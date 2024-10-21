Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $16.2 Million

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2023.

Current quarter's core earnings were $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share), compared to $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's decline in net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by higher provision for credit losses combined with higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income. The total provision for credit losses was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.0 million for the previous quarter and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

“We have a solid capital position and are seeing ongoing success with our core deposit strategies and our wealth management lines of business,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “Our wealth teams - Sandy Spring Trust, and our subsidiaries, West Financial and RPJ - have an expanding number of referrals from current clients and work closely with business owners from early growth through maturity. The success of our wealth teams' approach is reflected in our strong fee income results.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Total assets at September 30, 2024 increased by 3% to $14.4 billion compared to $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024.





Total loans remained level at $11.5 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $71.3 million and $19.4 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $64.9 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.





Deposits increased by $397.5 million or 4% to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024, as interest-bearing deposits increased $425.8 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined $28.3 million. Strong growth in the interest-bearing deposit categories was mainly experienced within money market, time deposits and savings accounts, which grew by $185.2 million, $151.5 million, and $66.1 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in personal and small business checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $351.7 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.





The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.09% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.81% at June 30, 2024 and 0.46% at September 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to a single AD&C loan that was placed on non-accrual status during the current period. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $0.7 million.





Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 grew $1.1 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by $3.7 million or 4% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income increased by $5.0 million, while interest expense increased by $3.9 million.





The net interest margin was 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, the net interest margin was negatively impacted by a reversal of previously accrued uncollected interest income on a single large AD&C loan placed on a non-accrual status. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased seven basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased three basis points.





Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $6.3 million for the current quarter compared to $3.0 million in the previous quarter and $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is mainly attributable to higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent loans, primarily related to a single AD&C loan due to the borrower-specific circumstances, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to the reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the provision for unfunded commitments was insignificant compared to a credit of $1.9 million from the previous quarter.





Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 1% or $0.1 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 13% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher wealth management income and other income, generated by higher credit-related fees, which was fully offset by lower income from bank owned life insurance due to a receipt of one-time mortality proceeds during the prior quarter.





Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $4.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits along with an increase in professional fees and services.





Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 0.46% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 5.88% compared to 0.66% and 8.27%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.50% and core ROTCE was 5.88% compared to 0.70% and 8.27%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.





The GAAP efficiency ratio was 72.12% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024 and 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.06% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 and 60.91% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of higher non-interest expense in the current quarter.



Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.4 billion at September 30, 2024, as compared to $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, total loans remained stable at $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. During this period, the growth in AD&C and commercial business loans and lines of $71.3 million or 6% and $19.4 million or 1%, respectively, were mostly offset by the decline in commercial investor real estate loans of $64.9 million or 1%. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits increased $397.5 million or 4% to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $28.3 million or 1%, while interest-bearing deposits increased $425.8 million or 5%. The slight decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by decreases in personal and small business checking accounts, partially offset by an increase in commercial checking accounts. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was seen across all product categories, but most notably in money market and time deposit accounts which grew $185.2 million or 7% and $151.5 million or 6% during the current quarter, respectively. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $351.7 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and remained at 94% of the total deposits as of September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at September 30, 2024 were approximately 37% of total deposits.

Total borrowings decreased $54.1 million or 6% at September 30, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter, primarily driven by a $50.0 million pay down of FHLB advances. At September 30, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 146% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined slightly to 8.83% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.85% at June 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.59%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% at June 30, 2024. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At September 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $125.3 million, compared to $93.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $51.8 million at September 30, 2023. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 1.09% compared to 0.81% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.46% at September 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to a single AD&C loan with the total outstanding principal balance of $28.0 million, which was placed on a non-accrual status during the current period. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $131.4 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 105% of non-performing loans, compared to $125.9 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 135% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $123.4 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 238% of non-performing loans at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, primarily driven by the aforementioned AD&C lending relationship, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments as a result of declines in commercial investor real estate loans.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share), compared to $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decreases in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.1 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and declined $3.7 million or 4% compared to the third quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income increased $5.0 million, while interest expense increased $3.9 million. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $7.7 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $11.4 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, while the yield earned on interest-earning assets rose three basis points. The current quarter's net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately three basis points due to the reversal of previously accrued uncollected interest income on a single large AD&C loan placed on non-accrual status during the period. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 23 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 39 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 11 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the higher interest rate environment, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products.

The total provision for credit losses was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.0 million for the previous quarter and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $6.3 million for the current quarter compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, primarily associated with the provision on a single AD&C lending relationship based on the current fair value of the collateral, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments driven by an overall reduction in commercial investor real estate loan portfolio. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments remained relatively stable at $1.5 million.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 1% or $0.1 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 13% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.4 million increase in other income, generated by credit-related fees, and $0.3 million increase in wealth management income, due to the $352.1 million or 6% growth in assets under management quarter-over-quarter and the overall favorable market performance, offset by $0.5 million decrease in BOLI income, due to the receipt of one-time death proceeds in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $4.8 million or 7% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million or 1% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $3.2 million increase in salaries and benefits, due to the increase in employee incentive compensation coupled with the $1.6 million increase in professional fees and services, mostly due to a one-time contract negotiation fee. The prior year quarter included $8.2 million of pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company's pension plan. Excluding this item, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $8.6 million or 13% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 72.12% compared to 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024 and 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 1% increase in GAAP non-interest expense coupled with the 1% decline in GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.06% for the current quarter as compared to 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 and 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the third quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 12% increase in adjusted non-interest expense.

ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 0.46% and ROTCE was 5.88% compared to 0.66% and 8.27%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.50% and core ROTCE was 5.88% compared to 0.70% and 8.27% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $59.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $96.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $64.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $107.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income and core earnings declined as a result of lower net interest income in combination with higher provision for credit losses, which was partially offset by higher non-interest income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $31.8 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $61.1 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $29.3 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with savings and time deposit accounts. The net interest margin declined to 2.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.75% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the elevated interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $9.7 million as compared to a credit of $14.1 million for 2023. The provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, as well as adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment during the first quarter of 2024. The prior year's credit to provision was mainly attributable to the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate observed during the first half of 2023, and the declining probability of economic recession.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 14% to $57.7 million compared to $50.5 million for 2023. During the current year, wealth management income increased $3.7 million or 14%, as assets under management increased $1.0 billion or 19% year-over-year. In addition, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense increased to $209.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $207.9 million for 2023. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were the $4.0 million increase in professional fees and services, $2.7 increase in amortization of intangible assets, $1.8 million increase in FDIC expense, and $1.2 million increase in outside data services. These year-over-year increases were offset by the $9.2 million decrease in compensation and benefits, as the prior year period included $8.2 million pension termination expense and $1.9 million of severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.98% compared to 64.29% for the same period in 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 67.04% compared to 59.42% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.

Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.

Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Code: SASR-E

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 %

Change 2024 2023 %

Change Results of operations: Net interest income $ 81,412 $ 85,081 (4 )% $ 241,040 $ 272,854 (12 )% Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 6,316 2,365 167 % 9,724 (14,116 ) N/M Non-interest income 19,715 17,391 13 57,669 50,518 14 Non-interest expense 72,937 72,471 1 209,047 207,912 1 Income before income tax expense 21,874 27,636 (21 ) 79,938 129,576 (38 ) Net income 16,209 20,746 (22 ) 59,388 96,744 (39 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,205 $ 20,719 (22 ) $ 59,351 $ 96,552 (39 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $ 28,190 $ 30,001 (6 ) $ 89,662 $ 115,460 (22 ) Return on average assets 0.46 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.92 % Return on average common equity 4.01 % 5.35 % 4.99 % 8.50 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 5.88 % 7.42 % 7.17 % 11.67 % Net interest margin 2.44 % 2.55 % 2.44 % 2.75 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 72.12 % 70.72 % 69.98 % 64.29 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 69.06 % 60.91 % 67.04 % 59.42 % Per share data: Basic net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.46 (22 )% $ 1.32 $ 2.16 (39 )% Diluted net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.46 (22 ) $ 1.31 $ 2.15 (39 ) Weighted average diluted common shares 45,242,920 44,960,455 1 45,156,521 44,912,803 1 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 — $ 1.02 $ 1.02 — Book value per common share $ 36.10 $ 34.26 5 $ 36.10 $ 34.26 5 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 27.37 $ 25.80 6 $ 27.37 $ 25.80 6 Outstanding common shares 45,125,078 44,895,158 1 45,125,078 44,895,158 1 Financial condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 1,440,488 $ 1,392,078 3 % $ 1,440,488 $ 1,392,078 3 % Loans 11,491,921 11,300,292 2 11,491,921 11,300,292 2 Assets 14,383,073 14,135,085 2 14,383,073 14,135,085 2 Deposits 11,737,694 11,151,012 5 11,737,694 11,151,012 5 Stockholders' equity 1,628,837 1,537,914 6 1,628,837 1,537,914 6 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.59 % 9.50 % 9.59 % 9.50 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.27 % 10.83 % 11.27 % 10.83 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 11.27 % 10.83 % 11.27 % 10.83 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.53 % 14.85 % 15.53 % 14.85 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.83 % 8.42 % 8.83 % 8.42 % Average equity to average assets 11.37 % 10.92 % 11.32 % 10.84 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.14 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.09 % 0.46 % 1.09 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.89 % 0.37 % 0.89 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 104.92 % 238.32 % 104.92 % 238.32 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5) 0.03 % — % 0.02 % 0.02 %





N/M - not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. (2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2024. (4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core earnings (non-GAAP): Net income (GAAP) $ 16,209 $ 20,746 $ 59,388 $ 96,744 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1): Amortization of intangible assets 1,727 932 4,864 2,851 Severance expense — — — 1,445 Pension settlement expense — 6,088 — 6,088 Contingent payment expense — — — 27 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 17,936 $ 27,766 $ 64,252 $ 107,155 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP): Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 45,242,920 44,960,455 45,156,521 44,912,803 Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.31 $ 2.15 Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.40 $ 0.62 $ 1.42 $ 2.39 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP): Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,136,037 $ 14,086,342 $ 14,051,722 $ 14,043,925 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.46 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.92 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.50 % 0.78 % 0.61 % 1.02 % Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net Income (GAAP) $ 16,209 $ 20,746 $ 59,388 $ 96,744 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,727 932 4,864 2,851 Net income before amortization of intangible assets $ 17,936 $ 21,678 $ 64,252 $ 99,595 Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,607,377 $ 1,538,553 $ 1,590,682 $ 1,522,153 Average goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Average other intangible assets, net (30,679 ) (16,777 ) (29,940 ) (18,068 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,213,262 $ 1,158,340 $ 1,197,306 $ 1,140,649 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 5.88 % 7.42 % 7.17 % 11.67 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 5.88 % 9.51 % 7.17 % 12.56 %





(1) Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Pre-tax pre-provision net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 16,209 $ 20,746 $ 59,388 $ 96,744 Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments: Income tax expense 5,665 6,890 20,550 32,832 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 6,316 2,365 9,724 (14,116 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 28,190 $ 30,001 $ 89,662 $ 115,460 Efficiency ratio (GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 72,937 $ 72,471 $ 209,047 $ 207,912 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 101,127 $ 102,472 $ 298,709 $ 323,372 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.12 % 70.72 % 69.98 % 64.29 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 72,937 $ 72,471 $ 209,047 $ 207,912 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,323 1,245 6,527 3,820 Severance expense — — — 1,939 Pension settlement expense — 8,157 — 8,157 Contingent payment expense — — — 36 Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 70,614 $ 63,069 $ 202,520 $ 193,960 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 101,127 $ 102,472 $ 298,709 $ 323,372 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,121 1,068 3,359 3,044 Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment: Investment securities gains/ (losses) — — — — Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 102,248 $ 103,540 $ 302,068 $ 326,416 Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 69.06 % 60.91 % 67.04 % 59.42 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,628,837 $ 1,537,914 $ 1,628,837 $ 1,537,914 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,514 ) (16,035 ) (30,514 ) (16,035 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,234,887 $ 1,158,443 $ 1,234,887 $ 1,158,443 Total assets $ 14,383,073 $ 14,135,085 $ 14,383,073 $ 14,135,085 Goodwill (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) (363,436 ) Other intangible assets, net (30,514 ) (16,035 ) (30,514 ) (16,035 ) Tangible assets $ 13,989,123 $ 13,755,614 $ 13,989,123 $ 13,755,614 Tangible common equity ratio 8.83 % 8.42 % 8.83 % 8.42 % Outstanding common shares 45,125,078 44,895,158 45,125,078 44,895,158 Tangible book value per common share $ 27.37 $ 25.80 $ 27.37 $ 25.80





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 109,583 $ 82,257 Federal funds sold — 245 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 640,763 463,396 Cash and cash equivalents 750,346 545,898 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 21,489 10,836 SBA loans held for sale 425 — Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $189,853 and $200,411 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 220,296 236,165 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,149,056 1,102,681 Other investments, at cost 71,136 75,607 Total loans 11,491,921 11,366,989 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (131,428 ) (120,865 ) Net loans 11,360,493 11,246,124 Premises and equipment, net 57,249 59,490 Other real estate owned 3,265 — Accrued interest receivable 45,162 46,583 Goodwill 363,436 363,436 Other intangible assets, net 30,514 28,301 Other assets 310,206 313,051 Total assets $ 14,383,073 $ 14,028,172 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,903,063 $ 2,914,161 Interest-bearing deposits 8,834,631 8,082,377 Total deposits 11,737,694 10,996,538 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements 70,767 75,032 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings — 300,000 Advances from FHLB 450,000 550,000 Subordinated debt 371,251 370,803 Total borrowings 892,018 1,295,835 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 124,524 147,657 Total liabilities 12,754,236 12,440,030 Stockholders' equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,125,078 and 44,913,561 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 45,125 44,914 Additional paid in capital 748,202 742,243 Retained earnings 911,411 898,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (75,901 ) (97,331 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,628,837 1,588,142 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,383,073 $ 14,028,172





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 154,339 $ 147,304 $ 456,309 $ 431,305 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 364 238 801 697 Interest on SBA loans held for sale 2 — 2 — Interest on deposits with banks 6,191 6,371 17,401 13,979 Interest and dividend income on investment securities: Taxable 7,440 6,682 21,319 20,538 Tax-advantaged 1,762 1,811 5,385 5,376 Interest on federal funds sold — 5 8 13 Total interest income 170,098 162,411 501,225 471,908 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 79,287 63,102 227,062 155,215 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 452 4,082 4,890 10,377 Interest on advances from FHLB 5,001 6,200 16,394 21,623 Interest on subordinated debt 3,946 3,946 11,839 11,839 Total interest expense 88,686 77,330 260,185 199,054 Net interest income 81,412 85,081 241,040 272,854 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 6,316 2,365 9,724 (14,116 ) Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 75,096 82,716 231,316 286,970 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,009 2,704 8,765 7,698 Mortgage banking activities 1,529 1,682 4,524 4,744 Wealth management income 10,738 9,391 31,151 27,414 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,307 845 4,283 3,003 Bank card fees 435 450 1,293 1,315 Other income 2,697 2,319 7,653 6,344 Total non-interest income 19,715 17,391 57,669 50,518 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 41,030 44,853 115,549 124,710 Occupancy expense of premises 4,657 4,609 14,278 14,220 Equipment expenses 3,841 3,811 11,672 11,688 Marketing 1,320 729 3,350 3,861 Outside data services 3,025 2,819 9,414 8,186 FDIC insurance 2,773 2,333 8,635 6,846 Amortization of intangible assets 2,323 1,245 6,527 3,820 Professional fees and services 6,577 4,509 16,403 12,354 Other expenses 7,391 7,563 23,219 22,227 Total non-interest expense 72,937 72,471 209,047 207,912 Income before income tax expense 21,874 27,636 79,938 129,576 Income tax expense 5,665 6,890 20,550 32,832 Net income $ 16,209 $ 20,746 $ 59,388 $ 96,744 Net income per share amounts: Basic net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.32 $ 2.16 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 1.31 $ 2.15 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 1.02 $ 1.02





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 171,219 $ 166,252 $ 167,113 $ 166,729 $ 163,479 $ 159,156 $ 152,317 Interest expense 88,686 84,828 86,671 83,920 77,330 67,679 54,045 Tax-equivalent net interest income 82,533 81,424 80,442 82,809 86,149 91,477 98,272 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,121 1,139 1,099 1,113 1,068 1,006 970 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses 6,316 1,020 2,388 (3,445 ) 2,365 5,055 (21,536 ) Non-interest income 19,715 19,587 18,367 16,560 17,391 17,176 15,951 Non-interest expense 72,937 68,104 68,006 67,142 72,471 69,136 66,305 Income before income tax expense 21,874 30,748 27,316 34,559 27,636 33,456 68,484 Income tax expense 5,665 7,941 6,944 8,459 6,890 8,711 17,231 Net income $ 16,209 $ 22,807 $ 20,372 $ 26,100 $ 20,746 $ 24,745 $ 51,253 GAAP financial performance: Return on average assets 0.46 % 0.66 % 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.58 % 0.70 % 1.49 % Return on average common equity 4.01 % 5.81 % 5.17 % 6.70 % 5.35 % 6.46 % 13.93 % Return on average tangible common equity 5.88 % 8.27 % 7.39 % 9.26 % 7.42 % 8.93 % 19.10 % Net interest margin 2.44 % 2.46 % 2.41 % 2.45 % 2.55 % 2.73 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 72.12 % 68.19 % 69.60 % 68.33 % 70.72 % 64.22 % 58.55 % Non-GAAP financial performance: Pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 28,190 $ 31,768 $ 29,704 $ 31,114 $ 30,001 $ 38,511 $ 46,948 Core after-tax earnings $ 17,936 $ 24,400 $ 21,916 $ 27,147 $ 27,766 $ 27,136 $ 52,253 Core return on average assets 0.50 % 0.70 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 1.52 % Core return on average common equity 4.44 % 6.21 % 5.56 % 6.97 % 7.16 % 7.09 % 14.20 % Core return on average tangible common equity 5.88 % 8.27 % 7.39 % 9.26 % 9.51 % 9.43 % 19.11 % Core earnings per diluted common share $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 1.16 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 69.06 % 65.31 % 66.73 % 66.16 % 60.91 % 60.68 % 56.87 % Per share data: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 16,205 $ 22,800 $ 20,346 $ 26,066 $ 20,719 $ 24,712 $ 51,084 Basic net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.58 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 Weighted average diluted common shares 45,242,920 45,145,214 45,086,471 45,009,574 44,960,455 44,888,759 44,872,582 Dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,009 2,939 2,817 2,749 2,704 2,606 2,388 Mortgage banking activities 1,529 1,621 1,374 792 1,682 1,817 1,245 Wealth management income 10,738 10,455 9,958 9,219 9,391 9,031 8,992 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,307 1,816 1,160 1,207 845 1,251 907 Bank card fees 435 445 413 454 450 447 418 Other income 2,697 2,311 2,645 2,139 2,319 2,024 2,001 Total non-interest income $ 19,715 $ 19,587 $ 18,367 $ 16,560 $ 17,391 $ 17,176 $ 15,951 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,030 $ 37,821 $ 36,698 $ 35,482 $ 44,853 $ 40,931 $ 38,926 Occupancy expense of premises 4,657 4,805 4,816 4,558 4,609 4,764 4,847 Equipment expenses 3,841 3,868 3,963 3,987 3,811 3,760 4,117 Marketing 1,320 1,288 742 1,242 729 1,589 1,543 Outside data services 3,025 3,286 3,103 3,000 2,819 2,853 2,514 FDIC insurance 2,773 2,951 2,911 2,615 2,333 2,375 2,138 Amortization of intangible assets 2,323 2,135 2,069 1,403 1,245 1,269 1,306 Professional fees and services 6,577 4,946 4,880 5,628 4,509 4,161 3,684 Other expenses 7,391 7,004 8,824 9,227 7,563 7,434 7,230 Total non-interest expense $ 72,937 $ 68,104 $ 68,006 $ 67,142 $ 72,471 $ 69,136 $ 66,305





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance sheets at quarter end: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,868,467 $ 4,933,329 $ 4,997,879 $ 5,104,425 $ 5,137,694 $ 5,131,210 $ 5,167,456 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,737,327 1,747,708 1,741,113 1,755,235 1,760,384 1,770,135 1,769,928 Commercial AD&C loans 1,255,609 1,184,296 1,090,259 988,967 938,673 1,045,742 1,046,665 Commercial business loans 1,620,926 1,601,510 1,509,592 1,504,880 1,454,709 1,423,614 1,437,478 Residential mortgage loans 1,529,786 1,521,890 1,511,624 1,474,521 1,432,051 1,385,743 1,328,524 Residential construction loans 53,639 78,027 97,685 121,419 160,345 190,690 223,456 Consumer loans 426,167 417,161 416,132 417,542 416,436 422,505 421,734 Total loans 11,491,921 11,483,921 11,364,284 11,366,989 11,300,292 11,369,639 11,395,241 Allowance for credit losses - loans (131,428 ) (125,863 ) (123,096 ) (120,865 ) (123,360 ) (120,287 ) (117,613 ) Residential mortgage loans held for sale 21,489 18,961 16,627 10,836 19,235 21,476 16,262 SBA loans held for sale 425 — — — — — — Investment securities 1,440,488 1,401,511 1,405,490 1,414,453 1,392,078 1,463,554 1,528,336 Total assets 14,383,073 14,008,343 13,888,133 14,028,172 14,135,085 13,994,545 14,129,007 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,903,063 2,931,405 2,817,928 2,914,161 3,013,905 3,079,896 3,228,678 Total deposits 11,737,694 11,340,228 11,227,200 10,996,538 11,151,012 10,958,922 11,075,991 Customer repurchase agreements 70,767 75,038 71,529 75,032 66,581 74,510 47,627 Total stockholders' equity 1,628,837 1,599,004 1,589,364 1,588,142 1,537,914 1,539,032 1,536,865 Quarterly average balance sheets: Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,874,003 $ 4,964,406 $ 5,057,334 $ 5,125,028 $ 5,125,459 $ 5,146,632 $ 5,136,204 Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,741,663 1,734,106 1,746,042 1,755,048 1,769,717 1,773,039 1,769,680 Commercial AD&C loans 1,253,035 1,133,506 1,030,763 960,646 995,682 1,057,205 1,082,791 Commercial business loans 1,579,001 1,551,798 1,508,336 1,433,035 1,442,518 1,441,489 1,444,588 Residential mortgage loans 1,526,445 1,518,748 1,491,277 1,451,614 1,406,929 1,353,809 1,307,761 Residential construction loans 64,684 86,638 110,456 142,325 174,204 211,590 223,313 Consumer loans 421,003 417,206 417,539 419,299 421,189 423,306 424,122 Total loans 11,459,834 11,406,408 11,361,747 11,286,995 11,335,698 11,407,070 11,388,459 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 19,889 14,497 8,142 10,132 13,714 17,480 8,324 SBA loans held for sale 65 — — — — — — Investment securities 1,531,378 1,538,624 1,536,127 1,544,173 1,589,342 1,639,324 1,679,593 Interest-earning assets 13,474,697 13,292,995 13,411,810 13,462,583 13,444,117 13,423,589 13,316,165 Total assets 14,136,037 13,956,261 14,061,935 14,090,423 14,086,342 14,094,653 13,949,276 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,783,906 2,790,620 2,730,295 2,958,254 3,041,101 3,137,971 3,480,433 Total deposits 11,483,524 11,245,476 11,086,145 11,089,587 11,076,724 10,928,038 11,049,991 Customer repurchase agreements 63,436 62,161 72,836 66,622 67,298 58,382 60,626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,600,905 9,441,015 9,583,074 9,418,666 9,332,617 9,257,652 8,806,720 Total stockholders' equity 1,607,377 1,579,582 1,584,902 1,546,312 1,538,553 1,535,465 1,491,929 Financial measures: Average equity to average assets 11.37 % 11.32 % 11.27 % 10.97 % 10.92 % 10.89 % 10.70 % Average investment securities to average earning assets 11.36 % 11.57 % 11.45 % 11.47 % 11.82 % 12.21 % 12.61 % Average loans to average earning assets 85.05 % 85.81 % 84.71 % 83.84 % 84.32 % 84.98 % 85.52 % Loans to assets 79.90 % 81.98 % 81.83 % 81.03 % 79.94 % 81.24 % 80.65 % Loans to deposits 97.91 % 101.27 % 101.22 % 103.37 % 101.34 % 103.75 % 102.88 % Assets under management $ 6,567,752 $ 6,215,697 $ 6,165,509 $ 5,999,520 $ 5,536,499 $ 5,742,888 $ 5,477,560 Capital measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.59 % 9.70 % 9.56 % 9.51 % 9.50 % 9.42 % 9.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.27 % 11.28 % 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.27 % 11.28 % 10.96 % 10.90 % 10.83 % 10.65 % 10.53 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 15.53 % 15.49 % 15.05 % 14.92 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.43 % Book value per common share $ 36.10 $ 35.45 $ 35.37 $ 35.36 $ 34.26 $ 34.31 $ 34.37 Outstanding common shares 45,125,078 45,109,671 44,940,147 44,913,561 44,895,158 44,862,369 44,712,497

(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2024.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-performing assets: Loans 90 days past due: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 215 Commercial owner-occupied real estate — — — — — — — Commercial AD&C — — — — — — — Commercial business — — 20 20 415 29 3,002 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 399 338 340 342 — 692 352 Residential construction — — — — — — — Consumer — — — — — — — Total loans 90 days past due 399 338 360 362 415 721 3,569 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 57,578 55,498 55,579 58,658 20,108 20,381 15,451 Commercial owner-occupied real estate 9,639 9,403 4,394 4,640 4,744 4,846 4,949 Commercial AD&C 31,816 2,127 556 1,259 1,422 569 — Commercial business 9,044 8,455 7,164 10,051 9,671 9,393 9,443 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage 11,996 12,228 11,835 12,332 10,766 10,153 8,935 Residential construction 539 539 542 443 449 — — Consumer 4,258 4,400 4,011 4,102 4,187 3,396 4,900 Total non-accrual loans 124,870 92,650 84,081 91,485 51,347 48,738 43,678 Total non-performing loans 125,269 92,988 84,441 91,847 51,762 49,459 47,247 Other real estate owned (OREO) 3,265 2,700 2,700 — 261 611 645 Total non-performing assets $ 128,534 $ 95,688 $ 87,141 $ 91,847 $ 52,023 $ 50,070 $ 47,892





For the Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Analysis of non-accrual loan activity: Balance at beginning of period $ 92,650 $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 $ 34,782 Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO (565 ) — (2,700 ) — — — — Non-accrual balances charged-off (787 ) — (1,550 ) — (183 ) (2,049 ) (126 ) Net payments or draws (3,095 ) (1,427 ) (4,017 ) (7,619 ) (1,545 ) (1,654 ) (10,212 ) Loans placed on non-accrual 36,667 10,038 1,490 47,920 4,967 9,276 19,714 Non-accrual loans brought current — (42 ) (627 ) (163 ) (630 ) (513 ) (480 ) Balance at end of period $ 124,870 $ 92,650 $ 84,081 $ 91,485 $ 51,347 $ 48,738 $ 43,678 Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 125,863 $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 $ 136,242 Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans 6,310 2,961 3,331 (2,574 ) 3,171 4,454 (18,945 ) Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries: Commercial real estate: Commercial investor real estate 397 (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) (5 ) Commercial owner-occupied real estate (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) (25 ) (27 ) (26 ) Commercial AD&C 111 (23 ) (283 ) — — — — Commercial business 250 (28 ) 1,550 (105 ) 15 363 (127 ) Residential real estate: Residential mortgage (35 ) 39 (6 ) (6 ) (4 ) 35 21 Residential construction — — — — — — — Consumer 49 236 (132 ) 62 115 1,423 (179 ) Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 745 194 1,100 (79 ) 98 1,780 (316 ) Balance at the end of period $ 131,428 $ 125,863 $ 123,096 $ 120,865 $ 123,360 $ 120,287 $ 117,613 Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 1.09 % 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.44 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.89 % 0.68 % 0.63 % 0.65 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.14 % 1.10 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 104.92 % 135.35 % 145.78 % 131.59 % 238.32 % 243.21 % 248.93 % Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % — % — % 0.06 % (0.01 )%





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,874,003 $ 58,133 4.74 % $ 5,125,459 $ 60,482 4.68 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,741,663 21,609 4.94 1,769,717 20,865 4.68 Commercial AD&C loans 1,253,035 24,553 7.80 995,682 20,503 8.17 Commercial business loans 1,579,001 26,953 6.79 1,442,518 23,343 6.42 Total commercial loans 9,447,702 131,248 5.53 9,333,376 125,193 5.32 Residential mortgage loans 1,526,445 14,223 3.73 1,406,929 12,550 3.57 Residential construction loans 64,684 876 5.39 174,204 1,680 3.83 Consumer loans 421,003 8,653 8.18 421,189 8,491 8.00 Total residential and consumer loans 2,012,132 23,752 4.71 2,002,322 22,721 4.52 Total loans (2) 11,459,834 155,000 5.38 11,335,698 147,914 5.18 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 19,889 364 7.32 13,714 238 6.93 SBA loans held for sale 65 2 11.28 — — — Taxable securities 1,197,301 7,440 2.49 1,239,564 6,682 2.16 Tax-advantaged securities 334,077 2,222 2.66 349,778 2,269 2.59 Total investment securities (3) 1,531,378 9,662 2.52 1,589,342 8,951 2.25 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 463,531 6,191 5.31 505,017 6,371 5.00 Federal funds sold — — — 346 5 5.38 Total interest-earning assets 13,474,697 171,219 5.06 13,444,117 163,479 4.83 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (125,962 ) (122,348 ) Cash and due from banks 82,172 93,354 Premises and equipment, net 58,035 71,956 Other assets 647,095 599,263 Total assets $ 14,136,037 $ 14,086,342 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,427,739 $ 6,256 1.74 % $ 1,419,934 $ 4,229 1.18 % Regular savings deposits 1,718,475 15,341 3.55 861,634 5,571 2.57 Money market savings deposits 3,018,799 28,999 3.82 2,866,744 25,122 3.48 Time deposits 2,534,605 28,691 4.50 2,887,311 28,180 3.87 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,699,618 79,287 3.63 8,035,623 63,102 3.12 Repurchase agreements 63,436 334 2.09 67,298 356 2.10 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 8,543 118 5.53 300,435 3,726 4.92 Advances from FHLB 458,152 5,001 4.34 558,696 6,200 4.40 Subordinated debt 371,156 3,946 4.25 370,565 3,946 4.26 Total borrowings 901,287 9,399 4.15 1,296,994 14,228 4.35 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,600,905 88,686 3.68 9,332,617 77,330 3.29 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,783,906 3,041,101 Other liabilities 143,849 174,071 Stockholders' equity 1,607,377 1,538,553 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,136,037 $ 14,086,342 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 82,533 1.38 % $ 86,149 1.54 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,121 1,068 Net interest income $ 81,412 $ 85,081 Interest income/earning assets 5.06 % 4.83 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.62 2.28 Net interest margin 2.44 % 2.55 %





(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.1 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances. (3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.





Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest (1) Annualized

Average

Yield/Rate Assets Commercial investor real estate loans $ 4,964,914 $ 176,504 4.75 % $ 5,136,059 $ 177,067 4.61 % Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,740,608 63,090 4.84 1,770,812 61,038 4.61 Commercial AD&C loans 1,139,517 68,779 8.06 1,044,907 61,005 7.81 Commercial business loans 1,546,498 79,026 6.83 1,442,858 68,258 6.33 Total commercial loans 9,391,537 387,399 5.51 9,394,636 367,368 5.23 Residential mortgage loans 1,512,209 41,968 3.70 1,356,530 35,925 3.53 Residential construction loans 87,177 3,208 4.92 202,856 5,302 3.49 Consumer loans 418,591 25,693 8.20 422,861 24,403 7.72 Total residential and consumer loans 2,017,977 70,869 4.69 1,982,247 65,630 4.42 Total loans (2) 11,409,514 458,268 5.36 11,376,883 432,998 5.09 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 14,197 801 7.52 13,192 697 7.04 SBA loans held for sale 22 2 11.28 — — — Taxable securities 1,195,481 21,319 2.38 1,275,407 20,538 2.15 Tax-advantaged securities 339,881 6,785 2.66 360,348 6,727 2.49 Total investment securities (3) 1,535,362 28,104 2.44 1,635,755 27,265 2.22 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 434,083 17,401 5.35 368,829 13,979 5.07 Federal funds sold 288 8 3.79 433 13 4.00 Total interest-earning assets 13,393,466 504,584 5.03 13,395,092 474,952 4.74 Less: allowance for credit losses - loans (122,971 ) (125,558 ) Cash and due from banks 83,265 94,960 Premises and equipment, net 59,124 70,130 Other assets 638,838 609,301 Total assets $ 14,051,722 $ 14,043,925 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,467,517 $ 18,858 1.72 % $ 1,413,876 $ 10,465 0.99 % Regular savings deposits 1,602,997 42,597 3.55 660,211 7,831 1.59 Money market savings deposits 2,847,006 79,190 3.72 3,067,810 68,976 3.01 Time deposits 2,586,639 86,417 4.46 2,658,225 67,943 3.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,504,159 227,062 3.57 7,800,122 155,215 2.66 Repurchase agreements 66,134 1,043 2.11 62,126 561 1.21 Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 99,303 3,847 5.17 264,580 9,816 4.96 Advances from FHLB 501,277 16,394 4.37 637,015 21,623 4.54 Subordinated debt 371,009 11,839 4.25 370,412 11,839 4.26 Total borrowings 1,037,723 33,123 4.26 1,334,133 43,839 4.39 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,541,882 260,185 3.64 9,134,255 199,054 2.91 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,768,331 3,218,226 Other liabilities 150,827 169,291 Stockholders' equity 1,590,682 1,522,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,051,722 $ 14,043,925 Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread $ 244,399 1.39 % $ 275,898 1.83 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 3,359 3,044 Net interest income $ 241,040 $ 272,854 Interest income/earning assets 5.03 % 4.74 % Interest expense/earning assets 2.59 1.99 Net interest margin 2.44 % 2.75 %



