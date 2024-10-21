Atossa Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat with Karolinska Institute at BIO-EUROPE 2024 to Discuss a Unique Swedish American Collaboration to Prevent Breast Cancer

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), today announced that Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will join Per Hall, M.D., Professor of Epidemiology at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institute, at a fireside chat at BIO-Europe 2024. During the fireside chat, Drs. Quay and Hall will discuss a meaningful approach to combining a state-of-the-art, artificial intelligence (AI)-based risk model with promising emerging therapies that may help prevent breast cancer in high-risk patients. BIO-Europe 2024 is scheduled for November 4-6, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.

“I am honored to join Dr. Hall of the Karolinska Institute at BIO-Europe 2024 and discuss the potential for AI and endoxifen to transform the breast cancer treatment paradigm by identifying women at high risk of developing breast cancer who could potentially benefit from treatment to prevent the disease before it develops,” said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. “The focal point of the fireside chat will be the Stockholm Mammography Risk Stratified Trial or SMART study, which Dr. Hall’s laboratory is leading and Atossa is supporting. This groundbreaking study is seeking to enroll 70,000 women to test an individualized, imaging-based screening model designed to identify women with the highest risk of developing breast cancer in the next two years. If the model is validated for therapeutic use, it could serve as the foundation for a future trial investigating (Z)-endoxifen in the breast cancer prevention setting.”

Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Event: BIO-Europe 2024 Fireside Chat: Atossa Therapeutics and the Karolinska Institute: The SMART study: A Unique Swedish American Collaboration to Prevent Breast Cancer Date and Time Monday, November 4th at 5:00 PM, CET Location Room K11, Stockholmsmässan



About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

