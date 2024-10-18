Stop & Shop Recalls Stop & Shop Brand Frozen Waffles Due to Potential Presence of Listeria

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling Stop & Shop brand frozen waffles after being alerted by its supplier, Treehouse Foods, of potential contamination with Listeria.

The recall includes the following products:

Stop & Shop Homestyle Waffle 10CT 12.3oz

UPC: 68826707392

Codes:1/1/25 - 9/16/25

Stop & Shop Buttermilk Waffle 10CT 12.3oz

UPC: 68826707396

Codes: 10/25/24-9/19/25

Stop & Shop Blueberry Waffle 10CT 12.3oz

UPC: 68826707394

Codes: 11/8/24-9/21/25

Stop & Shop Choc Chip Waffle 10CT 12.3oz

UPC: 68826707398

Codes: 12/16/24-8/3/25

Stop & Shop Multigrain Waffle 10CT 12.3oz

UPC: 68826708195

Codes: 11/14/24-7/25/25

Stop & Shop Choc Chip Waffle 24CT 29.6oz

UPC: 68826715002

Codes: 11/10/24

Customers who purchased an impacted product should discard it or return it to their local Stop & Shop store for a full refund. Customers can also call Stop & Shop Customer Care at 1-800-767-7772 for assistance.

Because this is a frozen product, Stop & Shop encourages customers to check their freezers carefully for impacted items. If a customer feels they are experiencing illness as a result of a product they consumed, they should contact their healthcare provider.

media@stopandshop.com

