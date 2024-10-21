Colombia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 20 Existing and 15 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Upcoming data center capacity in Colombia is over 99 MW on full build, which is almost 2x the current existing capacity in the Country.
Bogota and Medellin dominate existing data center capacity in Colombia. Almost all the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Bogota. The emerging data center locations are Medellin.
This database (Excel) product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (20 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)
- Claro
- DHAmericas
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Grupo ZFB
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Scala Data Centers
- Tigo
- TIVIT (TAKODA)
