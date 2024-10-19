Versity and INEUF.com Make a Giant Deal in the Real Estate Sector: Digital Real Estate Transformation Begins!

NICE, France, Oct. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versity is an innovative project established to revolutionize the real estate world with metaverse technology. Now it has taken a big step that will further consolidate its claim in the real estate sector! By acquiring INEUF.com, France's largest real estate platform, Versity aims to bring its digital solutions to a wider audience.

Thanks to this strategic partnership, Versity will have access to INEUF.com's database of more than 4,000 projects and over 120,000 apartments. Moreover, INEUF.com's extensive customer network and expert team of 320 sales consultants will meet Versity's 3D modeling and Web 3 technologies, taking the customer experience to the next level!

Versity's Innovative Vision in Real Estate

Versity's goal is to bring transparency to the real estate industry on the metaverse, enabling users to make fast and informed decisions based on certified data. With the existing portfolio on INEUF.com's platform and AI-powered customer relationship management systems, Versity aims to make real estate transactions much more efficient.

Frédéric Ibanez, President of Versity, comments on this important partnership: “Nicolas Viale, founder of INEUF.com, has achieved great success in the new real estate market, creating a platform covering 80% of France. By combining this strong sales network with Versity's 3D modeling tools, we are bringing a brand new and innovative solution to the market.”

Building the Future Together

This partnership will enable Versity to gain a strong position in the real estate sector. Joining forces with INEUF.com's experienced team, Versity is taking firm steps towards becoming a platform that shapes the future by accelerating digital transformation in the real estate world. Versity aims to usher in a new era in the sector by offering innovative solutions to its users in both the virtual and physical worlds.

This strategic move of Versity draws attention as one of the concrete steps taken to realize its vision for the real estate sector in the metaverse.

X: https://x.com/HelloVersity

Website : https://versity.io/en

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXiqMB0tgBg

Telegram : https://t.me/HelloVersity

Contact:

Frederic Ibanez

presse@versity.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Versity. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30633a57-d1d2-41dc-8cbd-39afab466a61