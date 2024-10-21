Portugal Wind Farms Database 2024

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database details each site's operational status, geographical location, and technical specifications, thus enhancing industry transparency and accessibility.

  • It Includes 470 Entries.
  • Its Content Represents 5,67 GW Onshore and 6,07 GW Offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

  • Under Construction: 0 Entry (0 GW)
  • Operational: 448 Entries (5,67 GW)

Offshore Market:

  • Planned: 7 Entries (6,04 GW)
  • Approved: 0 Entry (0 GW)
  • Under Construction: 0 Entry (0 GW)
  • Operational: 1 Entry (0,02 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 Coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of Turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

