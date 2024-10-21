Pacira BioSciences Appoints Shawn Cross as Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in the delivery of innovative, non-opioid pain therapies, today announced the appointment of Shawn Cross as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Mr. Cross will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s financial operations.



“We are delighted to welcome Shawn as our new Chief Financial Officer and look forward to his leadership and guidance as we invest in long-term growth and value creation while maintaining high standards in resource allocation and execution,” said Frank D. Lee, chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “Shawn brings a strong set of experiences in finance and embraces our values to advance our mission to transform the lives of patients.”

“I am proud to join Pacira as I am strongly aligned with the company’s important mission to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies,” said Shawn Cross, chief financial officer of Pacira BioSciences. “Pacira is on strong financial footing with a business that is generating significant cash flow driven by three best-in-class, market-leading products. I am excited to work with the Pacira leadership team as we invest in our next phase of growth and beyond.”

Mr. Cross brings more than 25 years of experience as a biotechnology executive, board member and investment banker. Prior to joining Pacira, Mr. Cross served at Applied Molecular Transport, Inc. (AMT), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel, oral biological therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. He initially served as AMT’s Chief Financial Officer and led the company through its initial public offering. He was subsequently promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer and later named Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s merger with Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CYTH), where he currently serves on the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining AMT, Mr. Cross served as a Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at JMP Securities, Inc. Before that, Mr. Cross held senior roles at Deutsche Bank Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities. He began his investment banking career at Alex. Brown & Sons. He holds a B.S. in Kinesiology from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

On October 3, 2024, and contingent upon Mr. Cross’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer, the Compensation Committee of the Board approved the grant of inducement awards to Mr. Cross. The awards were made pursuant to the Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Amended and Restated 2014 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), which was approved by the Board without stockholder approval pursuant to, and in compliance with, Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Mr. Cross’s inducement awards included (i) a non-qualified stock option to purchase an aggregate of 200,000 shares of Pacira’s common stock with an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of Pacira’s common stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 4, 2024, and, subject to continued service with Pacira as of each vesting date, such option will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the option shares on November 4, 2025, and vest as to the remaining shares in successive equal quarterly installments over the subsequent three years, and (ii) a restricted stock unit award for 75,000 shares of Pacira’s common stock, subject to continued service with Pacira as of each vesting date, to vest in four equal annual installments beginning on November 1, 2025, in each case, pursuant to the terms and provisions of the Inducement Plan.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

