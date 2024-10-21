Small businesses scale back loan commitments ahead of Budget

Key Findings:



The average personal guarantee backed loan to a start-up (under 2 years old) fell in value by 38% year on year to £94,265

Overall, the average personal guarantee (PG) backed small business loan fell by 17.5% in value to £204,635 in Q3 2024 vs Q3 2023

38% of personal guarantee backed loans are for working capital - this remains the number one reason for applying for a PG backed loan

In September 2024, the number of applications for Personal Guarantee Insurance exceeded any time previously, bar March 2024

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest data on loans to small businesses suggests firms are being more cautious about their financial commitments after higher levels of confidence in Q2 2024. With Budget day looming along with energy price rises, The Q3 2024 Personal Guarantee Insurance Monitor from Purbeck Insurance Services shows that small businesses have cut back the amount they are borrowing from lenders, despite promises by the Government not to raise business taxes.

While the number of applications for personal guarantee backed loans is up 43% on 2023, The Q3 2024 Personal Guarantee Insurance Monitor shows the average loan to small businesses of all ages fell 17.5% to £204k, compared to the same period in 2023. Notably, there was a big fall in the value of loans to start-ups (under 2 years old) year on year to the lowest level recorded to date of just £94k.

Working capital to support cashflow and to keep the business ticking along remains the number one reason for applying for a PG backed small business loan with 38% of applications for this reason. A further concern for the health of the UK economy is that the number of applications for loans to support investment in growth initiatives fell. Just 13% in Q3 2024 were for this reason from 19% in Q2 2024. Again, this suggests a deepening level of caution and wariness amongst small businesses.

Most applications (41%) were for unsecured loans (still requiring a personal guarantee) while 19% of loans were secured/asset-backed lending. Reflecting the lower value of loans for which smaller businesses have applied, commercial mortgages were at their lowest level in a year along with asset finance.

Todd Davison, MD of Purbeck Insurance Services said: “Once again, small businesses are facing big uncertainties as we head into Winter 24/25. This is undoubtedly influencing their willingness to take on debt at a level they may not be able to service. This is a sensible approach but we must not lose sight of the fact that even so, compared to 2023, the appetite for new finance is still very much in evidence as is the demand for personal guarantee insurance to make the risk of a loan less risky for the business owner who has been asked to supply that guarantee. On average business owners are seeking £170,608 of Personal Guarantee Insurance protection from £152,039 in Q3 2023. Ultimately, small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy and they need access to the funding they need to invest and grow. Right now, it appears many are simply ‘treading water’, as they await the outcome of the Budget.”

About PGI: Personal guarantee insurance (PGI) is a product used by small business owners to protect against the risk of a personal guarantee being called in for a business loan. Lenders will ask for a personal guarantee when there are not enough assets in the business to repay the loan if the business fails. The Purbeck Personal Guarantee Insurance Monitor is the only source of data on the number and size of personal guarantee backed loans being secured by small business owners where insurance has been taken to protect against the risk of the loan being called in.

