Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 42

21 October 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 42

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 42:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement20,216,413201.90954,081,885,067
14/10/202455,000198.867910,937,735
15/10/202488,000198.597717,476,598
16/10/2024110,000198.910721,880,177
17/10/202426,990202.43575,463,740
18/10/202460,000200.958112,057,486
Total accumulated over week 42339,990199.463967,815,735
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme20,556,403201.86904,149,700,801

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.38% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Company announcement no 46 2024 Individual Transactions-Week 42