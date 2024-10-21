Portugal Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center in Portugal will be over 140 MW on full build, almost eight times the country's current capacity.

Covilha, Lisbon, and Riba de Ave dominate existing data center capacity in Portugal. Around 90% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Lisbon. Emerging data center locations are Sines and Covilha.

This database (Excel) product covers the Portugal data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 9 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (9 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (6 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered

Ar Telecom

Atlas Edge

Claranet

DECSIS

Equinix

Merlin Properties +Edged Energy

NOS

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

REN

Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)

