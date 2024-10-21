Sweden Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing and 7 Upcoming Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Existing data center capacity in Sweden is over 130 MW on full build, which is almost 90% of the current Upcoming capacity in the Country.
Around 90% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Skelleftea, Stockholm and Ostersund. Stockholm, Boden, and Falun dominate existing data center capacity in Sweden. Emerging data center locations are Skelleftea, Stockholm, Boden and Ostersund.
This database (Excel) product covers the Sweden data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2023)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Binero Group
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Conapto
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Ember
- Equinix
- Garbe Industrial Real Estate
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- GTT Communication
- Multigrid
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- Stack Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telia Group
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgydn8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.