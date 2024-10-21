Worldwide Offshore Projects Database 2024: Location, Turbines, Competitive Landscape, Status

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Offshore Projects Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of offshore wind farms in the World.
It includes 1879 entries
Its content represents 1298,9 GW.
Detailed breakdown:
- Planned: 1275 entries (1141,1 GW)
- Approved: 131 entries (62,5 GW)
- Under construction: 54 entries (26,5 GW)
- Operational: 380 entries (68,8 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- WGS84 coordinates
- Depth
- Distance from shore
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
