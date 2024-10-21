Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2024: Location, Turbines, Competitive Landscape, Status

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Offshore Projects Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of offshore wind farms in the World.

It includes 1879 entries

Its content represents 1298,9 GW.

Detailed breakdown:

  • Planned: 1275 entries (1141,1 GW)
  • Approved: 131 entries (62,5 GW)
  • Under construction: 54 entries (26,5 GW)
  • Operational: 380 entries (68,8 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • WGS84 coordinates
  • Depth
  • Distance from shore

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of Turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

