Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Earnings of $16.2 Million

| Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

OLNEY, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2024 and $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2023.

Current quarter's core earnings were $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share), compared to $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter's decline in net income and core earnings as compared to the linked quarter was driven by higher provision for credit losses combined with higher non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income. The total provision for credit losses was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.0 million for the previous quarter and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

“We have a solid capital position and are seeing ongoing success with our core deposit strategies and our wealth management lines of business,” said Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. “Our wealth teams - Sandy Spring Trust, and our subsidiaries, West Financial and RPJ - have an expanding number of referrals from current clients and work closely with business owners from early growth through maturity. The success of our wealth teams' approach is reflected in our strong fee income results.”

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at September 30, 2024 increased by 3% to $14.4 billion compared to $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024.

  • Total loans remained level at $11.5 billion as of September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024. During the current quarter, AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased by $71.3 million and $19.4 million, respectively, while the commercial investor real estate segment declined by $64.9 million. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged during this period.

  • Deposits increased by $397.5 million or 4% to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024, as interest-bearing deposits increased $425.8 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits declined $28.3 million. Strong growth in the interest-bearing deposit categories was mainly experienced within money market, time deposits and savings accounts, which grew by $185.2 million, $151.5 million, and $66.1 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. The decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in personal and small business checking accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $351.7 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and represented 94% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.09% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.81% at June 30, 2024 and 0.46% at September 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to a single AD&C loan that was placed on non-accrual status during the current period. Net charge-offs for the current quarter totaled $0.7 million.

  • Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 grew $1.1 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by $3.7 million or 4% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income increased by $5.0 million, while interest expense increased by $3.9 million.

  • The net interest margin was 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, the net interest margin was negatively impacted by a reversal of previously accrued uncollected interest income on a single large AD&C loan placed on a non-accrual status. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased seven basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased three basis points.

  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $6.3 million for the current quarter compared to $3.0 million in the previous quarter and $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The current quarter's provision expense is mainly attributable to higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent loans, primarily related to a single AD&C loan due to the borrower-specific circumstances, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments due to the reduction in commercial investor real estate loans. In addition, during the current quarter, the provision for unfunded commitments was insignificant compared to a credit of $1.9 million from the previous quarter.

  • Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 1% or $0.1 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 13% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly driven by higher wealth management income and other income, generated by higher credit-related fees, which was fully offset by lower income from bank owned life insurance due to a receipt of one-time mortality proceeds during the prior quarter.

  • Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $4.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarterly increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits along with an increase in professional fees and services.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 0.46% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 5.88% compared to 0.66% and 8.27%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.50% and core ROTCE was 5.88% compared to 0.70% and 8.27%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 72.12% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024 and 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.06% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 and 60.91% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter was the result of higher non-interest expense in the current quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.4 billion at September 30, 2024, as compared to $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, total loans remained stable at $11.5 billion compared to the previous quarter. During this period, the growth in AD&C and commercial business loans and lines of $71.3 million or 6% and $19.4 million or 1%, respectively, were mostly offset by the decline in commercial investor real estate loans of $64.9 million or 1%. Total residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits increased $397.5 million or 4% to $11.7 billion at September 30, 2024 compared to $11.3 billion at June 30, 2024. During this period, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $28.3 million or 1%, while interest-bearing deposits increased $425.8 million or 5%. The slight decline in noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by decreases in personal and small business checking accounts, partially offset by an increase in commercial checking accounts. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was seen across all product categories, but most notably in money market and time deposit accounts which grew $185.2 million or 7% and $151.5 million or 6% during the current quarter, respectively. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $351.7 million or 3% quarter-over-quarter and remained at 94% of the total deposits as of September 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2024, reflecting continued strength and stability of the core deposit base. Total uninsured deposits at September 30, 2024 were approximately 37% of total deposits.

Total borrowings decreased $54.1 million or 6% at September 30, 2024 as compared to the previous quarter, primarily driven by a $50.0 million pay down of FHLB advances. At September 30, 2024, available unused sources of liquidity, which consist of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities, totaled $6.3 billion or 146% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio declined slightly to 8.83% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.85% at June 30, 2024.

At September 30, 2024, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.53%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.27%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.59%. These risk-based capital ratios compare to a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.49%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.28%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% at June 30, 2024. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At September 30, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $125.3 million, compared to $93.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $51.8 million at September 30, 2023. The non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 1.09% compared to 0.81% on a linked quarter basis. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.46% at September 30, 2023. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was mainly related to a single AD&C loan with the total outstanding principal balance of $28.0 million, which was placed on a non-accrual status during the current period. Total net charge-offs for the current quarter amounted to $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $131.4 million or 1.14% of outstanding loans and 105% of non-performing loans, compared to $125.9 million or 1.10% of outstanding loans and 135% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $123.4 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 238% of non-performing loans at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, primarily driven by the aforementioned AD&C lending relationship, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments as a result of declines in commercial investor real estate loans.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $16.2 million ($0.36 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $22.8 million ($0.51 per diluted common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $17.9 million ($0.40 per diluted common share), compared to $24.4 million ($0.54 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decreases in the current quarter's net income and core earnings compared to the previous quarter were driven primarily by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.1 million or 1% compared to the previous quarter and declined $3.7 million or 4% compared to the third quarter of 2023. During the current quarter, interest income increased $5.0 million, while interest expense increased $3.9 million. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $7.7 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $11.4 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits.

The net interest margin was 2.44% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin during the current quarter was a result of a seven basis point increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, while the yield earned on interest-earning assets rose three basis points. The current quarter's net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately three basis points due to the reversal of previously accrued uncollected interest income on a single large AD&C loan placed on non-accrual status during the period. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 23 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 39 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 11 basis points. The rate and yield increases year-over-year were driven by the higher interest rate environment, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products.

The total provision for credit losses was $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.0 million for the previous quarter and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was $6.3 million for the current quarter compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of higher individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, primarily associated with the provision on a single AD&C lending relationship based on the current fair value of the collateral, partially offset by lower qualitative adjustments driven by an overall reduction in commercial investor real estate loan portfolio. In addition, during the current quarter, the reserve for unfunded commitments remained relatively stable at $1.5 million.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 1% or $0.1 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 13% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's increase in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by the $0.4 million increase in other income, generated by credit-related fees, and $0.3 million increase in wealth management income, due to the $352.1 million or 6% growth in assets under management quarter-over-quarter and the overall favorable market performance, offset by $0.5 million decrease in BOLI income, due to the receipt of one-time death proceeds in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $4.8 million or 7% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and $0.5 million or 1% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase is predominantly attributable to the $3.2 million increase in salaries and benefits, due to the increase in employee incentive compensation coupled with the $1.6 million increase in professional fees and services, mostly due to a one-time contract negotiation fee. The prior year quarter included $8.2 million of pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company's pension plan. Excluding this item, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $8.6 million or 13% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 72.12% compared to 68.19% for the second quarter of 2024 and 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 1% increase in GAAP non-interest expense coupled with the 1% decline in GAAP revenue. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.06% for the current quarter as compared to 65.31% for the second quarter of 2024 and 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the third quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 12% increase in adjusted non-interest expense.

ROA for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 0.46% and ROTCE was 5.88% compared to 0.66% and 8.27%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.50% and core ROTCE was 5.88% compared to 0.70% and 8.27% for the second quarter of 2024 and 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $59.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $96.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $64.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $107.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income and core earnings declined as a result of lower net interest income in combination with higher provision for credit losses, which was partially offset by higher non-interest income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $31.8 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $61.1 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $29.3 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with savings and time deposit accounts. The net interest margin declined to 2.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.75% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the elevated interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $9.7 million as compared to a credit of $14.1 million for 2023. The provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to an increase in individual reserves on collateral-dependent non-accrual loans, as well as adjustments applied to specific industries within the commercial real estate segment during the first quarter of 2024. The prior year's credit to provision was mainly attributable to the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate observed during the first half of 2023, and the declining probability of economic recession.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 14% to $57.7 million compared to $50.5 million for 2023. During the current year, wealth management income increased $3.7 million or 14%, as assets under management increased $1.0 billion or 19% year-over-year. In addition, BOLI mortality-related income and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense increased to $209.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $207.9 million for 2023. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were the $4.0 million increase in professional fees and services, $2.7 increase in amortization of intangible assets, $1.8 million increase in FDIC expense, and $1.2 million increase in outside data services. These year-over-year increases were offset by the $9.2 million decrease in compensation and benefits, as the prior year period included $8.2 million pension termination expense and $1.9 million of severance related expenses associated with staffing adjustments.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 69.98% compared to 64.29% for the same period in 2023. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 67.04% compared to 59.42% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), severance expense, contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call Cancelled

As a result of today’s announcement that the Company has entered into a merger agreement with Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, the Company has cancelled its conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2024.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Code: SASR-E

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Charles S. Cullum, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
           CCullum@sandyspringbank.com
 
Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Jennifer E. Schell, Division Executive, Marketing & Corporate Communications
301-774-6400 x8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com
 

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2024   2023  %
Change		  2024   2023  %
Change
Results of operations:            
Net interest income $81,412  $85,081  (4)% $241,040  $272,854  (12)%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  6,316   2,365  167%  9,724   (14,116) N/M
Non-interest income  19,715   17,391  13   57,669   50,518  14 
Non-interest expense  72,937   72,471  1   209,047   207,912  1 
Income before income tax expense  21,874   27,636  (21)  79,938   129,576  (38)
Net income  16,209   20,746  (22)  59,388   96,744  (39)
             
Net income attributable to common shareholders $16,205  $20,719  (22) $59,351  $96,552  (39)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (1) $28,190  $30,001  (6) $89,662  $115,460  (22)
             
Return on average assets  0.46%  0.58%    0.56%  0.92%  
Return on average common equity  4.01%  5.35%    4.99%  8.50%  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  5.88%  7.42%    7.17%  11.67%  
Net interest margin  2.44%  2.55%    2.44%  2.75%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2)  72.12%  70.72%    69.98%  64.29%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2)  69.06%  60.91%    67.04%  59.42%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income per common share $0.36  $0.46  (22)% $1.32  $2.16  (39)%
Diluted net income per common share $0.36  $0.46  (22) $1.31  $2.15  (39)
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,242,920   44,960,455  1   45,156,521   44,912,803  1 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34    $1.02  $1.02   
Book value per common share $36.10  $34.26  5  $36.10  $34.26  5 
Tangible book value per common share (1) $27.37  $25.80  6  $27.37  $25.80  6 
Outstanding common shares  45,125,078   44,895,158  1   45,125,078   44,895,158  1 
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,440,488  $1,392,078  3% $1,440,488  $1,392,078  3%
Loans  11,491,921   11,300,292  2   11,491,921   11,300,292  2 
Assets  14,383,073   14,135,085  2   14,383,073   14,135,085  2 
Deposits  11,737,694   11,151,012  5   11,737,694   11,151,012  5 
Stockholders' equity  1,628,837   1,537,914  6   1,628,837   1,537,914  6 
             
Capital ratios:            
Tier 1 leverage (3)  9.59%  9.50%    9.59%  9.50%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  11.27%  10.83%    11.27%  10.83%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  11.27%  10.83%    11.27%  10.83%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3)  15.53%  14.85%    15.53%  14.85%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)  8.83%  8.42%    8.83%  8.42%  
Average equity to average assets  11.37%  10.92%    11.32%  10.84%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.14%  1.09%    1.14%  1.09%  
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.09%  0.46%    1.09%  0.46%  
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.89%  0.37%    0.89%  0.37%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  104.92%  238.32%    104.92%  238.32%  
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans (5)  0.03%  %    0.02%  0.02%  


N/M - not meaningful
(1)Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2)The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3)Estimated ratio at September 30, 2024.
(4)The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5)Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income (GAAP) $16,209  $20,746  $59,388  $96,744 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):        
Amortization of intangible assets  1,727   932   4,864   2,851 
Severance expense           1,445 
Pension settlement expense     6,088      6,088 
Contingent payment expense           27 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $17,936  $27,766  $64,252  $107,155 
         
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)  45,242,920   44,960,455   45,156,521   44,912,803 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $0.36  $0.46  $1.31  $2.15 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $0.40  $0.62  $1.42  $2.39 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $14,136,037  $14,086,342  $14,051,722  $14,043,925 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.46%  0.58%  0.56%  0.92%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)  0.50%  0.78%  0.61%  1.02%
         
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Net Income (GAAP) $16,209  $20,746  $59,388  $96,744 
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)  1,727   932   4,864   2,851 
Net income before amortization of intangible assets $17,936  $21,678  $64,252  $99,595 
         
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,607,377  $1,538,553  $1,590,682  $1,522,153 
Average goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Average other intangible assets, net  (30,679)  (16,777)  (29,940)  (18,068)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,213,262  $1,158,340  $1,197,306  $1,140,649 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  5.88%  7.42%  7.17%  11.67%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  5.88%  9.51%  7.17%  12.56%


(1)Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:        
Net income (GAAP) $16,209  $20,746  $59,388  $96,744 
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Income tax expense  5,665   6,890   20,550   32,832 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  6,316   2,365   9,724   (14,116)
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $28,190  $30,001  $89,662  $115,460 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $72,937  $72,471  $209,047  $207,912 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $101,127  $102,472  $298,709  $323,372 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  72.12%  70.72%  69.98%  64.29%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $72,937  $72,471  $209,047  $207,912 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets  2,323   1,245   6,527   3,820 
Severance expense           1,939 
Pension settlement expense     8,157      8,157 
Contingent payment expense           36 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $70,614  $63,069  $202,520  $193,960 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $101,127  $102,472  $298,709  $323,372 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income  1,121   1,068   3,359   3,044 
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains/ (losses)            
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $102,248  $103,540  $302,068  $326,416 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)  69.06%  60.91%  67.04%  59.42%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,628,837  $1,537,914  $1,628,837  $1,537,914 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (30,514)  (16,035)  (30,514)  (16,035)
Tangible common equity $1,234,887  $1,158,443  $1,234,887  $1,158,443 
         
Total assets $14,383,073  $14,135,085  $14,383,073  $14,135,085 
Goodwill  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)  (363,436)
Other intangible assets, net  (30,514)  (16,035)  (30,514)  (16,035)
Tangible assets $13,989,123  $13,755,614  $13,989,123  $13,755,614 
         
Tangible common equity ratio  8.83%  8.42%  8.83%  8.42%
         
Outstanding common shares  45,125,078   44,895,158   45,125,078   44,895,158 
Tangible book value per common share $27.37  $25.80  $27.37  $25.80 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $109,583  $82,257 
Federal funds sold     245 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  640,763   463,396 
Cash and cash equivalents  750,346   545,898 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)  21,489   10,836 
SBA loans held for sale  425    
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $189,853 and $200,411 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  220,296   236,165 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)  1,149,056   1,102,681 
Other investments, at cost  71,136   75,607 
Total loans  11,491,921   11,366,989 
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (131,428)  (120,865)
Net loans  11,360,493   11,246,124 
Premises and equipment, net  57,249   59,490 
Other real estate owned  3,265    
Accrued interest receivable  45,162   46,583 
Goodwill  363,436   363,436 
Other intangible assets, net  30,514   28,301 
Other assets  310,206   313,051 
Total assets $14,383,073  $14,028,172 
     
Liabilities    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $2,903,063  $2,914,161 
Interest-bearing deposits  8,834,631   8,082,377 
Total deposits  11,737,694   10,996,538 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements  70,767   75,032 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     300,000 
Advances from FHLB  450,000   550,000 
Subordinated debt  371,251   370,803 
Total borrowings  892,018   1,295,835 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  124,524   147,657 
Total liabilities  12,754,236   12,440,030 
     
Stockholders' equity    
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 45,125,078 and 44,913,561 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.  45,125   44,914 
Additional paid in capital  748,202   742,243 
Retained earnings  911,411   898,316 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (75,901)  (97,331)
Total stockholders' equity  1,628,837   1,588,142 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,383,073  $14,028,172 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $154,339 $147,304 $456,309 $431,305 
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale  364  238  801  697 
Interest on SBA loans held for sale  2    2   
Interest on deposits with banks  6,191  6,371  17,401  13,979 
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:        
Taxable  7,440  6,682  21,319  20,538 
Tax-advantaged  1,762  1,811  5,385  5,376 
Interest on federal funds sold    5  8  13 
Total interest income  170,098  162,411  501,225  471,908 
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits  79,287  63,102  227,062  155,215 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased  452  4,082  4,890  10,377 
Interest on advances from FHLB  5,001  6,200  16,394  21,623 
Interest on subordinated debt  3,946  3,946  11,839  11,839 
Total interest expense  88,686  77,330  260,185  199,054 
Net interest income  81,412  85,081  241,040  272,854 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  6,316  2,365  9,724  (14,116)
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses  75,096  82,716  231,316  286,970 
Non-interest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,009  2,704  8,765  7,698 
Mortgage banking activities  1,529  1,682  4,524  4,744 
Wealth management income  10,738  9,391  31,151  27,414 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,307  845  4,283  3,003 
Bank card fees  435  450  1,293  1,315 
Other income  2,697  2,319  7,653  6,344 
Total non-interest income  19,715  17,391  57,669  50,518 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  41,030  44,853  115,549  124,710 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,657  4,609  14,278  14,220 
Equipment expenses  3,841  3,811  11,672  11,688 
Marketing  1,320  729  3,350  3,861 
Outside data services  3,025  2,819  9,414  8,186 
FDIC insurance  2,773  2,333  8,635  6,846 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,323  1,245  6,527  3,820 
Professional fees and services  6,577  4,509  16,403  12,354 
Other expenses  7,391  7,563  23,219  22,227 
Total non-interest expense  72,937  72,471  209,047  207,912 
Income before income tax expense  21,874  27,636  79,938  129,576 
Income tax expense  5,665  6,890  20,550  32,832 
Net income $16,209 $20,746 $59,388 $96,744 
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income per common share $0.36 $0.46 $1.32 $2.16 
Diluted net income per common share $0.36 $0.46 $1.31 $2.15 
Dividends declared per share $0.34 $0.34 $1.02 $1.02 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2024   2023 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:              
Tax-equivalent interest income $171,219  $166,252  $167,113  $166,729  $163,479  $159,156  $152,317 
Interest expense  88,686   84,828   86,671   83,920   77,330   67,679   54,045 
Tax-equivalent net interest income  82,533   81,424   80,442   82,809   86,149   91,477   98,272 
Tax-equivalent adjustment  1,121   1,139   1,099   1,113   1,068   1,006   970 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses  6,316   1,020   2,388   (3,445)  2,365   5,055   (21,536)
Non-interest income  19,715   19,587   18,367   16,560   17,391   17,176   15,951 
Non-interest expense  72,937   68,104   68,006   67,142   72,471   69,136   66,305 
Income before income tax expense  21,874   30,748   27,316   34,559   27,636   33,456   68,484 
Income tax expense  5,665   7,941   6,944   8,459   6,890   8,711   17,231 
Net income $16,209  $22,807  $20,372  $26,100  $20,746  $24,745  $51,253 
GAAP financial performance:              
Return on average assets  0.46%  0.66%  0.58%  0.73%  0.58%  0.70%  1.49%
Return on average common equity  4.01%  5.81%  5.17%  6.70%  5.35%  6.46%  13.93%
Return on average tangible common equity  5.88%  8.27%  7.39%  9.26%  7.42%  8.93%  19.10%
Net interest margin  2.44%  2.46%  2.41%  2.45%  2.55%  2.73%  2.99%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis  72.12%  68.19%  69.60%  68.33%  70.72%  64.22%  58.55%
Non-GAAP financial performance:              
Pre-tax pre-provision net income $28,190  $31,768  $29,704  $31,114  $30,001  $38,511  $46,948 
Core after-tax earnings $17,936  $24,400  $21,916  $27,147  $27,766  $27,136  $52,253 
Core return on average assets  0.50%  0.70%  0.63%  0.76%  0.78%  0.77%  1.52%
Core return on average common equity  4.44%  6.21%  5.56%  6.97%  7.16%  7.09%  14.20%
Core return on average tangible common equity  5.88%  8.27%  7.39%  9.26%  9.51%  9.43%  19.11%
Core earnings per diluted common share $0.40  $0.54  $0.49  $0.60  $0.62  $0.60  $1.16 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis  69.06%  65.31%  66.73%  66.16%  60.91%  60.68%  56.87%
Per share data:           
Net income attributable to common shareholders $16,205  $22,800  $20,346  $26,066  $20,719  $24,712  $51,084 
Basic net income per common share $0.36  $0.51  $0.45  $0.58  $0.46  $0.55  $1.14 
Diluted net income per common share $0.36  $0.51  $0.45  $0.58  $0.46  $0.55  $1.14 
Weighted average diluted common shares  45,242,920   45,145,214   45,086,471   45,009,574   44,960,455   44,888,759   44,872,582 
Dividends declared per share $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34  $0.34 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,009   2,939   2,817   2,749   2,704   2,606   2,388 
Mortgage banking activities  1,529   1,621   1,374   792   1,682   1,817   1,245 
Wealth management income  10,738   10,455   9,958   9,219   9,391   9,031   8,992 
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,307   1,816   1,160   1,207   845   1,251   907 
Bank card fees  435   445   413   454   450   447   418 
Other income  2,697   2,311   2,645   2,139   2,319   2,024   2,001 
Total non-interest income $19,715  $19,587  $18,367  $16,560  $17,391  $17,176  $15,951 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits $41,030  $37,821  $36,698  $35,482  $44,853  $40,931  $38,926 
Occupancy expense of premises  4,657   4,805   4,816   4,558   4,609   4,764   4,847 
Equipment expenses  3,841   3,868   3,963   3,987   3,811   3,760   4,117 
Marketing  1,320   1,288   742   1,242   729   1,589   1,543 
Outside data services  3,025   3,286   3,103   3,000   2,819   2,853   2,514 
FDIC insurance  2,773   2,951   2,911   2,615   2,333   2,375   2,138 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,323   2,135   2,069   1,403   1,245   1,269   1,306 
Professional fees and services  6,577   4,946   4,880   5,628   4,509   4,161   3,684 
Other expenses  7,391   7,004   8,824   9,227   7,563   7,434   7,230 
Total non-interest expense $72,937  $68,104  $68,006  $67,142  $72,471  $69,136  $66,305 


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

   2024   2023 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,868,467  $4,933,329  $4,997,879  $5,104,425  $5,137,694  $5,131,210  $5,167,456 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,737,327   1,747,708   1,741,113   1,755,235   1,760,384   1,770,135   1,769,928 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,255,609   1,184,296   1,090,259   988,967   938,673   1,045,742   1,046,665 
Commercial business loans  1,620,926   1,601,510   1,509,592   1,504,880   1,454,709   1,423,614   1,437,478 
Residential mortgage loans  1,529,786   1,521,890   1,511,624   1,474,521   1,432,051   1,385,743   1,328,524 
Residential construction loans  53,639   78,027   97,685   121,419   160,345   190,690   223,456 
Consumer loans  426,167   417,161   416,132   417,542   416,436   422,505   421,734 
Total loans  11,491,921   11,483,921   11,364,284   11,366,989   11,300,292   11,369,639   11,395,241 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  (131,428)  (125,863)  (123,096)  (120,865)  (123,360)  (120,287)  (117,613)
Residential mortgage loans held for sale  21,489   18,961   16,627   10,836   19,235   21,476   16,262 
SBA loans held for sale  425                   
Investment securities  1,440,488   1,401,511   1,405,490   1,414,453   1,392,078   1,463,554   1,528,336 
Total assets  14,383,073   14,008,343   13,888,133   14,028,172   14,135,085   13,994,545   14,129,007 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,903,063   2,931,405   2,817,928   2,914,161   3,013,905   3,079,896   3,228,678 
Total deposits  11,737,694   11,340,228   11,227,200   10,996,538   11,151,012   10,958,922   11,075,991 
Customer repurchase agreements  70,767   75,038   71,529   75,032   66,581   74,510   47,627 
Total stockholders' equity  1,628,837   1,599,004   1,589,364   1,588,142   1,537,914   1,539,032   1,536,865 
Quarterly average balance sheets:            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,874,003  $4,964,406  $5,057,334  $5,125,028  $5,125,459  $5,146,632  $5,136,204 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,741,663   1,734,106   1,746,042   1,755,048   1,769,717   1,773,039   1,769,680 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,253,035   1,133,506   1,030,763   960,646   995,682   1,057,205   1,082,791 
Commercial business loans  1,579,001   1,551,798   1,508,336   1,433,035   1,442,518   1,441,489   1,444,588 
Residential mortgage loans  1,526,445   1,518,748   1,491,277   1,451,614   1,406,929   1,353,809   1,307,761 
Residential construction loans  64,684   86,638   110,456   142,325   174,204   211,590   223,313 
Consumer loans  421,003   417,206   417,539   419,299   421,189   423,306   424,122 
Total loans  11,459,834   11,406,408   11,361,747   11,286,995   11,335,698   11,407,070   11,388,459 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale  19,889   14,497   8,142   10,132   13,714   17,480   8,324 
SBA loans held for sale  65                   
Investment securities  1,531,378   1,538,624   1,536,127   1,544,173   1,589,342   1,639,324   1,679,593 
Interest-earning assets  13,474,697   13,292,995   13,411,810   13,462,583   13,444,117   13,423,589   13,316,165 
Total assets  14,136,037   13,956,261   14,061,935   14,090,423   14,086,342   14,094,653   13,949,276 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,783,906   2,790,620   2,730,295   2,958,254   3,041,101   3,137,971   3,480,433 
Total deposits  11,483,524   11,245,476   11,086,145   11,089,587   11,076,724   10,928,038   11,049,991 
Customer repurchase agreements  63,436   62,161   72,836   66,622   67,298   58,382   60,626 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,600,905   9,441,015   9,583,074   9,418,666   9,332,617   9,257,652   8,806,720 
Total stockholders' equity  1,607,377   1,579,582   1,584,902   1,546,312   1,538,553   1,535,465   1,491,929 
Financial measures:              
Average equity to average assets  11.37%  11.32%  11.27%  10.97%  10.92%  10.89%  10.70%
Average investment securities to average earning assets  11.36%  11.57%  11.45%  11.47%  11.82%  12.21%  12.61%
Average loans to average earning assets  85.05%  85.81%  84.71%  83.84%  84.32%  84.98%  85.52%
Loans to assets  79.90%  81.98%  81.83%  81.03%  79.94%  81.24%  80.65%
Loans to deposits  97.91%  101.27%  101.22%  103.37%  101.34%  103.75%  102.88%
Assets under management $6,567,752  $6,215,697  $6,165,509  $5,999,520  $5,536,499  $5,742,888  $5,477,560 
Capital measures:              
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.59%  9.70%  9.56%  9.51%  9.50%  9.42%  9.44%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  11.27%  11.28%  10.96%  10.90%  10.83%  10.65%  10.53%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  11.27%  11.28%  10.96%  10.90%  10.83%  10.65%  10.53%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  15.53%  15.49%  15.05%  14.92%  14.85%  14.60%  14.43%
Book value per common share $36.10  $35.45  $35.37  $35.36  $34.26  $34.31  $34.37 
Outstanding common shares  45,125,078   45,109,671   44,940,147   44,913,561   44,895,158   44,862,369   44,712,497 

(1) Estimated ratio at September 30, 2024.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

   2024  2023
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:              
Loans 90 days past due:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate $ $ $ $ $ $ $215
Commercial owner-occupied real estate              
Commercial AD&C              
Commercial business      20  20  415  29  3,002
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  399  338  340  342    692  352
Residential construction              
Consumer              
Total loans 90 days past due  399  338  360  362  415  721  3,569
Non-accrual loans:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate  57,578  55,498  55,579  58,658  20,108  20,381  15,451
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  9,639  9,403  4,394  4,640  4,744  4,846  4,949
Commercial AD&C  31,816  2,127  556  1,259  1,422  569  
Commercial business  9,044  8,455  7,164  10,051  9,671  9,393  9,443
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  11,996  12,228  11,835  12,332  10,766  10,153  8,935
Residential construction  539  539  542  443  449    
Consumer  4,258  4,400  4,011  4,102  4,187  3,396  4,900
Total non-accrual loans  124,870  92,650  84,081  91,485  51,347  48,738  43,678
Total non-performing loans  125,269  92,988  84,441  91,847  51,762  49,459  47,247
Other real estate owned (OREO)  3,265  2,700  2,700    261  611  645
Total non-performing assets $128,534 $95,688 $87,141 $91,847 $52,023 $50,070 $47,892


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:              
Balance at beginning of period $92,650  $84,081  $91,485  $51,347  $48,738  $43,678  $34,782 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO  (565)     (2,700)            
Non-accrual balances charged-off  (787)     (1,550)     (183)  (2,049)  (126)
Net payments or draws  (3,095)  (1,427)  (4,017)  (7,619)  (1,545)  (1,654)  (10,212)
Loans placed on non-accrual  36,667   10,038   1,490   47,920   4,967   9,276   19,714 
Non-accrual loans brought current     (42)  (627)  (163)  (630)  (513)  (480)
Balance at end of period $124,870  $92,650  $84,081  $91,485  $51,347  $48,738  $43,678 
               
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:              
Balance at beginning of period $125,863  $123,096  $120,865  $123,360  $120,287  $117,613  $136,242 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans  6,310   2,961   3,331   (2,574)  3,171   4,454   (18,945)
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:              
Commercial real estate:              
Commercial investor real estate  397   (3)  (2)  (3)  (3)  (14)  (5)
Commercial owner-occupied real estate  (27)  (27)  (27)  (27)  (25)  (27)  (26)
Commercial AD&C  111   (23)  (283)            
Commercial business  250   (28)  1,550   (105)  15   363   (127)
Residential real estate:              
Residential mortgage  (35)  39   (6)  (6)  (4)  35   21 
Residential construction                     
Consumer  49   236   (132)  62   115   1,423   (179)
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)  745   194   1,100   (79)  98   1,780   (316)
Balance at the end of period $131,428  $125,863  $123,096  $120,865  $123,360  $120,287  $117,613 
               
Asset quality ratios:              
Non-performing loans to total loans  1.09%  0.81%  0.74%  0.81%  0.46%  0.44%  0.41%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.89%  0.68%  0.63%  0.65%  0.37%  0.36%  0.34%
Allowance for credit losses to loans  1.14%  1.10%  1.08%  1.06%  1.09%  1.06%  1.03%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  104.92%  135.35%  145.78%  131.59%  238.32%  243.21%  248.93%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans  0.03%  0.01%  0.04%  %  %  0.06% (0.01)%


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended September 30,
   2024   2023 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,874,003  $58,133 4.74% $5,125,459  $60,482 4.68%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,741,663   21,609 4.94   1,769,717   20,865 4.68 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,253,035   24,553 7.80   995,682   20,503 8.17 
Commercial business loans  1,579,001   26,953 6.79   1,442,518   23,343 6.42 
Total commercial loans  9,447,702   131,248 5.53   9,333,376   125,193 5.32 
Residential mortgage loans  1,526,445   14,223 3.73   1,406,929   12,550 3.57 
Residential construction loans  64,684   876 5.39   174,204   1,680 3.83 
Consumer loans  421,003   8,653 8.18   421,189   8,491 8.00 
Total residential and consumer loans  2,012,132   23,752 4.71   2,002,322   22,721 4.52 
Total loans (2)  11,459,834   155,000 5.38   11,335,698   147,914 5.18 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale  19,889   364 7.32   13,714   238 6.93 
SBA loans held for sale  65   2 11.28        
Taxable securities  1,197,301   7,440 2.49   1,239,564   6,682 2.16 
Tax-advantaged securities  334,077   2,222 2.66   349,778   2,269 2.59 
Total investment securities (3)  1,531,378   9,662 2.52   1,589,342   8,951 2.25 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  463,531   6,191 5.31   505,017   6,371 5.00 
Federal funds sold         346   5 5.38 
Total interest-earning assets  13,474,697   171,219 5.06   13,444,117   163,479 4.83 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (125,962)      (122,348)    
Cash and due from banks  82,172       93,354     
Premises and equipment, net  58,035       71,956     
Other assets  647,095       599,263     
Total assets $14,136,037      $14,086,342     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,427,739  $6,256 1.74% $1,419,934  $4,229 1.18%
Regular savings deposits  1,718,475   15,341 3.55   861,634   5,571 2.57 
Money market savings deposits  3,018,799   28,999 3.82   2,866,744   25,122 3.48 
Time deposits  2,534,605   28,691 4.50   2,887,311   28,180 3.87 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,699,618   79,287 3.63   8,035,623   63,102 3.12 
Repurchase agreements  63,436   334 2.09   67,298   356 2.10 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  8,543   118 5.53   300,435   3,726 4.92 
Advances from FHLB  458,152   5,001 4.34   558,696   6,200 4.40 
Subordinated debt  371,156   3,946 4.25   370,565   3,946 4.26 
Total borrowings  901,287   9,399 4.15   1,296,994   14,228 4.35 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,600,905   88,686 3.68   9,332,617   77,330 3.29 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,783,906       3,041,101     
Other liabilities  143,849       174,071     
Stockholders' equity  1,607,377       1,538,553     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,136,037      $14,086,342     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $82,533 1.38%   $86,149 1.54%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    1,121      1,068  
Net interest income   $81,412     $85,081  
             
Interest income/earning assets     5.06%     4.83%
Interest expense/earning assets     2.62      2.28 
Net interest margin     2.44%     2.55%


(1)Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.1 million and $1.1 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.


Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2024   2023 
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $4,964,914  $176,504 4.75% $5,136,059  $177,067 4.61%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,740,608   63,090 4.84   1,770,812   61,038 4.61 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,139,517   68,779 8.06   1,044,907   61,005 7.81 
Commercial business loans  1,546,498   79,026 6.83   1,442,858   68,258 6.33 
Total commercial loans  9,391,537   387,399 5.51   9,394,636   367,368 5.23 
Residential mortgage loans  1,512,209   41,968 3.70   1,356,530   35,925 3.53 
Residential construction loans  87,177   3,208 4.92   202,856   5,302 3.49 
Consumer loans  418,591   25,693 8.20   422,861   24,403 7.72 
Total residential and consumer loans  2,017,977   70,869 4.69   1,982,247   65,630 4.42 
Total loans (2)  11,409,514   458,268 5.36   11,376,883   432,998 5.09 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale  14,197   801 7.52   13,192   697 7.04 
SBA loans held for sale  22   2 11.28        
Taxable securities  1,195,481   21,319 2.38   1,275,407   20,538 2.15 
Tax-advantaged securities  339,881   6,785 2.66   360,348   6,727 2.49 
Total investment securities (3)  1,535,362   28,104 2.44   1,635,755   27,265 2.22 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  434,083   17,401 5.35   368,829   13,979 5.07 
Federal funds sold  288   8 3.79   433   13 4.00 
Total interest-earning assets  13,393,466   504,584 5.03   13,395,092   474,952 4.74 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans  (122,971)      (125,558)    
Cash and due from banks  83,265       94,960     
Premises and equipment, net  59,124       70,130     
Other assets  638,838       609,301     
Total assets $14,051,722      $14,043,925     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,467,517  $18,858 1.72% $1,413,876  $10,465 0.99%
Regular savings deposits  1,602,997   42,597 3.55   660,211   7,831 1.59 
Money market savings deposits  2,847,006   79,190 3.72   3,067,810   68,976 3.01 
Time deposits  2,586,639   86,417 4.46   2,658,225   67,943 3.42 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,504,159   227,062 3.57   7,800,122   155,215 2.66 
Repurchase agreements  66,134   1,043 2.11   62,126   561 1.21 
Federal funds purchased and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings  99,303   3,847 5.17   264,580   9,816 4.96 
Advances from FHLB  501,277   16,394 4.37   637,015   21,623 4.54 
Subordinated debt  371,009   11,839 4.25   370,412   11,839 4.26 
Total borrowings  1,037,723   33,123 4.26   1,334,133   43,839 4.39 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,541,882   260,185 3.64   9,134,255   199,054 2.91 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,768,331       3,218,226     
Other liabilities  150,827       169,291     
Stockholders' equity  1,590,682       1,522,153     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,051,722      $14,043,925     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $244,399 1.39%   $275,898 1.83%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment    3,359      3,044  
Net interest income   $241,040     $272,854  
             
Interest income/earning assets     5.03%     4.74%
Interest expense/earning assets     2.59      1.99 
Net interest margin     2.44%     2.75%


(1)Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.48% and 25.37% for 2024 and 2023, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $3.4 million and $3.0 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3)Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.