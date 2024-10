Avacta Group plc

("Avacta" or "the Group" or "the Company")

Avacta and Tempus Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Drug Development in Oncology

LONDON – Oct. 21, 2024 – Avacta Therapeutics (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing next generation peptide drug conjugates (PDC) targeting powerful anti-tumor payloads directly to the tumor, today announces the initiation of an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused collaboration with Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of artificial intelligence to advance precision medicine and patient care.

The strategic collaboration will provide Avacta access to Tempus’ multimodal datasets comprising primary tumor samples and associated clinical data from over 200,000 patients across a broad range of cancer indications. The collaboration is designed to leverage these data to characterize the deep biology of the tumor microenvironment and fibroblast activation protein (FAP) activity upon which its pre|CISION® technology is based.

In addition, Avacta has recently expanded its pre|CISION® platform with the addition of two new preclinical programs: AVA6103 and AVA7100. AVA6103 is a novel pre|CISION®-enabled peptide drug conjugate comprising exatecan, a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor, designed to deliver its powerful anti-tumor effects directly to the tumor while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. AVA7100 is a first-in-class Affimer® drug conjugate, aimed at cancers with varying levels of FAP expression, including low FAP. Together, these programs reflect the versatility of the pre|CISION® platform and its potential to address a broad range of cancer indications.

Avacta plans to leverage these insights to further enhance its pre|CISION® platform reach through the identification of the full addressable patient populations for its clinical programs. Tempus’s analytical support and computational biology experts will collaborate in the data analysis with the Avacta team.

Christina Coughlin, MD PhD, CEO of Avacta, said, “Our pipeline of pre|CISION® oncology programs will benefit greatly from an extensive understanding of the tumor microenvironment, FAP biology and both high- and low-FAP expression across solid tumor settings. The Tempus AI real-world database and industry-leading AI capabilities will enable us to better assess the specific patient population most likely to respond to our pre|CISION® therapies, enabling faster, smarter clinical development with the highest probability of success.”

Kate Sasser, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus AI added, “A powerful use of AI in drug development is leveraging real-world data to have a deeper understanding of the patient populations that would benefit from a specific mechanism of action. Tempus was created to build one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data and an operating system to make those data accessible and useful. This collaboration with Avacta is another example of our execution of that vision, and we are thrilled to partner with Avacta in support of their efforts to bring game-changing new therapies to patients in need.”

For further information from Avacta Group plc, please contact:

Avacta Group plc



Michael Vinegrad, Group Communications Director



https://avacta.com/ Peel Hunt (Nomad and Broker)



James Steel / Chris Golden / Patrick Birkholm www.peelhunt.com



ICR Consilium



Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Sukaina Virji



avacta@consilium-comms.com





About the pre|CISION® Platform

The pre|CISION® platform comprises an anticancer payload conjugated to a proprietary peptide that is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumors compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION® platform harnesses this tumor specific protease to cleave pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION® antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumor microenvironment, thus releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients.

About AVA6000

The lead pre|CISION® program AVA6000, a peptide drug conjugate form of doxorubicin, is in Phase 1 studies. It has shown an improvement in safety and tolerability in clinical trials to date compared with standard doxorubicin and preliminary signs of clinical activity in multiple patients.To register for news alerts by email go to https://avacta.com/investors/investor-news-email-alerts/.

About Avacta Group plc - https://avacta.com/

Avacta Group is a UK-based life sciences company focused on improving healthcare outcomes through targeted cancer treatments and diagnostics. Its clinical stage oncology biotech division Avacta Therapeutics is harnessing the proprietary pre|CISION® platform technology to develop novel, highly targeted cancer drugs. Avacta Diagnostics focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and broadening access to diagnostics. To register for news alerts by email go to https://avacta.com/investors/investor-news-email-alerts/.