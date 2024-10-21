Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 42 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 11/10/2024 263,087 556.46 146,397,243 Monday, 14 October 2024 1,600 582.17 931,472 Tuesday, 15 October 2024 1,600 581.27 930,032 Wednesday, 16 October 2024 1,600 579.50 927,200 Thursday, 17 October 2024 1,700 584.06 992,902 Friday, 18 October 2024 1,600 582.72 932,352 In the period 14/10/2024 - 18/10/2024 8,100 581.97 4,713,958 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 18/10/2024 271,187 557.22 151,111,201 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,882,113 treasury shares corresponding to 7.53% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

