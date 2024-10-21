Netherlands Wind Farms Database 2024: Over 1000 Entries Representing 6,21 GW Onshore and 6,95 GW Offshore

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Product Is a Database of Wind Farms in Netherlands.
It includes 1001 Entries, represents 6,21 GW Onshore and 6,95 GW Offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore Market:
- Under Construction: 1 Entry (0,18 GW)
- Operational: 769 Entries (6,04 GW)
Offshore Market:
- Planned: 0 Entry (0 GW)
- Approved: 1 Entry (0,76 GW)
- Under Construction: 4 Entries (2,43 GW)
- Operational: 13 Entries (3,76 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 Coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tt1uoz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.