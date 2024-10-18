Tintina Announces Resignation of Director and Appointment of New Director

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tintina Mines Limited (“Tintina” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TTS) announced that Mr. Ricardo Landeta, for personal reasons, has presented his resignation as Director, effective October 18, 2024.

The Company also announced the appointment of Mr. Cesar Garrido as Director with effect from October 18, 2024.

César Garrido, 45, has more than 20 years of experience in the copper and iron ore mining industry. During his career, among others, he acted as General Manager of Cía. Siderúrgica Huachipato, Operations Manager at Cía. Minera del Pacífico (both part of CAP group) and Operations Manager of Concentrator at Cía Minera Doña Inés de Collahuasi. His areas of expertise are Automation, Risk Management, Asset Management and Operational Excellence, with a focus on reducing variability and optimizing businesses in a sustainable way. He currently holds the position of Operational Excellence Manager at the Rassmuss Group Companies. He received his Master's degree in Business Administration from the University Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and his degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Concepción.

“On behalf the Company, I would like to thank Ricardo for his contribution during his time as Director of Tintina and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” stated Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss of Tintina Mines.

In addition, Tintina announced today the grant of 2,550,000 five-year stock options exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price of $ 0.11 per share to directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Options are subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and all of the Options expire on October 18, 2029.

About Tintina

Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.

Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources.

Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. Tintina Mines Limited’s common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol “TTS”.

