Nordics Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024 with Coverage of 60 Investors/Operators

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Green Mountain is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by atnorth and STACK Infrastructure.
Norway dominates Nordic's upcoming data center market with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Norway and Sweden. The upcoming data center capacity in the Nordics is over 700 MW on full build, almost 50 MW more than the region's current capacity.
Emerging data center locations are Finland and Denmark.
This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 122 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 29 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (122 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (29 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- Adeo Data center
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- AtlasEdge
- atnorth
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Binero Group
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Borealis
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Cibicom
- Conapto
- Creanova Datacenter
- Curanet (team. blue)
- Datalahti
- DATAROOM(New Mining)
- Digita
- Digital Realty
- DLX.DK
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Elisa
- Ember
- Equinix
- Ficolo
- Garbe Industrial Real Estate
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft
- Green Mountain
- GTT Communications
- Herman IT
- Hetzner Online
- Hyperco
- ITsjefen
- JN Data
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- Mediam
- Multigrid
- NNIT
- Nordic Hub Data Centers
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)
- Penta Infra
- Prime Data Centers
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- SSC Networks
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telia Group
- TerraHost
- Troll Mountain
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
- Verne Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8zjbt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.