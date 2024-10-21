Manufacture of Explosives and Pyrotechnics Industry in South Africa 2024 - Diversification into Civil Engineering, Defence, Automotive Safety Systems and Aerospace Present Opportunities for Growth

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Explosives and Pyrotechnics Manufacturing Industry 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The explosives and pyrotechnics industries play vital roles in mining, construction, defence, entertainment and events, and produce products used for blasting, excavation, demolition, pyrotechnic displays and defence applications. The industry is largely dependent on the mining industry, which is losing global competitiveness. Demand for more cost-effective solutions remains high.

Major explosive companies continue to focus on product enhancements that will lead to mine production improvements and blast optimisation. Innovation has led to international interest in underground blasting technology. Several companies have been exploring opportunities and expanding outside South Africa.

Market Opportunities

Defence and security sector expansion.

Developing eco-friendly explosives formulations, biodegradable materials, and waste management solutions.

Exploration into export markets.

Government focus on infrastructure development and civil engineering projects.

Growth in the mining sector presents significant opportunities.

Need for training and skills development initiatives to address skills shortages

Opportunities in quarrying, demolition and site preparation in the construction sector.

Research and development initiatives to drive innovation, technology transfer and skills development.

Market Challenges

High potential to impact the environment through air and water pollution, habitat disruption, and soil contamination.

Industry is subject to market volatility, influenced by commodity prices, economic conditions, and geopolitical tensions.

Investing in research and development, adopting new technologies, and enhancing product performance and efficiency.

Keeping pace with technological advancements and innovation is essential for remaining competitive.

Public perception and acceptance influenced by safety concerns, environmental impacts and security risks.

Rising input costs, including raw materials, energy, labour and regulatory compliance.

Security risks associated with the misuse of explosives, illegal trafficking, and terrorism.

Shortage of skilled personnel with expertise in explosives technology, safety management, regulatory compliance.

Strict regulatory requirements govern the manufacture, storage, transportation and use of explosives and pyrotechnic materials.

The handling, storage and use of explosives and pyrotechnic materials carries inherent safety risks.

Trends

Advancements in technology leading to mine production improvements and blast optimisation.

Demand for more cost-effective explosive solutions.

Digitalisation and data analytics enabling predictive maintenance, optimisation of blasting parameters and real-time monitoring.

Environmental sustainability, as companies explore eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable explosives and low-emission pyrotechnic compositions.

Explosives and pyrotechnics companies diversifying beyond traditional sectors such as mining and entertainment.

Explosives are being used in civil engineering projects, demolition, and defence applications and pyrotechnics in automotive safety systems, aerospace and military applications.

Globalisation of the industry, exploration of opportunities and global expansion of South African companies to mitigate reliance on the local mining industry.

Increased focus on safety and regulatory compliance, with companies investing in safety training, risk management and compliance programmes.

Industry performance is closely tied to the demand for minerals and metals, commodity prices, currency fluctuations and global market trends influencing demand.

Innovation in effects, synchronisation and control systems in the pyrotechnics sector.

Measures to prevent unauthorised access to explosives, enhance security protocols and collaborate with law enforcement agencies to combat illegal trafficking and terrorism.

The South African market is becoming more competitive.

South Africa Explosives and Pyrotechnics Manufacturing Market Outlook

The mining sector continues to contend with low business confidence, declining production, increasing costs, unstable electricity supply and labour issues. Global expansion and increased exports are playing a vital role in industry growth. South African manufacturers have a reputation for producing high-quality explosives and related products.

Explosives exports contribute significantly to revenue and job creation in the industry, with the industry set to maintain this growth trend. Technological advancements are driving innovation, efficiency and safety. Diversification into civil engineering, defence, automotive safety systems and aerospace present opportunities for growth.

Report coverage

This report on the manufacture of explosives and pyrotechnics in South Africa provides comprehensive information on the state of the industry and mining and manufacturing industries on which it depends. It includes major players and their performance and corporate actions, trade, and influencing factors such as mining activity and criminal use of explosives.

There are profiles of 11 companies including major players AECI (AEL Mining Services), Omnia Sasol Dyno Nobel, Enaex, Denel and Lion Match.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Mining Industry Activity

6.4. Crime and Illegal Mining Activities

6.5. Labour

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.8. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



ANNEXURE - Legislation and regulations and authorities



APPENDIX - Summary of Notable Players



COMPANY PROFILES

AECI Mining Ltd.

Denel Soc Ltd.

Detnet South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Enaex Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd.

Maxam Dantex South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

NXCO Mining Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Omnia Group (Pty) Ltd.

Sasol Dyno Nobel (Pty) Ltd.

Solar Mining Services (Pty) Ltd.

Zimco Group (Pty) Ltd

