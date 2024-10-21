Breckenridge Brewery Unveils Annual Release of Funslinger Lager in Collaboration with Colorado Artist Mike Graves

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Brewery, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced today the release of its seasonal Funslinger Lager, a crisp and easy-drinking beer that’s the perfect companion to kick off winter’s adventures. The Funslinger 12pk and draft is available exclusively in Colorado; Funslinger is also part of Breckenridge Brewery’s variety 15pk available at select retailers across the U.S.





Funslinger Lager celebrates local art this year with special packaging designed by Denver-based artist Mike Graves. The artist’s playful and bold designs bring the energy of winter sports to life, embracing Funslinger Lager as not only a refreshing brew, but also a visual delight. The artwork will be featured on the limited-edition Never Summer Industries artist series snowboards, which will be raffled at Breckenridge Brewery’s annual Opening Pass Party in celebration of the launch and available for purchase post-event.

Opening Day Party Highlights:

Location: Monkey Barrel Bar, 4401 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211

Monkey Barrel Bar, 4401 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211 Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 5pm – 10pm

5pm – 10pm Admission: Free

Hosted by Monkey Barrel Bar in Denver, this year’s Opening Day Party will be a must-attend for winter sports enthusiasts. The first 100 guests will also receive a free Funslinger Lager and a complimentary 2024 edition of Snowboard Magazine. The night will also feature the premiere of Never Summer’s new film, free snowboard tuning, and plenty of prizes, along with good vibes to celebrate the coming winter season.

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilray Beverages, said "This is more than just a beer launch; it’s a celebration of the winter sports community that Breckenridge Brewery is proud to be a part of." He continued, "The collaboration with Mike Graves and our partners at Never Summer and Snowboard Magazine brings together the best of art, sports, and craft beer to get everyone hyped for the season ahead."

Gear up and join Breckenridge Brewery for an unforgettable night celebrating winter, community, and as always, great beer.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery has been an innovator in Colorado's craft beer scene since 1990, with a mission to create balanced, approachable, and interesting hand-crafted beers. The brewery's portfolio is a mix of unique seasonals, barrel-aged specialties, and classic go-to beers. Breckenridge Brewery prides itself on its connection to the community and its role in fostering a culture of beer appreciation. For further information about Breckenridge Brewery, visit www.breckbrew.com and follow @BreckBrew on social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

