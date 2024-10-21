Colombia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 20 Existing and 15 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upcoming data center capacity in Colombia is over 99 MW on full build, which is almost 2x the current existing capacity in the Country.

Bogota and Medellin dominate existing data center capacity in Colombia. Almost all the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Bogota. The emerging data center locations are Medellin.

This database (Excel) product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (20 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)

Claro

DHAmericas

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Tigo

TIVIT (TAKODA)

