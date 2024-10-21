Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 11/10/2024 263,087 556.46 146,397,243   
Monday, 14 October 2024 1,600 582.17 931,472   
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 1,600 581.27 930,032   
Wednesday, 16 October 2024 1,600 579.50 927,200   
Thursday, 17 October 2024 1,700 584.06 992,902   
Friday, 18 October 2024 1,600 582.72 932,352   
In the period 14/10/2024 - 18/10/2024 8,100 581.97 4,713,958   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 18/10/2024 271,187 557.22 151,111,201   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,882,113 treasury shares corresponding to 7.53% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

