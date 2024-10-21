China Wind Farms Database 2024: 6496 Entries, Representing 479,25 GW Onshore and 80,31 GW Offshore

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive database capturing the extensive wind farm developments across China has been meticulously assembled to provide a clear picture of the sector.



It Includes 6496 Entries, representing 479,25 GW Onshore and 80,31 GW Offshore.



Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore Market:

Under Construction: 739 Entries (134,34 GW)

Operational: 5404 Entries (344,91 GW)

Offshore Market:

Planned: 97 Entries (9,68 GW)

Approved: 84 Entries (35,93 GW)

Under Construction: 14 Entries (3,61 GW)

Operational: 157 Entries (31,1 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 Coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

