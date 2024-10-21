Smart Elevator Market Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Bosch, Fujitec, Hitachi, Hyundai Elevator, KONE, Otis, Schneider Electric, TK Elevator, Schindler, Toshiba, Honeywell and Siemens

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Elevator Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Component (Control System, Maintenance System, Communication System), Application (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart elevator market size is expected to reach USD 17.34 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to witness significant growth on account of its increasing adoption in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Safety, reliability and longer durability is expected to drive growth.



Increasing requirements for faster vertical modes of transportation owing to the increasing number of skyscrapers, along with growing purchasing powers of consumers in Brazil, China, and India is expected to fuel growth. A rising need for energy efficient systems along with controlled transportation traffic are other key parameters fueling demand. Favorable government regulations along with expeditious infrastructure development in emerging countries are also expected to result in development of the industry in the near future. The market is anticipated to reach USD 17.34 billion by 2030.

Smart Elevator Market Report Highlights

Technological innovations resulting in several benefits including digital control security are also likely to contribute to growth. Better traffic management, cost efficient power consumption, and reduced waiting time for passengers are also expected to boost the market at a significant rate.

Maintenance systems are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. However, it is anticipated to witness significant growth in coming years, particularly in North America and Europe owing to the existence of installed systems and high prevalence of MRO activities in the region. Stagnant economic growth of these regions is anticipated to fuel maintenance activities of smart elevators.

Smart elevators industry for residential applications was valued at USD 573.70 million in 2023 and is estimated to increase in the near future on account of rising disposable income and increasing demand for energy efficient alternatives. Consumer preference towards energy-efficient solutions for industrial applications is expected to propel growth in the near future at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, coupled with growing inclination of manufacturers towards automation is expected to result in high demand for the technology.

In 2023, Asia Pacific smart elevator market dominated the global smart elevator market with a revenue share of 43.3% in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the projected period on account of rising urbanization, technological advancement, high purchasing power, and infrastructure development in the region. Supportive government initiatives to upgrade existing systems are anticipated to fuel the growth of the Europe industry in the near future.

The leading players in the Smart Elevator market include:

Bosch Security Systems

Fujitec

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator Co..

KONE Corporation Finland

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schneider Electric

TK Elevator

Schindler

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Honeywell International

Siemens

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in these fast-evolving markets

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Smart Elevator Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Smart Elevator Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Smart Elevator Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Smart Elevator Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Control System

4.4. Maintenance System

4.5. Communication System

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Smart Elevator Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Smart Elevator Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Residential

5.4. Commercial

5.5. Institutional

5.6. Industrial



Chapter 6. Smart Elevator Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Smart Elevator Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

Bosch Security Systems

Fujitec.

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator Co..

KONE Corporation Finland

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schneider Electric

TK Elevator

Schindler

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgndta

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment