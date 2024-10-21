Turkey Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The existing data center capacity in Turkey is more than 140 MW on full build, which is more than four times the current Upcoming capacity in the country.
Istanbul dominates Turkey's upcoming data center market with almost 85% of the total power capacity. Turkcell is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Compass Data Centre and Turk Telekom. Almost 65% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Istanbul.
This database (Excel) product covers the Turkey data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Borsa Istanbul
- Cizgi Telekom
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- DGN Teknoloji
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- Equinix
- GarantiServer
- Isttelkom
- Koc Sistem
- Marka
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inn5fm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.