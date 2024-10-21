Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 11/10/2024
|263,087
|556.46
|146,397,243
|Monday, 14 October 2024
|1,600
|582.17
|931,472
|Tuesday, 15 October 2024
|1,600
|581.27
|930,032
|Wednesday, 16 October 2024
|1,600
|579.50
|927,200
|Thursday, 17 October 2024
|1,700
|584.06
|992,902
|Friday, 18 October 2024
|1,600
|582.72
|932,352
|In the period 14/10/2024 - 18/10/2024
|8,100
|581.97
|4,713,958
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 18/10/2024
|271,187
|557.22
|151,111,201
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,882,113 treasury shares corresponding to 7.53% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
