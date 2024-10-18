Village Farms International Provides Update on Nasdaq Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) has received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement (NASDAQ Listing Rule) as the bid price for the Company’s common shares closed below US $1.00 (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”) from September 6, 2024 to October 17, 2024 (the “Notification”).

The Notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has until April 16, 2025, a period of 180 calendar days from the date of Notification (the “Compliance Period”) to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement. During the Compliance Period, Village Farms common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If at any time before April 16, 2025, the bid price of Village Farms’ common shares closes at or above US $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, it is expected that Nasdaq would notify the Company that it has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement by April 16, 2025, the Company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance or may be subject to delisting of its common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market, at which time the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

In Canada, the Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com

Lawrence Chamberlain

LodeRock Advisors

Phone: (416) 519-4196

Email: lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com