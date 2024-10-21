Nova Minerals to Highlight Estelle Project Advancements at 2024 ThinkEquity Conference

Management to Present at 8.30-9.00 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in South Salon I

Estelle Project Positioned as a World-Class Gold and Antimony Asset with Multi-Million Ounce Resources

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Minerals Limited (“Nova” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVA) (ASX: NVA) (FRA: QM3), a gold, antimony and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project in Alaska, will present its latest drill results and discuss the Company’s near term development options at The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. The ThinkEquity Conference gathers institutional investors, corporate clients and other industry professionals to highlight groundbreaking innovations and financial strategies.

The Estelle Project spans 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims in Alaska’s Tintina Gold Belt, a region with a documented gold endowment of over 220 Moz, which contains some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. Alaska was also a historical producer of the mineral antimony, which has been identified as being critical for the US’s economic and defense interests.

The 85% owned project includes multiple mining complexes along a 35-km mineralized corridor, containing 20 advanced gold and antimony prospects. With thick ore zones from surface, defined by some of the best gold drill intercepts in the last 10 years globally, including RPM-005 with 132m @ 10.1 g/t Au, Nova has already defined two near surface multi-million-ounce gold resources, and several drill ready antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface.

Recently the Company commenced its Feasibility Study which is considering a strategy to achieve production as soon as possible with a scalable operation commencing with a lower capex, high margin mine, at the high-grade RPM deposit for potential near term cashflow to self-fund expansion plans for the larger project. In combination, an economic assessment outlining expansion plans into a much larger, longer life mining operation across the district, which is of interest to potential strategic large gold company partners, is also being conducted.

Separately, with 99% of the world’s antimony production coming from just seven countries, including China who recently announced export restrictions on the critical mineral, and the United States having no domestic supply, Nova is also investigating the possibility to fast track its Stibium gold-antimony prospect with potential US Dept. of Defense (DoD) support.

With an Alaska-based, hands-on CEO with 30 years mining experience taking projects through to production and expansion, a clear pathway to permitting, strong exploration potential for decades of mine life, and a Feasibility Study under way, which is expected to deliver strong economic results with both gold and antimony prices currently at all-time highs, Nova Minerals offers a highly attractive, underappreciated asset for investors looking for growth in the gold and critical minerals sectors.

Christopher Gerteisen, Nova Minerals Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 8.30-9.00 AM ET on October 30. Members of the Nova Minerals management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule one-on-one meetings here.

Hosted by ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank with a decade-long history of facilitating over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings, the annual conference is known for its influence in the investment space. Attendees can look forward to hearing from a wide range of companies in high-growth sectors, participating in in-depth discussions, and scheduling personalized meetings that foster valuable connections.

About ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited is a gold, antimony and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced gold and antimony prospects, including two already defined multimillion-ounce resources, and several drill-ready antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85%-owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million-ounce documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries, including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant antimony deposits and was a historical North American antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos, all available on www.novaminerals.com.au

