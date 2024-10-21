|Company announcement no. 46 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
21 October 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 42
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 42:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|20,216,413
|201.9095
|4,081,885,067
|14/10/2024
|55,000
|198.8679
|10,937,735
|15/10/2024
|88,000
|198.5977
|17,476,598
|16/10/2024
|110,000
|198.9107
|21,880,177
|17/10/2024
|26,990
|202.4357
|5,463,740
|18/10/2024
|60,000
|200.9581
|12,057,486
|Total accumulated over week 42
|339,990
|199.4639
|67,815,735
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|20,556,403
|201.8690
|4,149,700,801
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.38% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments