Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Retains SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) to Provide Investor Relations Services

Naples, FL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading diversified music rights management company, announces today it has retained Austin, Texas-based SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”). SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is an investor relations and communications firm focused on emerging growth companies. Music Licensing, Inc. and SCV will be creating several different initiatives aimed at increasing corporate exposure to new investors, as well as current shareholders, customers and others.



Stuart Smith, CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc., commented, "We’re thrilled by the major licensing deals Music Licensing, Inc. has secured in 2024," said Stuart Smith, CEO of SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. "Their ability to target unique market niches and differentiate themselves in the industry has caught our attention, and it's something we look forward to highlighting."

"We are pleased to engage SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. for investor relations activities. In relation to these activities, we are updating the investor pages on our website. We look forward to working with SmallCapVoice.com to enhance communication with a wider shareholder base and share the exciting developments at Music Licensing, Inc.," stated Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

