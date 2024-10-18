SBA Held Its First of Two Sessions for Annual Cyber Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) hosted the first of two sessions of its third annual Small Business Cyber Summit. The cybersecurity series provides small business owners with free educational webinars, tools, tips, and resources from the federal government and subject matter experts to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure. Small businesses are attractive targets because they have information that cybercriminals want, and they typically lack the security infrastructure of larger businesses.
This year's summit is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed commitment to unlocking digital tools to help our economy and small businesses grow while strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity apparatus.
"The rapidly evolving and interconnected world continues to present new challenges for small-business owners, and it is our objective to empower them with timely and turnkey tools they can integrate now. Through SBA’s two-week Cyber Summit, the goal is to bolster the confidence and the know-how of our resilient small businesses dealing with these cyber challenges head-on," said Acting Associate Administrator Aditi Dussault of SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development.
Register for the second half of this event, held on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Sign up at https://bit.ly/SBACyberSummit2024 and follow the summit on social media with the hashtag #SBACyberSummit.
The list of keynote and panel speakers for today and next week includes:
- SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman (keynote address)
- SBA Deputy Administrator, Dilawar Syed
- Jen Easterly, CISA
- Chris Sacca, “Shark Tank” and Lower Case Capital
- Erik Day, Dell
- Dr. Tyrone Grandison, Microsoft
- Daniel Eliot, NIST
- Ola Sage, Cyber RX
- Derrick Davis, Department of Defense
- Karen Evans, Cyber Readiness Institute
- Alfred Ortiz, CSD Cyber
- Aditi Dussault, SBA
- Aikta Marcoulier, SBA
- Beto Yarce, SBA
- Bruce Purdy, SBA
- Jack Bienko, SBA
- Jacob Blacksten, Delaware Small Business Development Center
- Scott Taber, Michigan Small Business Development Center
- Ashely Podhradsky, Dakota State University
- Troy Richardson, University of Texas at San Antonio
- Paul Johnson, University of Wyoming
- Stu Steiner, Eastern Washington University
- Dr. Thierry WANDJI K., CybastianTech
- Horacio Maysonet, Cyber Security Solutions Inc.
- Deron T. McElroy, CISA
- David Mayer, USPTO
- Additional small business owners and experts participating in interactive session
To learn more about how to secure your small business, visit https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/strengthen-your-cybersecurity.