Global Mobile Broadband/Mobile Internet Tariff Tracker and Analysis: Coverage of 2,100 Plans & Options Across 140 Operators and 66 Countries

New service adoption is being led by Mobile Broadband which has become the most dramatic example of rapid penetration. Mobile Broadband pricing has declined by more than half in real terms during the 3 year period with more broadband capacity being available for the same price. The recent availability of easy portable mobile data connections (such as the USB modem) means that mobile data services have started to become a mass market consumer item.



Price competition among mobile broadband providers has become intense as the cost of devices has reduced and increased network capacity has become available with LTE and now 5G speeds. Flat rate price competition will continue to be severe until mobile providers learn how to differentiate their product offers to meet the needs of individual user groups.

Key Benefits

Detailed information on over 2,000 plans, both post- and prepaid with prices in local currency, USD and Euros.

At a quick glance, it will provide the user with the inside bundle per 1 GB price.

A report sent along with each update provides an insight into the latest trends, key tariff charges are commented on by tariff experts

Access to historical tariffs via the Customer Support Service.

Coverage

i) Rental &usage prices (inside & outside the bundle) for 140 operators in 66 countries' Mobile Internet and Mobile Broadband offerings expressed in local currencies, Euros and US Dollars allowing for easy comparison

ii) Tariff type: contract or add-on or pay-as-you go price.

iii) Download speed relevant to the product

iv) Access mode: laptop or mobile phone

ii) Data roaming prices

v) Relevant notes

vi) Cost per 1 GB inside the bundle

Output in excel, supported by a summary report sent with each update commenting on the price changes made by the operators.

Updated quarterly, coverage is continuously expanded, and changes are marked for easy identification

Deliverables for a 1-year subscription

i) Database

ii) Quarterly updates - changes made are marked in red for easy identification

iii) Summary report with each update including analysis

iv) PLUS Free Enquiry Service

