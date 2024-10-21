21st October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 18th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,257 Lowest price per share (pence): 725.00 Highest price per share (pence): 735.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 732.2893

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,056,274 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,056,274 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 732.2893 2,257 725.00 735.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 18 October 2024 08:04:33 116 727.00 XLON 00305335383TRLO1 18 October 2024 08:19:31 8 727.00 XLON 00305344014TRLO1 18 October 2024 08:19:31 225 727.00 XLON 00305344015TRLO1 18 October 2024 08:27:22 9 725.00 XLON 00305348569TRLO1 18 October 2024 08:27:23 110 725.00 XLON 00305348570TRLO1 18 October 2024 09:14:47 115 726.00 XLON 00305375032TRLO1 18 October 2024 09:50:32 114 735.00 XLON 00305393489TRLO1 18 October 2024 09:50:32 80 734.00 XLON 00305393490TRLO1 18 October 2024 09:50:32 35 734.00 XLON 00305393491TRLO1 18 October 2024 11:36:28 115 735.00 XLON 00305431041TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:11:25 115 735.00 XLON 00305437567TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:11:25 115 735.00 XLON 00305437568TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:11:25 114 735.00 XLON 00305437569TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:27:26 237 734.00 XLON 00305438021TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:27:29 236 734.00 XLON 00305438022TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:28:29 151 734.00 XLON 00305438041TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:28:29 299 734.00 XLON 00305438042TRLO1 18 October 2024 15:29:01 63 734.00 XLON 00305438055TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970