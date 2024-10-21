Kenyon Introduces Its ADA-Accessible Electric Grill, Enhancing Inclusivity in Cooking Spaces and Expanding Its Product Offerings for People with Disabilities

CLINTON, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenyon International, Inc. , a specialty electric grill and ceramic cooktop manufacturer with the goal of revolutionizing electric grilling and the kitchen appliance industry, today announces the addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible handle option for its Built-In Texan Electric Grill. This innovation is designed to make both indoor and outdoor kitchens more accessible, reflecting Kenyon's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all users.

The ADA-accessible handle operates with less than 5 pounds of lift force, making it effortless to use. Additionally, the handle’s strategic placement ensures that the grill is fully accessible, with a grab point below 48 inches, enhancing its usability for individuals with disabilities.

The Built-In Texan Grill, designed by Kenyon, is powered by dual 1500-watt elements and offers an exceptional performance that reaches temperatures of over 550°F in approximately seven minutes. Compared to traditional gas or charcoal grills, the grill’s concealed electric element makes it a safer option for grilling because it does not cause flare-ups and emits virtually no smoke. It also adheres to NFPA fire code regulations, is UL-approved for both indoor and outdoor use and is manufactured with marine-grade 304 stainless steel to prevent rust. To ensure additional safety, the grill features an automatic shut-off after 60 or 90 minutes based on the grill’s heat settings.

“We manufacture quality grills and cooktops that meet the specific needs of our customers whether it be for their indoor or outdoor cooking spaces,” said Phil Williams, president of Kenyon International, Inc. “The addition of the new ADA accessible handle for the Built-In Texan Grill to our line of products expands our offerings for customers with disabilities and confirms our dedication to create quality kitchen products that enhances the cooking experience for all.”

The Built-In Texan Grill with the ADA Accessible Handle features a waterproof digital touch control panel that precisely manages grill settings for easy use. Available in two styles — Lite-Touch Control or IntelliKEN Touch™ — offering enhanced precision and convenience.

The grill also includes drip trays that catch drippings and allow for flavor infusion by adding liquids like beer or wine. Its non-stick, dishwasher-safe grates make post-meal cleaning effortless.

The Built-In Texan Grill with the ADA Accessible Handle expands Kenyon’s offerings of electric grills and ceramic cooktops, complementing the existing ADA-compliant cooktops designed for accessible use in compact kitchens and galleys. The grill is available starting Oct. 21. Visit the Kenyon website to connect with a sales representative.

Please find images of the grill and new lid in this media kit. Here is a YouTube video demonstration.

About Kenyon

Located in the picturesque coastal town of Clinton, CT, Kenyon is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in grilling, engineering electric grills that combine high performance with cutting-edge technology. They’re not just innovating; they’re redefining the entire grilling experience. Gas and charcoal restrictions? Not a problem. With Kenyon, you can grill anywhere. Every product is designed with precision and sophistication, making modern grilling not just accessible, but revolutionary. With Kenyon, you can enjoy the excitement of grilling in any setting, making any day a weekend!

For more information about Kenyon, please visit: www.cookwithkenyon.com

Media Contact

Amanda Rooney

Uproar PR for Kenyon International

arooney@uproarpr.com