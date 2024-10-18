Zefiro Methane Corp. Highlights Commercial Momentum on Live Investor Call

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) an environmental services company specializing in methane abatement operations, held a public investor call to connect several members of the Company’s senior management team with attending market participants. Specifically, Zefiro’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs, Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta , and Chief Technology Officer Richard Walker answered questions from members of the public and addressed a variety of topics, including:

A video recording of the investor call (entitled "Investor Update Call-October 11, 2024") has been made available on the Company's YouTube channel.





On October 11, 2024, Zefiro hosted an investor call featuring Founder and CEO Talal Debs, Chief Technology Officer Richard Walker, and Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented, “From securing landmark carbon offset transactions to the rapid, strategic acquisition-powered territorial expansion of our methane emissions reduction division, our dedicated team has helped propel Zefiro on a profitable pathway to scale. Zefiro’s service-oriented, comprehensive business model has positioned the Company to serve as a market leader for years to come, and we remain focused on delivering sustainable returns for our investors and industry-leading services to our customers.”

Zefiro Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta commented, “As more public and private stakeholders across the globe allocate resources toward addressing the proliferation of methane emissions, Zefiro is uniquely positioned to service this rapidly increasing market demand. We are forging a world class organization that prioritizes the quality of our people, processes, and platforms, and Zefiro’s field-tested operational blueprint is already making an outsized impact not only within the environmental remediation sector, but also in long-affected communities throughout the country.”

Zefiro Chief Technology Officer Richard Walker commented, “For too long, the fight against the public health threats posed by harmful methane emissions has been impaired by legacy thinking and approaches. Zefiro’s commitment to deploying the latest technology to produce more meaningful data, plug and retire more wells, and expand access to our high-quality carbon credits is a clear expression of our ironclad commitment to the organizational mission, and we are excited about the ecosystem participants we will be able to invite to become a part our team’s journey.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

