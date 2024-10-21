Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Performance and Operational Highlights



Net income of $7.4 million, or $0.76 per diluted share

Core net income (1) of $8.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share (1)



Core pretax pre-provision net income (1) of $13.8 million



Net interest income of $24.2 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the prior quarter



Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.65%, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter



NIM of 3.66% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”) (1)



Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.05%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 11.89%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) (1) of 13.35%



Core ROAA (1) of 1.24%; and core ROATCE (1) of 15.74%



Efficiency ratio of 52.79%; and core efficiency ratio of 46.96%



Linked-quarter loans grew 36.3% annualized; and legacy loans grew 10.3% annualized



Linked-quarter total deposits grew 44.8% annualized



Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 71.5% annualized; and legacy total deposits, excluding brokered deposits grew 9.6% annualized

ANNISTON, Ala., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $7.4 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and net income of $6.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023. The Company reported core net income of $8.7 million, or $0.89 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024. This compares to core net income of $9.1 million, or $1.00 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2024, and core net income of $9.6 million, or $1.06 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2023 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).



CEO Commentary

Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States said, “The top highlight of our third quarter was the completion of the CBB Bancorp acquisition on August 1 as planned. I want to welcome our new colleagues who contributed to a seamless integration between two organizations that share a common culture. Our combination with Century Bank has strengthened our platform to drive loan and deposit growth across growing and attractive Georgia markets.” “Net interest income for the third quarter increased more than 12.4% to $24.2 million for the quarter largely reflecting the contribution from Century Bank. Net interest margin also increased 9 basis points to 3.65% from 3.56% quarter-over-quarter, which further reflects Century Bank’s contribution.” “Finally, we were pleased to be recognized in Piper Sandler’s Sm-All Stars: Class of 2024 for the third year in a row. The Sm-All Stars’ objective is to identify the top performing U.S. small-cap banks and thrifts based on growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength. Our objective is to run a highly efficient bank, consistently deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and increase value for our shareholders.”





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2024 vs. September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average interest-earning assets $ 2,645,388 $ 2,440,425 $ 2,175,103 8.4 % 21.6 % Net interest income $ 24,246 $ 21,579 $ 20,731 12.4 % 17.0 % Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.56 % 3.78 % 9 bps (13) bps



Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $24.2 million, an increase of 12.4% from $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was substantially due to the acquisition of Century Bank.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $3.5 million, or 17.0%. The increase was mainly driven by significant growth, partially as a result of the acquisition of Century Bank, which offset the decline in net interest margin.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 3.65%, compared to 3.56% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a slight increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank had a positive impact and helped lift the margin for third quarter of 2024.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased from 3.78%. The decrease was primarily the result of the increase in interest rates, which accelerated the cost of interest-bearing liabilities at a greater pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, effectively helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2024 vs. September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 532 $ 462 $ 442 15.2 % 20.4 % Swap (expense) fees (9 ) 4 453 325.0 % 102.0 % SBA/USDA fees 179 58 74 208.6 % 141.9 % Mortgage origination fees 112 92 158 21.7 % (29.1 )% Net gain (loss) on securities 75 20 (12 ) 275.0 % 725.0 % Employee retention credit and related revenue (“ERC”) — — (5,100 ) N/A N/A Other operating income 868 732 1,091 18.6 % (20.4 )% Total noninterest income $ 1,757 $ 1,368 $ (2,894 ) 28.4 % 160.7 %



Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million, an increase of 28.4% from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest income during the third quarter of 2024. Apart from the acquisition, the increase was also due to increased SBA/USDA fees primarily resulting from the sales of loans during the third quarter of 2024, along with a larger realized net gain on securities during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased 160.7% from a noninterest net expense of $2.9 million. The third quarter of 2023 included a $5.1 million payment to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) for the return of the ERC, which was received during the second quarter of 2023. The IRS revised eligibility guidelines during the third quarter of 2023, and the Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program and removed this from income and recorded a payable. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest income during the third quarter of 2024. The increase was partially offset by a decline in swap fees during the third quarter of 2024, substantially as a result of the Company not participating in any swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2024 vs. September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 6,876 $ 6,112 $ 5,752 12.5 % 19.5 % Equipment and occupancy expenses 814 667 718 22.0 % 13.4 % Data processing fees 781 686 650 13.8 % 20.2 % Regulatory assessments 414 375 322 10.4 % 28.6 % Professional fees related to ERC — — (1,243 ) N/A N/A Merger-related expenses 1,511 — — N/A N/A Other operating expenses 3,291 3,571 2,370 (7.8 )% 38.9 % Total noninterest expenses $ 13,687 $ 11,411 $ 8,569 19.9 % 59.7 %



Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.7 million, an increase of 19.9% from $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in merger-related expenses of $1.5 million, of which $961,000 was not deductible for taxes. Also there were additional noninterest expenses related to Century Bank during the third quarter of 2024, primarily in salaries and employee benefits. The acquisition also gave rise to a $106,000 increase in amortization expense associated with the core deposit intangible. Also included in the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $250,000 in expenses associated with calling brokered deposits and collection expenses related to a problem loan.

Relative to the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 59.7% from $8.6 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in merger-related expenses of $1.5 million, along with additional noninterest expense during the third quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased as a result of the acquisition and from a legacy standpoint. The third quarter of 2023 included a $1.2 million refund of professional fees related to the aforementioned return of ERC.

Loans and Credit Quality Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2024 vs. September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Gross loans $ 2,205,747 $ 2,021,877 $ 1,779,846 9.1 % 23.9 % Unearned income (6,536 ) (6,443 ) (5,698 ) 1.4 % 14.7 % Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) 2,199,211 2,015,434 1,774,148 9.1 % 24.0 % Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 2,134,318 $ 1,987,533 $ 1,740,582 7.4 % 22.6 % Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 7,868 $ 3,784 $ 1,082 107.9 % 627.2 % Provision for credit losses $ 2,583 $ 1,067 $ 773 142.1 % 234.2 % Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 28,061 $ 25,828 $ 22,181 8.6 % 26.5 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 350 $ 383 $ (23 ) (8.6 )% 1621.7 % NPL to gross loans 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.07 % 0.08 % (0.01 )% ACL to loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % (1) Ratio is annualized.



Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.2 billion at September 30, 2024, up $183.8 million from June 30, 2024 and up $425.1 million from September 30, 2023. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in additional loans of $131.7 million at September 30, 2024. Apart from the acquired loans, the linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.9 million, or 0.36% of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, compared with $3.8 million, or 0.19% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024, and $1.1 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at September 30, 2023. The $4.1 million net increase in nonperforming loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial and industrial loan that was added to nonaccrual status and partially offset by a commercial and industrial loan that was charged-off. The $6.8 million net increase in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2023, was primarily attributable to one significant commercial and industrial loan, another less significant commercial and industrial loan and one commercial real estate loan that were added to nonaccrual status. Significant collection efforts have been made on the large commercial and industrial loan and no loss is anticipated.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. Provision in the third quarter of 2024 included a “Day 2” $1.7 million provision as a result of the acquisition as well as additional provisions based on growth.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were $350,000, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $383,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2024, and net recoveries of $23,000, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023. The charge-offs recorded during the second and third quarters of 2024 were substantially related to a purchased pool of consumer loans for which the borrower filed for bankruptcy. The loan was fully charged-off as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of total loans and 356.65% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 682.56% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at September 30, 2024.

Deposits Three Months Ended % Change September 30, 2024 vs. September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 546,282 $ 416,068 $ 418,125 31.3 % 30.7 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,874,264 1,759,610 1,498,276 6.5 % 25.1 % Total deposits $ 2,420,546 $ 2,175,678 $ 1,916,401 11.3 % 26.3 % Uninsured deposits $ 964,528 $ 645,283 $ 568,323 49.5 % 69.7 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 39.85 % 29.66 % 29.66 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 22.57 % 19.12 % 21.82 %



Total deposits were $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024 and $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023. The $244.9 million increase in total deposits in the third quarter was due to an increase of $130.2 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and a $114.7 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in additional deposits of $304.4 million at September 30, 2024, or $183.4 million in interest-bearing deposits, none of which were brokered deposits, and $121.0 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $194.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $288.3 million at June 30, 2024. The Company used cash from the acquisition of Century Bank to call $52.3 million of brokered deposits, while another $41.9 million matured and were repaid.

Capital September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.64 % 11.48 % 8.72 % 11.52 % 8.70 % 11.71 % Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.36 % 12.43 % 9.54 % 12.61 % 9.32 % 12.55 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.36 % 12.43 % 9.54 % 12.61 % 9.32 % 12.55 % Total capital ratio 14.18 % 13.59 % 14.50 % 13.77 % 14.60 % 13.67 %



As of September 30, 2024, total stockholders’ equity was $271.4 million, up from $230.6 million at June 30, 2024. The increase of $40.8 million was substantially due to the issuance of $31.5 million in common stock for the acquisition of Century Bank.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Results of Operations Interest income $ 45,068 $ 41,007 $ 35,204 $ 124,811 $ 96,088 Interest expense 20,822 19,428 14,473 58,147 36,379 Net interest income 24,246 21,579 20,731 66,664 59,709 Provision for credit losses 2,583 1,067 773 4,885 3,511 Net interest income after provision 21,663 20,512 19,958 61,779 56,198 Noninterest income 1,757 1,368 (2,894 ) 4,393 5,755 Noninterest expense 13,687 11,411 8,569 35,473 32,159 Income tax expense 2,380 2,271 1,866 7,029 6,738 Net income $ 7,353 $ 8,198 $ 6,629 $ 23,670 $ 23,056 Core net income(1) $ 8,675 $ 9,058 $ 9,563 $ 25,862 $ 23,901 Share and Per Share Data Shares issued and outstanding 9,882,350 8,908,130 8,834,168 9,882,350 8,834,168 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,608,868 8,957,608 8,846,018 9,161,622 8,791,007 Diluted 9,725,884 9,070,568 9,040,687 9,297,778 9,016,603 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.91 $ 0.75 $ 2.58 $ 2.62 Diluted 0.76 0.90 0.73 2.54 2.56 Core - diluted(1) 0.89 1.00 1.06 2.78 2.65 Book value per share 27.46 25.88 22.86 27.46 22.86 Tangible book value per share(1) 23.38 23.91 20.84 23.38 20.84 Cash dividends per common share 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.27 0.27 Performance and Financial Ratios ROAA 1.05 % 1.29 % 1.15 % 1.22 % 1.41 % ROAE 11.89 % 14.55 % 12.96 % 13.70 % 15.85 % Core ROAA(1) 1.24 % 1.43 % 1.66 % 1.33 % 1.47 % ROATCE(1) 13.35 % 15.79 % 14.21 % 15.05 % 17.47 % Core ROATCE(1) 15.74 % 17.44 % 20.50 % 16.45 % 18.11 % NIM 3.65 % 3.56 % 3.78 % 3.60 % 3.85 % NIM - FTE(1) 3.66 % 3.57 % 3.79 % 3.61 % 3.87 % Net interest spread 2.66 % 2.59 % 2.84 % 2.63 % 3.00 % Yield on loans 7.21 % 7.17 % 6.86 % 7.15 % 6.62 % Yield on interest-earning assets 6.78 % 6.76 % 6.42 % 6.74 % 6.20 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 4.12 % 4.17 % 3.58 % 4.11 % 3.20 % Cost of funds(2) 3.31 % 3.41 % 2.80 % 3.33 % 2.48 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.03 % 4.07 % 3.43 % 4.01 % 3.02 % Cost of total deposits 3.19 % 3.27 % 2.63 % 3.20 % 2.29 % Noninterest deposits to total deposits 22.57 % 19.12 % 21.82 % 22.57 % 21.82 % Core deposits to total deposits 86.30 % 81.78 % 86.58 % 86.30 % 86.58 % Uninsured deposits to total deposits 39.85 % 29.66 % 29.66 % 39.85 % 29.66 % Total loans to total deposits 90.86 % 92.63 % 92.58 % 90.86 % 92.58 % Efficiency ratio 52.79 % 49.78 % 48.01 % 49.98 % 49.47 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 46.96 % 44.75 % 42.79 % 46.23 % 47.06 %

(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.





SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Financial Condition (ending) Total loans $ 2,199,211 $ 2,015,434 $ 1,774,148 $ 2,199,211 $ 1,774,148 Total securities 217,692 204,131 189,496 217,692 189,496 Total assets 2,841,440 2,572,011 2,296,527 2,841,440 2,296,527 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 546,282 416,068 418,125 546,282 418,125 Total core deposits(1) 2,088,993 1,779,253 1,659,291 2,088,993 1,659,291 Total deposits 2,420,546 2,175,678 1,916,401 2,420,546 1,916,401 Total borrowings 121,083 136,873 146,573 121,083 146,573 Total liabilities 2,570,070 2,341,430 2,094,603 2,570,070 2,094,603 Total shareholders’ equity 271,370 230,581 201,924 271,370 201,924 Financial Condition (average) Total loans $ 2,134,318 $ 1,987,533 $ 1,740,582 $ 2,013,157 $ 1,676,134 Total securities 223,750 210,678 201,830 214,494 197,005 Total other interest-earning assets 287,320 242,214 232,691 247,035 199,379 Total interest-earning assets 2,645,388 2,440,425 2,175,103 2,474,686 2,072,518 Total assets 2,777,215 2,553,010 2,282,217 2,593,175 2,180,851 Total noninterest-bearing deposits 490,450 420,885 448,616 442,667 442,149 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,874,861 1,729,682 1,472,024 1,746,420 1,395,529 Total deposits 2,365,311 2,150,567 1,920,640 2,189,087 1,837,678 Total borrowings 134,035 143,189 129,882 141,970 122,156 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,008,896 1,872,871 1,601,906 1,888,390 1,517,685 Total shareholders’ equity 246,081 226,527 202,955 230,799 194,430 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 7,868 $ 3,784 $ 1,082 $ 7,868 $ 1,082 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 33 $ 33 $ 2,903 $ 33 $ 2,903 Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 7,901 $ 3,817 $ 3,985 $ 7,901 $ 3,985 Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.07 % 0.08 % (0.01 )% 0.08 % 0.02 % Provision for credit losses to average loans(2) 0.48 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.32 % 0.28 % ACL to loans 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.25 % ACL to gross loans 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.25 % ACL to NPL 356.65 % 682.56 % 2050.00 % 356.65 % 2050.00 % NPL to loans 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.36 % 0.06 % NPL to gross loans 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.36 % 0.06 % NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.36 % 0.22 % NPA to total assets 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.28 % 0.17 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.55 % 8.97 % 8.79 % 9.55 % 8.79 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.25 % 8.34 % 8.08 % 8.25 % 8.08 % Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.64 % 8.72 % 8.70 % 8.64 % 8.70 % Risk-based capital ratios: CET1 capital ratio 9.36 % 9.54 % 9.32 % 9.36 % 9.32 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.36 % 9.54 % 9.32 % 9.36 % 9.32 % Total capital ratio 14.18 % 14.50 % 14.60 % 14.18 % 14.60 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,225 $ 21,598 $ 19,710 $ 31,047 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 182,559 140,440 134,846 103,646 Federal funds sold 71,072 76,334 96,095 81,487 Total cash and cash equivalents 277,856 238,372 250,651 216,180 Securities available for sale, at fair value 198,076 184,510 179,000 169,859 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,616 19,621 19,632 19,637 Other equity securities, at fair value 3,733 3,658 3,649 3,654 Restricted equity securities, at cost 4,418 4,633 5,684 4,971 Loans held for sale 415 1,716 450 1,799 Loans, net of unearned income 2,199,211 2,015,434 1,884,508 1,774,148 Less allowance for credit losses 28,061 25,828 24,378 22,181 Loans, net 2,171,150 1,989,606 1,860,130 1,751,967 Premises and equipment, net 32,319 26,192 26,426 26,694 Accrued interest receivable 10,114 9,654 8,711 8,321 Bank owned life insurance 39,159 33,000 29,884 29,697 Annuities 16,843 15,918 15,036 15,266 Foreclosed assets 33 33 33 2,903 Goodwill 30,980 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 9,338 735 899 981 Other assets 27,390 27,501 29,616 27,736 Total assets $ 2,841,440 $ 2,572,011 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,296,527 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 546,282 $ 416,068 $ 437,959 $ 418,125 Interest-bearing 1,874,264 1,759,610 1,580,230 1,498,276 Total deposits 2,420,546 2,175,678 2,018,189 1,916,401 Other borrowings 7,976 8,000 26,994 4,991 FHLB advances 22,000 42,000 70,000 55,000 Subordinated notes 91,107 86,873 86,679 86,582 Accrued interest payable 2,214 2,024 1,519 1,280 Other liabilities 26,227 26,855 28,318 30,349 Total liabilities 2,570,070 2,341,430 2,231,699 2,094,603 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 49,684 44,813 44,479 44,307 Capital surplus 106,046 79,248 78,361 77,671 Retained earnings 123,783 117,233 102,523 94,429 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,866 ) (8,333 ) (8,379 ) (13,126 ) Unvested restricted stock (723 ) (826 ) (466 ) (580 ) Vested restricted stock units (1,554 ) (1,554 ) (1,554 ) (777 ) Total stockholders' equity 271,370 230,581 214,964 201,924 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,841,440 $ 2,572,011 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,296,527





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 38,690 $ 35,421 $ 30,084 $ 107,739 $ 83,049 Taxable securities 2,205 2,039 1,796 6,225 4,819 Nontaxable securities 243 231 227 704 747 Other interest and dividends 3,930 3,316 3,097 10,143 7,473 Total interest income 45,068 41,007 35,204 124,811 96,088 Interest expense: Deposits 18,990 17,511 12,732 52,407 31,498 Other borrowings 1,832 1,917 1,741 5,740 4,881 Total interest expense 20,822 19,428 14,473 58,147 36,379 Net interest income 24,246 21,579 20,731 66,664 59,709 Provision for credit losses 2,583 1,067 773 4,885 3,511 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,663 20,512 19,958 61,779 56,198 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 532 462 442 1,458 1,348 Swap (expenses) fees (9 ) 4 453 10 622 SBA/USDA fees 179 58 74 302 274 Mortgage origination fees 112 92 158 300 446 Net gain (loss) on securities 75 20 (12 ) 83 457 Employee retention credit and related revenue — — (5,100 ) — — Other operating income 868 732 1,091 2,240 2,608 Total noninterest income 1,757 1,368 (2,894 ) 4,393 5,755 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,876 6,112 5,752 19,219 19,926 Equipment and occupancy expenses 814 667 718 2,170 2,095 Data processing fees 781 686 650 2,110 1,889 Regulatory assessments 414 375 322 1,149 844 Professional fees related to ERC — — (1,243 ) — — Merger-related expenses 1,511 — — 1,511 — Other operating expenses 3,291 3,571 2,370 9,314 7,405 Total noninterest expenses 13,687 11,411 8,569 35,473 32,159 Income before income taxes 9,733 10,469 8,495 30,699 29,794 Income tax expense 2,380 2,271 1,866 7,029 6,738 Net income $ 7,353 $ 8,198 $ 6,629 $ 23,670 $ 23,056 Basic earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.91 $ 0.75 $ 2.58 $ 2.62 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 2.54 $ 2.56





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,134,318 $ 38,690 7.21 % $ 1,987,533 $ 35,421 7.17 % $ 1,740,582 $ 30,084 6.86 % Taxable securities 177,164 2,205 4.95 % 165,141 2,039 4.97 % 156,364 1,796 4.56 % Nontaxable securities 46,586 243 2.08 % 45,537 231 2.04 % 45,466 227 1.98 % Other interest-earnings assets 287,320 3,930 5.44 % 242,214 3,316 5.51 % 232,691 3,097 5.28 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,645,388 $ 45,068 6.78 % $ 2,440,425 $ 41,007 6.76 % $ 2,175,103 $ 35,204 6.42 % Allowance for credit losses (27,253 ) (25,332 ) (21,606 ) Noninterest-earning assets 159,080 137,917 128,720 Total Assets $ 2,777,215 $ 2,553,010 $ 2,282,217 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 95,040 30 0.13 % 85,976 21 0.10 % 88,668 20 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 1,042,661 10,264 3.92 % 929,930 9,229 3.99 % 867,066 7,767 3.55 % Time deposits 737,160 8,696 4.69 % 713,776 8,261 4.65 % 516,290 4,945 3.80 % FHLB advances 36,130 455 5.01 % 48,374 596 4.96 % 43,261 514 4.72 % Other borrowings 97,905 1,377 5.59 % 94,815 1,321 5.60 % 86,621 1,227 5.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,008,896 $ 20,822 4.12 % $ 1,872,871 $ 19,428 4.17 % $ 1,601,906 $ 14,473 3.58 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 490,450 $ 420,885 $ 448,616 Other liabilities 31,788 32,727 28,740 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 522,238 $ 453,612 $ 477,356 Stockholders’ Equity 246,081 226,527 202,955 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,777,215 $ 2,553,010 $ 2,282,217 Net interest income $ 24,246 $ 21,579 $ 20,731 Net interest spread(2) 2.66 % 2.59 % 2.84 % Net interest margin(3) 3.65 % 3.56 % 3.78 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.66 % 3.57 % 3.79 % Cost of funds(6) 3.31 % 3.41 % 2.80 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.03 % 4.07 % 3.43 % Cost of total deposits 3.19 % 3.27 % 2.63 %

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,013,157 $ 107,739 7.15 % $ 1,676,134 $ 83,049 6.62 % Taxable securities 168,661 6,225 4.93 % 149,058 4,819 4.32 % Nontaxable securities 45,833 704 2.05 % 47,947 747 2.08 % Other interest-earnings assets 247,035 10,143 5.48 % 199,379 7,473 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets $ 2,474,686 $ 124,811 6.74 % $ 2,072,518 $ 96,088 6.20 % Allowance for credit losses (25,638 ) (20,750 ) Noninterest-earning assets 144,127 129,083 Total Assets $ 2,593,175 $ 2,180,851 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 88,980 78 0.12 % 91,602 59 0.09 % Savings and money market accounts 958,625 28,296 3.94 % 839,827 19,679 3.13 % Time deposits 698,815 24,033 4.59 % 464,100 11,760 3.39 % FHLB advances 45,840 1,706 4.97 % 35,703 1,202 4.50 % Other borrowings 96,130 4,034 5.60 % 86,453 3,679 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,888,390 $ 58,147 4.11 % $ 1,517,685 $ 36,379 3.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 442,667 $ 442,149 Other liabilities 31,319 26,587 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 473,986 $ 468,736 Stockholders’ Equity 230,799 194,430 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,593,175 $ 2,180,851 Net interest income $ 66,664 $ 59,709 Net interest spread(2) 2.63 % 3.00 % Net interest margin(3) 3.60 % 3.85 % Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.61 % 3.87 % Cost of funds(6) 3.33 % 2.48 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.01 % 3.02 % Cost of total deposits 3.20 % 2.29 %

LOAN COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Real estate mortgages: Construction and development $ 245,275 11.1 % $ 242,573 12.0 % $ 242,960 12.9 % $ 229,188 12.9 % Residential 293,150 13.3 % 249,498 12.3 % 224,603 11.9 % 224,499 12.6 % Commercial 1,344,554 61.0 % 1,222,739 60.5 % 1,144,867 60.5 % 1,049,545 59.0 % Commercial and industrial 310,540 14.1 % 297,501 14.7 % 269,961 14.3 % 268,283 15.0 % Consumer and other 12,228 0.5 % 9,566 0.5 % 8,286 0.4 % 8,331 0.5 % Gross loans 2,205,747 100.0 % 2,021,877 100.0 % 1,890,677 100.0 % 1,779,846 100.0 % Unearned income (6,536 ) (6,443 ) (6,169 ) (5,698 ) Loans, net of unearned income 2,199,211 2,015,434 1,884,508 1,774,148 Allowance for credit losses (28,061 ) (25,828 ) (24,378 ) (22,181 ) Loans, net $ 2,171,150 $ 1,989,606 $ 1,860,130 $ 1,751,967





DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 546,282 22.5 % $ 416,068 19.1 % $ 437,959 21.7 % $ 418,125 21.8 % Interest-bearing transaction 1,124,706 46.5 % 1,006,687 46.3 % 946,347 46.9 % 934,383 48.8 % Savings 53,565 2.2 % 32,527 1.5 % 35,412 1.7 % 38,518 2.0 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 558,600 23.1 % 612,299 28.1 % 500,406 24.8 % 436,613 22.8 % Time deposits, over $250,000 137,393 5.7 % 108,097 5.0 % 98,065 4.9 % 88,762 4.6 % Total deposits $ 2,420,546 100.0 % $ 2,175,678 100.0 % $ 2,018,189 100.0 % $ 1,916,401 100.0 %





Nonperforming Assets (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 7,803 $ 3,784 $ 1,017 $ 1,082 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest 65 — 160 — Total nonperforming loans 7,868 3,784 1,177 1,082 OREO 33 33 33 2,903 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,901 $ 3,817 $ 1,210 $ 3,985 Financial difficulty modification loans – nonaccrual(1) 622 647 907 970 Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing 1,071 1,093 1,095 1,052 Financial difficulty modification loans $ 1,693 $ 1,740 $ 2,002 $ 2,022 Allowance for credit losses $ 28,061 $ 25,828 $ 24,378 $ 22,181 Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 2,199,211 $ 2,015,434 $ 1,884,508 $ 1,774,148 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 2,205,747 $ 2,021,877 $ 1,890,677 $ 1,779,846 Total assets $ 2,841,440 $ 2,572,011 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,296,527 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 356.65 % 682.56 % 2071.20 % 2050.00 % Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.06 % 0.22 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.05 % 0.17 % Nonaccrual loans by category: Real estate mortgages: Construction & Development $ — $ — $ — $ — Residential Mortgages 522 393 252 289 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,155 2,182 765 785 Commercial & Industrial 5,126 1,209 — 8 Consumer and other — — — — Total $ 7,803 $ 3,784 $ 1,017 $ 1,082

(1) Financial difficulty modifications loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.





Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30, 2023 Average loans, net of unearned income $ 2,134,318 $ 1,987,533 $ 1,740,582 $ 2,013,157 $ 1,676,134 Loans, net of unearned income 2,199,211 2,015,434 1,774,148 2,199,211 1,774,148 Gross loans 2,205,747 2,021,877 1,779,846 2,205,747 1,779,846 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period 25,828 25,144 21,385 24,378 20,156 Impact of adoption of ASC 326 — — — — (1,285 ) Charge-offs: Construction and development — — 3 — 3 Residential — — — 11 — Commercial 119 11 — 157 — Commercial and industrial 384 384 — 1,210 262 Consumer and other — 10 — 25 6 Total charge-offs 503 405 3 1,403 271 Recoveries: Construction and development — — — — — Residential 13 6 10 27 38 Commercial — — — — — Commercial and industrial 139 15 — 171 14 Consumer and other 1 1 16 3 18 Total recoveries 153 22 26 201 70 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 350 $ 383 $ (23 ) $ 1,202 $ 201 Provision for credit losses $ 2,583 $ 1,067 $ 773 $ 4,885 $ 3,511 Balance at end of the period $ 28,061 $ 25,828 $ 22,181 $ 28,061 $ 22,181 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,206 $ 1,288 $ 1,495 $ 1,239 $ — Impact of adoption of ASC 326 — — — — 1,285 Day 2 impact from acquisition 199 — — 199 — (Credit) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — (82 ) 29 (33 ) 239 Balance at the end of the period $ 1,405 $ 1,206 $ 1,524 $ 1,405 $ 1,524 Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.25 % Allowance to gross loans 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.25 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.07 % 0.08 % (0.01) % 0.08 % 0.02 % Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.48 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.32 % 0.28 %

