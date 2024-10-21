South Africa Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Existing data center capacity in South Africa is almost 250 MW on full build.

Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center market in South Africa with almost 70% of the total power capacity. Teraco (Digital Realty) is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Vantage Data Centers and Open Access Data Centers (OADC).

This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 52 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (52 Facilities):

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name, i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (11 Facilities):

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing
  • Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

  • Africa Data Centres
  • Business Connexion
  • CipherWave
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Equinix
  • Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT)
  • MTN
  • NTT & Dimension Data
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Paratus
  • Teraco (Digital Realty)
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vodacom Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p1bvy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data