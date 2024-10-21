Taboola Signs Exclusive Deal with National World and Axiom Media Alliance (AMA) to Power Content Recommendations Across the National World Network of Regional Sites Including Yorkshire Evening Post and The Scotsman

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, has signed an exclusive multi-year partnership with National World, one of the UK’s largest regional publishers reaching more than 15 million monthly visitors.

The London Stock Exchange-listed National World is now implementing Taboola’s suite of products to grow its audience, optimise user engagement and drive revenue across its digital properties. These include over 60 regional and national titles, such as Yorkshire Evening Post, The Scotsman, and Express & Star.

National World has implemented Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalised multi-format content recommendations to create a more engaging experience. In addition, National World has adopted Explore More, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps. Taboola allows National World to provide personalised user experiences across all these touchpoints, optimising content recommendations to improve user engagement. Together, Taboola and National World will explore the option to implement Taboola in additional high-impact user touchpoints.

“At National World, we’re seeing an increase in subscriber numbers and impressive growth in our business. However, we’re always looking for ways to improve our products further so that our audiences are more engaged,” said Jade Power, Director of Digital Monetisation at National World. “We believe Taboola’s products will prove a powerful asset as we continue on our growth path and in particular, that they will help us navigate the shifting media landscape.”

Under the partnership, sales will be managed by Axiom Media Alliance, a joint venture between National World and Axiom Media Holdings that markets all digital and video assets to advertisers.

Jeremy Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer at Axiom Media Alliance, said: “We’re really pleased to have Taboola on board as a partner as its offering and technology is first class. We believe this deal will allow us to show tangible proof of increased engagement with our audiences, which should significantly increase our appeal to advertisers.”

Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola, said: “National World is a leading force in the UK media, with readers spanning a large network of national and local titles. I’m excited to be part of the company’s further growth, built on Taboola technologies designed to boost audiences, engagement, discovery, and revenues further.”

The deal with National World is the latest in a string of successful publisher partnerships signed this year, with Taboola also announcing deals with tech publisher Foundry and Ireland’s largest media group Mediahuis Ireland.

