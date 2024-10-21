Japan Wind Farms Database 2024: Onshore Capacity of 5,86 Gigawatts (GW) Alongside an Emerging Offshore Sector Boasting 62,77 GW

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The database encompasses a total of 559 entries that include both operational and developmental wind energy projects in Japan. It outlines an onshore capacity of 5,86 gigawatts (GW) alongside an emerging offshore sector boasting 62,77 GW.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 16 entries (0,62 GW)
- Operational: 400 entries (5,23 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 95 entries (62,2 GW)
- Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Under construction: 2 entries (0,25 GW)
- Operational: 11 entries (0,31 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of Turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
