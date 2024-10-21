North America Food Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 4.3 billion by 2031, as a CAGR 7.1%: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America food testing market (북미 식품 테스트 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for North America food testing is estimated to reach US$ 4.3 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent trend is the rise of personalized nutrition. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand is growing for food testing services that provide personalized dietary recommendations based on individual genetic profiles and health goals. This trend is driving the development of innovative testing methods that analyze nutrient levels, allergens, and other factors to tailor food choices to individual needs.

The emergence of blockchain technology is transforming food testing practices. Blockchain enables transparent and secure tracking of food products throughout the supply chain, ensuring traceability and authenticity. By verifying the origin and journey of food items, blockchain enhances food safety and facilitates faster identification of contaminants or quality issues.

The trend towards plant-based alternatives is impacting the food testing market. With the rising popularity of plant-based meat, dairy, and other alternatives, there is a growing need for testing services to ensure the safety, quality, and nutritional value of these products. This trend is driving innovation in testing methods tailored to plant-based ingredients and formulations.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Microbiological Testing segment leads the North America food testing market due to its critical role in ensuring food safety and quality.

PCR-based assays lead the North America food testing market, offering rapid and accurate detection of pathogens and contaminants in food samples.

Meat, poultry, and seafood products application segment lead the North America food testing market due to the high risk of contamination.

North America Food Testing Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Stringent food safety regulations in the United States and Canada drive demand for comprehensive testing services to ensure compliance and consumer protection.

Growing concerns about foodborne illnesses and allergens fuel demand for advanced testing methods and transparency in food labeling.

The expansion of international trade increases the need for testing services to verify the safety and quality of imported food products.

Innovations in testing equipment and methodologies, such as rapid testing kits and molecular diagnostics, enhance efficiency and accuracy in food testing processes.

Mergers and acquisitions among key players in the food testing sector streamline operations and expand service portfolios to meet evolving market demands.

North America Food Testing Market: Country Profile

, stringent regulations imposed by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) drive the demand for comprehensive food testing services. The country's vast food industry, comprising agriculture, processing, and distribution sectors, necessitates robust testing protocols to ensure food safety and quality. Key players such as SGS SA and Eurofins Scientific dominate the market, offering a wide range of testing solutions tailored to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) oversees food safety regulations, focusing on preventive measures and risk-based approaches. The country's diverse food landscape, encompassing agriculture, seafood, and processed foods, underscores the importance of rigorous testing to maintain consumer confidence. Leading companies like Bureau Veritas SA and Intertek Group plc provide comprehensive testing services, addressing various aspects such as microbiological contamination, chemical residues, and allergens.

North America Food Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

The North America food testing market presents a competitive landscape dominated by key players such as SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, and Intertek Group plc. These companies offer a wide range of testing services, including microbiological, chemical, and allergen testing, ensuring food safety and compliance with regulatory standards.

Regional players like Eurofins Scientific and ALS Limited expand their market presence through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Market competition intensifies with the rising demand for food safety and quality assurance, driving companies to invest in advanced technologies and expand their service portfolios to meet evolving industry needs. Some prominent players are as follows:

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

DNV GL

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

TÜV SÜD

Product Portfolio

ALS Limited offers a comprehensive portfolio of testing, inspection, and certification services for various industries worldwide, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and delivering accurate and reliable results.

offers a comprehensive portfolio of testing, inspection, and certification services for various industries worldwide, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and delivering accurate and reliable results. AsureQuality specializes in food safety and biosecurity services, providing assurance and certification solutions to safeguard food quality and integrity throughout the supply chain.

specializes in food safety and biosecurity services, providing assurance and certification solutions to safeguard food quality and integrity throughout the supply chain. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. delivers a diverse range of life science and clinical diagnostics products, including instruments, reagents, and software solutions, empowering researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide to advance scientific discovery and improve patient outcomes.

North America Food Testing Market: Key Segments

By Service Type

Microbiological Testing

GMO Testing

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Residues & Contamination Testing

Allergen Testing

Others

By Technology

Culture-based Tests

PCR-based Assays

Immunoassay-based Assays

Others

By Application

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Processed Food

Cereals & Grains

Milk & Dairy Products

Beverages

By Country

U.S.

Canada

