TextUs Introduces Short Codes to Enhance SMS Marketing for Businesses

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs, the leading provider in business texting solutions, announces the launch of short codes as a supported number type, addressing a significant demand from businesses seeking to optimize their SMS marketing strategies. This advancement bolsters the company’s competitiveness by offering a solution tailored to meet the needs of marketing and sales professionals who rely on efficient communication.

Short codes offer substantial advantages over traditional long codes, including higher message throughput and reduced carrier filtering. They are specially designed to handle high volumes of application-to-person (A2P) messaging, providing the capability to send up to 100 messages per second. This ensures that marketing messages reach large audiences quickly and efficiently.

“We are excited to introduce short codes as a supported number type, which allows us to bring our leading engagement features to a brand new category of SMS messaging. With short codes, our customers will not only boost message throughput and deliverability but also engage their audiences with unparalleled speed and precision. At TextUs, we are committed to empowering our users with the SMS innovations they need to increase engagement, shorten sales cycles, and increase conversion rates.” - Martin Payne, CEO of TextUs.

In addition to speed and reliability, short codes offer a smoother opt-in experience for consumers. By leveraging SMS keywords with short codes, businesses can run more targeted campaigns, generate leads, and segment audiences effectively. This facilitates a direct and impactful communication channel with customers, enhancing overall marketing outreach.

With TextUs short codes, businesses can leverage SMS keywords to expand their subscriber lists, refine audience segmentation, and power up text campaigns like never before. Our short codes are not only highly trusted by consumers, but also favored by carriers, guaranteeing the highest levels of message deliverability and engagement.

The introduction of short codes highlights TextUs’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that address the pain points of its clients. By offering a more reliable and trusted communication method, TextUs empowers businesses to engage with their audiences confidently and efficiently.

To learn more and get a demo of TextUs’ short-code capabilities, visit: https://textus.com/short-code-sms/

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

