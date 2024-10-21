Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2024: Location, Turbines, Competitive Landscape, Status

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Offshore Projects Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a database of offshore wind farms in the World.



It includes 1879 entries



Its content represents 1298,9 GW.



Detailed breakdown:

Planned: 1275 entries (1141,1 GW)

Approved: 131 entries (62,5 GW)

Under construction: 54 entries (26,5 GW)

Operational: 380 entries (68,8 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

WGS84 coordinates

Depth

Distance from shore

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

