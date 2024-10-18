Discover the Magic of Harmony Between Horse and Rider in New Equine Nonfiction

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new book about equine behavior and the indescribable energy between horse and rider, veteran author and horsewoman Shelley Groom Trevor provides unique insight into the once-in-a-lifetime connection.

“My instincts were leading me to insights beyond the hope of winning and beyond an ego wounded by losing. And horses were showing me how magical riding could be. When I followed them, they followed me.”

In Magical Riding, readers learn the stories, practices, and technical advice that can transform a bond between horse and rider from partnership in practice into a truly magical experience.

Shelley infuses self-reflection into the chapters of Magical Riding as a sort of memoir/instructional guide mashup that guides new and learning riders through the hard-learned lessons Shelley endured.

Shelley’s most fervent hope is that Magical Riding helps other riders identify the harmony they can create in their personal bonds to better understand their horse and themselves.

About the Author:

Shelley Groom Trevor grew up in Charleston, SC and from a young age horses were her passion. In the late 1960s to early 1990s, she showed Arabian horses throughout the U.S. and Canada for her grandfather’s ranch. After the ranch was sold, Shelley became more involved in open competitions. She was taught by Olympic medalists as well as Western and Dressage masters. Shelley no longer competes, but her fascination with classical riding has not ended. Under the name Chaille, Shelley is also a professional artist showing in Wilde Meyer Galleries in Scottsdale and Tucson, AZ. Magical Riding is her fourth publication.

