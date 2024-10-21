Stingray Partners with Xperi to Introduce Eight New Video Channels on Leading Premium OEM’s In-Car Screens

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leader in music, video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, proudly announces the launch of eight new video channels — Stingray Naturescape, Stingray Holidayscapes, ZenLIFE by Stingray, Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Classica, Stingray CMusic, Stingray DJAZZ, and Ultimate Trivia by Stingray — on the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo. This strategic expansion is set to transform in-car entertainment by offering a diverse array of premium content to a wide range of vehicles in the current product portfolio of the BMW Group, providing a cohesive and comprehensive solution that caters to the evolving needs of modern car owners, drivers, and passengers.

The DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo is an AI-powered global entertainment platform designed for the connected car. It seamlessly integrates linear broadcast with IP-delivered content, creating a unified, user-centric experience that revolutionizes in-car entertainment. TiVo, a subsidiary of Xperi Inc., provides the video media platform to customers to allow access to a growing number of video content providers, including linear and on-demand streaming services.

Channel highlights



Stingray Naturescape takes viewers to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

takes viewers to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises. Stingray Holidayscapes transforms homes into holiday havens, making every day memorable.

transforms homes into holiday havens, making every day memorable. ZenLIFE by Stingray provides daily wellness experiences with guided meditation, tranquil sounds, and easy-listening music to restore zen.

provides daily wellness experiences with guided meditation, tranquil sounds, and easy-listening music to restore zen. Qello Concerts by Stingray features legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries showcasing beloved artists.

features legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries showcasing beloved artists. Stingray Classica presents breathtaking classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from some of the grandest venues around the world.

presents breathtaking classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from some of the grandest venues around the world. Stingray CMusic offers classical music like never seen before, with stunning cinematic footage presented in a music video format.

offers classical music like never seen before, with stunning cinematic footage presented in a music video format. Stingray DJAZZ delivers the world of jazz with riveting concerts, films, and documentaries from top venues and festivals.

delivers the world of jazz with riveting concerts, films, and documentaries from top venues and festivals. Ultimate Trivia by Stingray engages viewers with back-to-back trivia Q&A challenges, perfect for gatherings with friends and family.

“With the integration of our channels into the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo, Stingray is excited to redefine in-car entertainment,” said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. “The diverse range of channels ensures that there is something for everyone, enhancing the in-cabin experience with personalized and engaging content.”

"The DTS AutoStage platform has always been focused on curating a wide range of available content and offerings for end consumers. The addition of Stingray to our roster of premium content partners fits this focus perfectly,” said Scott Maddux, vice president of global content strategy and business for TiVo and Xperi. “This integration enhances the in-vehicle entertainment experience, delivering even more options so consumers can easily find the content they love directly in their vehicle's infotainment system. By continually growing our content ecosystem, we're cementing DTS AutoStage's position as the go-to platform for immersive in-car video powered by TiVo's industry-leading technology."

The video channels are now available in BMW Group vehicles across the United States, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Switzerland and soon in more markets.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.