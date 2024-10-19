FLUX INVESTOR NEWS: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Investors that Suffered Losses are Encouraged to Contact RLF About Ongoing Investigation into the Company (NASDAQ: FLUX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) resulting from allegations that Flux Power may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Flux Power securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28783 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On September 5, 2024, after the market closed, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, in which it announced “[o]n August 30, 2024, the Board of Directors of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) including its audit committee members, concluded that the previously issued audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and the unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024 (collectively, the “Prior Financial Statements”), which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 21, 2023, November 9, 2023, February 8, 2024 and May 13, 2024, respectively, should no longer be relied upon because of errors in such financial statements relating to the improper accounting for inventory and a restatement should be undertaken.”

On this news, Flux Power’s common stock fell $0.17 per share, or 5.36%, to close at $3.00 per share on September 6, 2024. The next trading day, it fell a further $0.12 per share, or 4%, to close at $2.88 per share on September 9, 2024.

