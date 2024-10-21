Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: Global and Country-Level Insights for Wet and Dry Storage

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Spent Fuel Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nuclear spent fuel market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.21 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.08% during the forecast period.

The report on the nuclear spent fuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising focus on clean energy technologies, government regulations favoring nuclear spent fuel management, and growing emphasis on renewable energy.

The study identifies the shut down of nuclear power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear spent fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of deep geological disposal and international cooperation for nuclear safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The nuclear spent fuel market is segmented as below:

By Type

Wet Storage

Dry Storage

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear spent fuel market vendors. Also, the nuclear spent fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AECOM

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Augean PLC

Babcock International Group PLC

Bechtel Corp.

BHI Energy

Ecology Services Inc.

EnergySolutions Inc.

Fluor Corp.

GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear Service mbH

Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Holtec International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

OCL Corp.

Orano

SKODA JS AS

Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB

Veolia Environnement SA

Waste Control Specialists LLC

Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC

