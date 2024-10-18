CSX INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Investigation into CSX Corporation and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) focused on whether the company and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

THE COMPANY: CSX, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services.

THE REVELATION: On October 17, 2024, CSX disclosed that “[i]n October 2024, [CSX] received a subpoena from the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) requesting information relating to, among other things, the accounting restatement disclosed in [CSX]’s August 5, 2024 10-Q” and that CSX “has also been responding to information requests by the SEC related to certain of [CSX]’s non-financial performance metrics.” Following this news, CSX’s stock price fell.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases.

