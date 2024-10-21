Data Integration Market to Witness 13.5% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Data Integration Market will attain the value of USD 38.20 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into one comprehensive view. Transform, clean, extract, transform, and load (ETL) maps are just a few of the techniques involved in data integration. Analytics solutions can deliver valuable, actionable business intelligence with the help of data integration. Data integration provides a single, unified view of an organization’s data that business intelligence applications. A data warehouse is usually composed of information organized through an integration process.

Data Integration Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 15.74 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 38.20 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Number of Global Data Integration Businesses Key Market Drivers Rising Emergence of Big Data Analytics

Tools Segment to Dominate Due to Enable Faster Data Extraction

The tools segment will dominate the data integration market in 2022 with more than 70% of global revenue. Software tools will play an important role in greater share as they enable faster data extraction, transformation and loading solutions to be deployed in multiple locations in the fields. Tools for processing multiple sources of data and storing them in a single database provide a central location. These technologies can be used to map, organize, edit, manipulate, and store data on-premises and in the cloud.

Cloud Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Adoption of Gas Sensors

The cloud segment will expand rapidly over the next few years. The primary goal of cloud platforms is to create a unified data store that is efficiently and transparently accessed by all users and applications. For real-time data communication, cloud data integration refers to a technology solution that connects systems, IT environments, storage, and applications. In this model, data from multiple systems is combined with the endpoint.

North America is Dominating Due to the Increased Use of Digital Channels

In 2022, North America will lead the market, accounting for more than 39% of global revenue. The market is expanding due to developed countries like the US. and Canada. The business sector is embracing advanced and innovative technologies due to increased use of digital channels. Expanded technological innovations in the region are the major factors promoting market growth in North America. Emerging markets will benefit from the growth of companies involved in global data integration.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market. Key players are focused on expanding their resources, increasing investments, and entering into strategic agreements to pursue simple and reliable implementation. With these initiatives, the project is expected to expand into the regional e-commerce industry. For example, in July 2022, Boomi, LP., a provider of data integration systems, enhanced its cloud data integration capabilities in Japan. To meet the industry’s growing demand for business automation and data integration solutions, the business has invested in the market to scale up its operations for customers.

Drivers

Emergence of Big Data Analytics to Bolster Market Growth

Rise in Big Data Technologies

Restraints

Complexity of Data Sources and Formats to Hinder Market Growth

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Prominent Players in Data Integration Market

The following are the Top Data Integration Companies

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Informatica (United States)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)

Dell Technologies Inc. (United States)

SAS Institute Inc. (United States)

Actian Corporation (United States)

Adeptia Inc. (United States)

Denodo Technologies (United States)

Liaison Technologies (United States)

SnapLogic (United States)

CloverETL (Czech Republic)

Jitterbit (United States)

Scribe Software Corporation (United States)

Information Builders Inc. (United States)

Astera Software (United States)

Key Questions Answered in Data Integration Market Report

How big is the global data integration market?

Who are the key players in the data integration market?

Which is the fastest growing region in the data integration market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (rise in big data technologies), restraints (complexity of data sources and formats to hinder market growth, data privacy and security concerns), opportunities (rising number of global data integration businesses), influencing the growth of data integration market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Data Integration Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the data integration market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

