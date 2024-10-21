U.S. Bottled Water Market Report 2024: Projections for Bottled Water Market and its Sub-segments including Premium PET, 1 and 2.5 Gallon, Bulk Delivered Water, Imports and Sparkling Water through 2028

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water in the U.S. through 2028" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This U.S. bottled water market report looks at the largest beverage category by volume and considers every aspect of this resilient category, the forces propelling its continued growth and its competitive circumstances.

Sparkling, non-sparkling, imports, HOD, branded and private label, the report dives into the details to look at the trends - where they've been and where they're headed. From discussions of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to detailed analysis of key companies' and brands' activities and sales results, this report covers it all.

It also offers detailed analysis and data to put industry trends in perspective by covering nuances such as regional and state markets as well as packaging, quarterly category growth, distribution, advertising, demographics and more.

Data is provided from various vantage points from volume to retail and wholesale dollars to add perspective to this total market, all-sales-channel inclusive study of the on and off-premise bottled water industry. Meanwhile, discussion of trends and issues adds color and insight to the statistics.

Bottled Water in the U.S. through 2028 provides in-depth data and market analysis, shedding light on various aspects of the market through reliable data and discussions of what the numbers really mean.

Questions answered include:

How did the various bottled water market segments perform in 2023, and how are they like to develop by 2028? What factors are driving the trends?

Which bottled water companies and brands experienced growth in 2023, and which did not?

Which non-sparkling water distribution channels will gain market share by 2028?

How much bottled water is consumed per capita in the United States, how has this changed in recent years, and what is driving these developments?

Which package sizes and types are hot right now and which are not?

Which nations ship the most bottled water to the United States?

What are the drivers of the home- and office-delivery market for bottled water?

Bottled Water Research Report Features

The most comprehensive report available, Bottled Water in the U.S. through 2028 surveys the domestic landscape of the leading beverage category. The study provides volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures and provides analysis that gives true perspective to the wealth of historical, current and forecasted data it provides. An in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category and the drivers likely to propel consumption growth through 2028 are also provided.

Furthermore, all aspects of the bottled water market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, water type and source. Advertising and demographic data are also included. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive research, this authoritative report provides readers a complete and thorough understanding of the bottled water landscape including:

Historical and current statistics on all facets of the bottled water market, as well as insight into current trends and market drivers including the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis. Data and analysis putting the U.S. market in context of the global perspective.

A regional look at the U.S. bottled water marketplace, with volume and growth of non-sparkling and sparkling water over the past three decades.

Includes profiles of BlueTriton Brands, Nestle USA (which handles imports such as Perrier), PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Primo Water Corporation, CG Roxane, Culligan International, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Niagara Bottling. Also tracks the performance of the top domestic and imported brands.

Detailed analysis of the home- and-office delivery (HOD) segment and the leading HOD water companies.

Data detailing sales by key on- and off-premise, as well as non-retail, distribution channels totaling 100% of market volume.

An analysis of non-sparkling volume by container type and by size as well as sparkling volume.

Advertising expenditures of the leading bottled water companies and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Spanish network TV advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key bottled water brands.

Overview of the seltzer and club soda market and its key players.

Projections for the bottled water market and its sub-segments including premium PET, 1 and 2.5 gallon, bulk delivered water, imports and sparkling water through 2028, as well as five-year volume forecasts by region, distribution channels and packaging, and more.

Key Topics Covered:





1. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET

The Global Bottled Water Market

The National Bottled Water Market

Volume

Per Capita Consumption

Volume by Segment

Wholesale Dollar Sales

Prices

Seasonality

Retail Dollar Sales

Quarterly Growth Trends

2. THE REGIONAL BOTTLED WATER MARKETS

Regional Bottled Water Markets

Overview

Non-Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

Per Capita Consumption

3. THE HOD WATER MARKET

Home- and Office-Delivered Bottled Water

Overview

Recent Developments

Leading Companies and Brands

Number of Coolers

4. THE IMPORTED BOTTLED WATER MARKET

Imported Bottled Water

Overview

Volume

Volume of Imports by Origin

Regions of Origin

Countries of Origin

Value of Imports by Origin

Regions of Origin

Countries of Origin

Dollars Per Gallon

Imported Volume by Type

Imported Sparkling and Non-Sparkling Water

5. BOTTLED WATER DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS AND PRICING

Bottled Water Volume by Distribution Channel

Non-Sparkling Volume by Distribution Channel

Domestic Sparkling Volume by Distribution Channel

Imported Volume by Distribution Channel

PET Water Share by Outlet

Bottled Water Dollar Sales by Distribution Channel

Bottled Water Dollar Sales by Channel & Water Type

Bottled Water Sales Average Price Per Gallon

Non-Sparkling

Domestic Sparkling

Imports

Average Price in Supermarkets

6. BOTTLED WATER PACKAGING

Bottled Water Packaging Developments

Non-Sparkling Volume by Container Type

Non-Sparkling Volume by Container Size and Channel

Sparkling Volume by Container Type



7. THE LEADING BOTTLED WATER COMPANIES AND THEIR BRANDS

The Leading Companies and Their Brands

BlueTriton Brands

Poland Spring

Arrowhead

Deer Park

Ozarka

Zephyrhills

Ice Mountain

Pure Life

ORIGIN

Saratoga Sprin

Nestle USA

Perrier

San Pellegrino

PepsiCo, Inc.

Aquafina

bubly

Coca-Cola Company

Dasani

AHA

Topo Chic

Primo Water Corporation

Danone Waters North America

Evian

CG Roxane

Alpine Spring

Culligan International

Keurig Dr Pepper

Niagara Bottling

The PET Water Market Leading Imported Bottled Water Brands

Evian

Fiji

San Pellegrino

Perrier

Volvic

Acqua Panna

Voss

Icelandic Glacial

8. THE U.S. CLUB SODA AND SELTZER WATER MARKET

Club Soda and Seltzer Water

Overview

Volume

Club Soda and Seltzer Water Companies and Brands

Polar

Schweppes

Canada Dry

Vintage

Seagram

9. BOTTLED WATER BY SOURCE

Purified and Spring Water

Overview

Volume

10. BOTTLED WATER ADVERTISING EXPENDITURES

Bottled Water Advertising

Overview

Domestic Brands

Imported Brands

