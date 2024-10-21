Printing and Additive Manufacturing Market 2024-2035, with Profiles of 250 Key Players Including 3DCERAM, Admatec, Colibrium Additive, Fabric8Labs, Quantica, Tethon3D, UltiMaker, Velo3D, Xjet & Ziknes

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing 2024-2035 examines the global market for 3D printing hardware, materials, and services - forecasting growth from 2018 to 2035. It assesses hardware unit sales and revenues by technology including vat photopolymerization, material jetting, binder jetting, material extrusion, powder bed fusion, and directed energy deposition.

Global demand is analyzed for polymers, metals, ceramics, and composite materials in both volume and revenue terms. Regional splits are provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The report profiles over 250 companies involved in 3D printer manufacturing, materials production, software, and service provision.

Key end-user markets analyzed include aerospace, medical and dental devices, architecture, automotive, consumer products, industrial machinery, electronics, energy, oil and gas, marine sectors, and food printing. Dozens of product examples showcase applications across these industries.

Trends assessed in 3D printing hardware encompass throughput, multi-material printing, quality, large format, and desktop systems. The latest developments in polymers, metals, ceramics, nanocomposites, and smart materials are reviewed as well.

The report examines the role of additive manufacturing in prototyping, tooling production, and certified end-part manufacturing. Other aspects include design software, process simulation, automation, quality assurance, post-processing, and sustainability impacts.

Report contents include:

Global market forecasts for Additive Manufacturing hardware, materials, and services from 2018-2035

Analysis of Additive Manufacturing hardware by technology type - unit sales and revenues

Assessment of polymer, metal, ceramic, composite material demand

Profiles of 250 leading and emerging companies across the Additive Manufacturing value chain. Companies profiled include 3DCERAM, Additive Industries, Admatec Europe, Arris Composites, Bright Laser Technologies, Colibrium Additive, Desktop Metal, Eplus3D, Fabric8Labs, Freeform, GE Additive, Magnus Metal, MADDE, Quantica, SLM Solutions, Seurat Technologies, Stratasys Direct, Tethon3D, TRUMPF, UltiMaker, Velo3D, Xjet and Ziknes.

AM market growth drivers and latest industry trends

Role of AM in prototyping, tooling, and end-part production

AM applications in aerospace, medical, architecture, automotive, consumer, electronics and energy sectors

Impact of AM on manufacturing, supply chains, sustainability

Post-processing, quality assurance, simulation, automation in AM

Latest progress with polymers, metals, ceramics and nanocomposites for AM

Regional market demand analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Additive Manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing

2.2 Market growth drivers

2.3 Trends in additive manufacturing

2.3.1 3D printing hardware

2.3.2 3D printing materials

2.4 Market players

2.5 Market Outlook

2.5.1 Printer Hardware Advancements

2.5.2 Software and Design Advancements

2.5.3 Manufacturing and Supply Chain Impact

2.5.4 Sustainability Impact

2.6 Challenges and Limitations

2.7 Recent market news and investments

2.8 Global market 2018-2035

3 Introduction

3.1 Overview of Additive Manufacturing

3.2 History of Additive Manufacturing

3.3 Markets

3.4 Additive Manufacturing Processes

3.4.1 Vat Photopolymerization

3.4.2 Material Jetting

3.4.3 Binder Jetting

3.4.4 Material Extrusion

3.4.5 Powder Bed Fusion

3.4.6 Sheet Lamination

3.4.7 Directed Energy Deposition

3.5 Materials

3.6 Desktop 3D printers

4 Polymers

4.1 Overview

4.2 Trends

4.3 Hardware

4.3.1 Material Jetting

4.3.1.1 Material Extrusion

4.3.1.2 Vat Photopolymerization

4.3.1.3 Powder Bed Fusion

4.3.1.4 Material Jetting

4.4 Materials

4.4.1 Photopolymers

4.4.2 Thermoplastics

4.4.3 Thermosets

4.4.4 Hydrogels

4.4.5 Functional Polymers

4.4.6 Composites

4.4.7 Biological Systems

4.4.8 Smart polymers and 4D printing (shape-morphing system)

4.5 Market players

4.6 Historical and forecasted markets

5 Metals

5.1 Overview

5.2 Trends

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Powder Bed Fusion: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

5.3.2 Powder Bed Fusion: Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

5.3.3 Directed Energy Deposition

5.3.4 Directed Energy Deposition: Wire

5.3.5 Binder Jetting: Metal Binder Jetting

5.3.6 Sand Binder Jetting

5.3.7 Sheet Lamination: Ultrasonic Additive Manufacturing (UAM)

5.3.8 Extrusion: Metal-Polymer Filament (MPFE)

5.3.9 Extrusion: Metal-Polymer Pellet

5.3.10 Extrusion: Metal Paste

5.3.11 Vat Photopolymerization: Digital Light Processing (DLP)

5.3.12 Material Jetting: Nanoparticle Jetting (NPJ)

5.3.13 Material Jetting: Magnetohydrodynamic Deposition

5.3.14 Material Jetting: Electrochemical Deposition

5.3.15 Material Jetting: Cold Spray

5.3.16 Slurry Feedstock Processes

5.3.17 Metal PBF technologies

5.3.18 Metal DED technologies

5.3.19 Sinter-based technologies

5.3.20 Consolidation technologies

5.4 Materials

5.4.1 Metal Polymer Filaments

5.4.2 Metal Photopolymer Resins

5.4.3 High Entropy Alloys for AM

5.4.4 Amorphous Alloys for AM

5.4.5 Emerging Aluminum Alloys and MMCs

5.4.6 Multi-Metal AM Solutions

5.4.7 Materials Informatics for AM

5.4.8 Metal powders

5.4.9 Metal wire

5.4.10 Bound metal feedstock

5.5 Market players

5.6 Historical and forecasted markets

6 Ceramics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Extrusion

6.2.2 Vat photopolymerisation

6.2.3 Material jetting: nanoparticle jetting (NPJ)

6.2.4 Binder jetting: ceramic binder jetting

6.2.5 Ceramic Printers Benchmarking

6.2.6 Traditional ceramics

6.3 Materials

6.3.1 Commercial Ceramic 3D Printing Materials

6.3.2 Properties of 3D Printed Ceramic Materials

6.3.3 Traditional ceramics

6.3.4 Technical ceramics

6.4 Market players

6.5 Historical and forecasted markets

7 Composites

7.1 Overview

7.2 Trends

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Chopped fiber

7.3.2 Continuous fiber AM technologies and markets

7.3.2.3 Other hybrid technologies and processes

7.4 Materials

7.4.1 Filament Extrusion 3D Printed Composite Parts

7.4.2 Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printed Composite Parts

7.4.3 Continuous Fiber 3D Printed Composite Parts

7.4.4 Matrix Considerations

7.4.5 Mechanical Properties

7.4.6 Recycled Carbon Fiber as Feedstock Material

7.4.7 Nanomaterials

7.4.8 Composite filament materials

7.4.9 Composite pellet materials

7.4.10 Composite powder materials

7.4.11 Continuous fiber materials

7.5 Market players

7.6 Historical and forecasted markets

8 Post-Processing

8.1 Process monitoring

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.1.1 Material removal

8.1.1.2 Process-Inherent Treatments

8.1.1.3 Surface Finishing Techniques

8.1.1.4 Other Post-Processing Treatments

8.1.2 Process Monitoring of Metal Powder Bed Fusion

8.2 Metal vs. Polymer in Post-processing

8.3 Post-processing Approaches

8.4 Polymer post-processing

8.5 Metal post-processing

8.6 Sustainability in Post-processing

8.7 Market players

9 Software and Services

9.1 Software for 3D printing

9.1.1 Hobbyist 3D printing software

9.1.2 Professional 3D printing software

9.1.3 3D scanning software

9.1.4 Computer aided design (CAD)

9.1.5 Market players

9.2 3D scanning

9.3 Production services

10 Markets for Additive Manufacturing

10.1 Prototypes

10.2 Tools

10.3 Final parts

10.4 Aerospace

10.5 Medical and Dental

10.6 Architecture & Construction

10.7 Automotive

10.8 Consumer Products

10.9 Energy

10.10 Industrial machinery and tooling

10.11 Electronics

10.12 Oil and Gas

10.13 Marine

10.14 3D-printed food

11 Company Profiles

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes:

3DCERAM

Additive Industries

Admatec Europe

Arris Composites

Bright Laser Technologies

Brooks Running

Bugatti

byFlow

Cadillac

Colibrium Additive

Czinger Vehicles

Desktop Metal

Eplus3D

Exaddon

Fabric8Labs

Foundry Lab

Freeform

GE Additive

Lithoz GmbH

MADDE

Magnus Metal

Massivit

NASA

Quantica

Seurat Technologies

SLM Solutions

Stratasys Direct

Tethon3D

TRUMPF

UltiMaker

Velo3D

XEV

Xjet

Ziknes

