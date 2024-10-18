SBA Held Its First of Two Sessions for Annual Cyber Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) hosted the first of two sessions of its third annual Small Business Cyber Summit. The cybersecurity series provides small business owners with free educational webinars, tools, tips, and resources from the federal government and subject matter experts to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure. Small businesses are attractive targets because they have information that cybercriminals want, and they typically lack the security infrastructure of larger businesses.



This year's summit is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed commitment to unlocking digital tools to help our economy and small businesses grow while strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity apparatus.

"The rapidly evolving and interconnected world continues to present new challenges for small-business owners, and it is our objective to empower them with timely and turnkey tools they can integrate now. Through SBA’s two-week Cyber Summit, the goal is to bolster the confidence and the know-how of our resilient small businesses dealing with these cyber challenges head-on," said Acting Associate Administrator Aditi Dussault of SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development.

Register for the second half of this event, held on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Sign up at https://bit.ly/SBACyberSummit2024 and follow the summit on social media with the hashtag #SBACyberSummit.

The list of keynote and panel speakers for today and next week includes:

SBA Administrator, Isabella Casillas Guzman (keynote address)

SBA Deputy Administrator, Dilawar Syed

Jen Easterly, CISA

Chris Sacca, “Shark Tank” and Lower Case Capital

Erik Day, Dell

Dr. Tyrone Grandison, Microsoft

Daniel Eliot, NIST

Ola Sage, Cyber RX

Derrick Davis, Department of Defense

Karen Evans, Cyber Readiness Institute

Alfred Ortiz, CSD Cyber

Aditi Dussault, SBA

Aikta Marcoulier, SBA

Beto Yarce, SBA

Bruce Purdy, SBA

Jack Bienko, SBA

Jacob Blacksten, Delaware Small Business Development Center

Scott Taber, Michigan Small Business Development Center

Ashely Podhradsky, Dakota State University

Troy Richardson, University of Texas at San Antonio

Paul Johnson, University of Wyoming

Stu Steiner, Eastern Washington University

Dr. Thierry WANDJI K., CybastianTech

Horacio Maysonet, Cyber Security Solutions Inc.

Deron T. McElroy, CISA

David Mayer, USPTO

Additional small business owners and experts participating in interactive session

To learn more about how to secure your small business, visit https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/strengthen-your-cybersecurity.