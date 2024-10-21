Kartoon Studios Announces Stan Lee’s Largest Initial Superhero Ensemble, The Excelsiors, Set for Development as Graphic Novel, TV, and Film Adaptation

Executive Producer of Batman, Michael Uslan, to Co-Develop and Produce Based on Original Stan Lee Creation





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios, the controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe (NYSE American: TOON), today announced the development plans for Stan Lee’s The Excelsiors – one of the largest initial superhero ensemble creations by the legendary Stan Lee. The project will launch as a graphic novel through Legible Comics, with concurrent development for television and film adaptations. Stan Lee’s The Excelsiors will be brought to life by one of the most successful names in the superhero genre – Michael Uslan – Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman film franchise.

“Stan was incredibly proud of The Excelsiors, and he was proud to have his eponymous ‘namesake’ signature, developed by his friend and collaborator, Michael Uslan,” said Andy Heyward, Kartoon Studios CEO. “Stan took all his storytelling and character development skills, which he developed over the years at Marvel Comics, and incorporated them into The Excelsiors."



Michael Uslan stated, “Stan always told me that the most exciting superheroes could only meet their potential if matched by equally worthy and interesting supervillains. We expect to do Stan justice by not only having extraordinary superheroes but extraordinarily interesting supervillains. This was Stan’s baby, and I fully understand the gravity of overseeing this team to carry forth his vision. My son David, who also worked closely with Stan and myself, will help create this universe. Our north star is to write these books like Stan is looking over our shoulders.”



About The Excelsiors

The Excelsiors feature a team of ten original superheroes working for Amaz-Ing Tech LLC, a giant multi-national corporation in the near future, where global corporations, not governments, rule the world. They range from X-Otic, a doctor who extracted super powers from roots and plants she cultivated as a naturalist, to X-T: The only member of The Excelsiors, who is an actual extraterrestrial. (He is the great-grandson of the aliens who crash-landed near Roswell's Area 57 in the 1960's. He is an alien by birth, raised in utter secrecy by America's scientists and psychologists who have tried to bring a human element to his nurturing and upbringing.) Among the others are X-Change, a shapeshifter, X-Hale, X-Tricate, X-Isle, and X-Ecutioner, an almost uncontrollable force of human nature gone amok, controlling wind, rain, thunder, and lightning, only unleashed in last resort emergencies, and otherwise, kept in a titanium self-containment unit.

Ab out Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.



In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, produces top brands for third parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.



For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks, audiobooks, and comics entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world’s largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks, audiobooks, and comics, transforming any smart device into a dynamic source of cutting-edge infotainment.

As a first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers in tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape. With the launch of Legible Comics, it is further expanding its catalog to include innovative and visually captivating content for comic book lovers. Legible is committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks, audiobooks, and comics come to life.

