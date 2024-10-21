GraniteShares - Delisting ETPs - Euronext Paris

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GraniteShares Financial Plc

21 October 2024

LEI: 635400MFOIY6BX1JUC92

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer")

NOTICE OF DELISTING

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

NOTICE is hereby given by the Issuer to the holders of the ETP Securities listed in Schedule 1 thereto (the "Affected Series"), that with effect from open of trading on 28 October 2024, the Relevant Series will be delisted from the exchange set out in Schedule 1 hereto. The Relevant Series will continue to trade on all other exchanges on which they are listed, as set out in Schedule 2 hereto (the "Remaining Trading Lines").

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Issue Deed relating to the ETP Securities.

This Notice is given by the Issuer.

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC

By: ______/s/ Aileen Mannion_________________

Name: ___ Aileen Mannion ___________________

Title: Director

Ground Floor, Two Dockland Central

Guild Street

North Dock

Dublin 1

Ireland

Schedule 1 - Affected Series



ETP Securities



Ticker ISIN SEDOL Last trading day GraniteShares 3x Long Airbus Daily ETP Securities 3LAR XS2376933375 BMW5LG9 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Airbus Daily ETP Securities 3SAR XS2376937442 BMW5LH0 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities 3LVW XS2376990417 BMW5M99 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities 3SVW XS2376991142 BMW5MB1 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long AMD Daily ETP Securities 3LAM XS2377112110 BMW5LB4 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long NIO Daily ETP Securities 3LNI XS2600249812 BN91F32 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Moderna Daily ETP Securities 3LMO XS2613356620 BRT42Q1 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short UBER Daily ETP Securities 3SUB XS2626290238 BNDTBW3 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short NIO Daily ETP Securities 3SNI XS2626290311 BNDTCJ7 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities 3LFB XS2656469561 BPLW388 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP Securities 3STS XS2656471039 BP83M32 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP Securities 3LTS XS2656472193 BP83LQ8 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Microsoft Daily ETP Securities 3LMS XS2662640627 BNYJ8J8 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long UBER Daily ETP Securities 3LUB XS2662640973 BNYK9D2 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities 3SAP XS2662641195 BNYKBB4 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities 3SAL XS2671672223 BQ2L1X2 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Facebook Daily ETP Securities 3SFB XS2671672819 BQ2L217 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Amazon Daily ETP Securities 3SZN XS2671672900 BQ2L251 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Netflix Daily ETP Securities 3SNF XS2675292135 BMZ8DH0 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Amazon Daily ETP Securities 3LZN XS2675292218 BMZ8DN6 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Alphabet Daily ETP Securities 3LAL XS2675292309 BMZ8DT2 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares FAANG ETP Securities FANG XS2679084603 BNT9FS1 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 1x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities SFNG XS2679090162 BNT9V49 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long FAANG Daily ETP Securities 3FNG XS2679091996 BNT9VF0 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities 3SFG XS2684011211 BP6LNX5 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares GAFAM ETP Securities GFAM XS2684011641 BQBBD59 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 1x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities SGFM XS2684011997 BQBBDF9 25 Oct 2024

ETP Securities



Ticker ISIN SEDOL Last trading day GraniteShares 3x Long GAFAM Daily ETP Securities 3GFM XS2693059839 BKPLWL2 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities 3SGF XS2693061819 BKPLWT0 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares FATANG ETP Securities FTNG XS2693061900 BLDC6C3 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 1x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities SFTG XS2696137772 BMX7LB9 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities 3FTG XS2696138077 BMX7LL9 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities 3SFT XS2696138150 BMX7LW0 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Microsoft Daily ETP Securities 3SMS XS2722160707 BNDSDD5 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Apple Daily ETP Securities 3LAP XS2722161424 BNDSDJ1 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities 3LNV XS2734938835 BNDQT31 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities 3SPA XS2836484787 BQGD0Q0 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short AMD Daily ETP Securities 3SAM XS2838543457 BSMMMN6 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short Moderna Daily ETP Securities 3SMO XS2838543614 BSMMN00 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities 3SNV XS2842095676 BS4DNR8 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Palantir Daily ETP Securities 3LPA XS2856105833 BMY3FT2 25 Oct 2024 GraniteShares 3x Long Netflix Daily ETP Securities 3LNF XS2856106302 BMY3FX6 25 Oct 2024



Schedule 2 - Remaining Trading Lines



ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Long Airbus Daily ETP Securities XS2376933375 London Stock Exchange LAR3 BMHWFM9 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Airbus Daily ETP Securities XS2376937442 London Stock Exchange SAR3 BMHWFP2 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities XS2376990417 London Stock Exchange LVW3 BMHWFJ6 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Volkswagen Daily ETP Securities XS2376991142 London Stock Exchange SVW3 BMHWFK7 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long AMD Daily ETP Securities

XS2377112110

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LAM BP9MTV5 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LAM BMHW8T7 USD London Stock Exchange LAM3 BMHWF07 GBP GraniteShares 3x Long NIO Daily ETP Securities

XS2600249812

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LNI BN91F21 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LIE BN91F09 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LNI BN91DY9 USD London Stock Exchange 3LIP BN91F10 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Moderna Daily ETP Securities

XS2613356620

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LMO BL54928 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LMO BL54939 USD London Stock Exchange MOL3 BL54940 GBP GraniteShares 3x Short UBER Daily ETP Securities

XS2626290238

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SUB BNDTBX4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SUE BNDTC97 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SUB BNDTC86 USD London Stock Exchange 3SUP BNDTCB9 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short NIO Daily ETP Securities

XS2626290311

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SNI BNDTCL9 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SIE BNDTCP3 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SNI BNDTCN1 USD London Stock Exchange 3SIP BNDTCQ4 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities

XS2656469561

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LFB BPLW377 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LFE BPLW366 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LFB BPLW322 USD London Stock Exchange 3LFP BPLW333 GBX

ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Short Tesla Daily ETP Securities

XS2656471039

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3STS BP83M21 EUR London Stock Exchange 3STE BP83M10 EUR London Stock Exchange 3STS BP83LZ7 USD London Stock Exchange 3STP BP83M09 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Tesla Daily ETP Securities

XS2656472193

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LTS BP83KJ4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LTE BP83K94 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LTS BP83K61 USD London Stock Exchange 3LTP BP83K83 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Microsoft Daily ETP Securities

XS2662640627

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LMS BNYJ8H6 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LME BNYJ8C1 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LMS BNYJ898 USD London Stock Exchange 3LMP BNYJ8B0 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long UBER Daily ETP Securities

XS2662640973

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LUB BNYK9C1 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LUE BNYK987 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LUB BNYJXJ3 USD London Stock Exchange 3LUP BNYK976 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities

XS2662641195

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SAP BNYKB03 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SAE BNYK9Z4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SAP BNYK9T8 USD London Stock Exchange 3SWP BNYK9V0 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Alphabet Daily ETP Securities

XS2671672223

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SAL BQ2L1W1 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SGE BQ2L1V0 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SAL BQ2KSF0 USD London Stock Exchange 3SGP BQ2L1T8 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Facebook Daily ETP Securities

XS2671672819

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SFB BQ2L206 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SFE BQ2L1Z4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SFB BQ2KSG1 USD London Stock Exchange 3SFP BQ2L1Y3 GBX

ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Short Amazon Daily ETP Securities

XS2671672900

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SZN BQ2L240 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SPE BQ2L239 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SZN BQ2L1M1 USD London Stock Exchange 3SZP BQ2L228 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Netflix Daily ETP Securities

XS2675292135

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SNF BMZ8DJ2 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SNE BMZ8DF8 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SNF BMZ8DD6 USD London Stock Exchange 3SNP BMZ8DG9 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Amazon Daily ETP Securities

XS2675292218

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LZN BMZ8DP8 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LPE BMZ8DL4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LZN BMZ8DK3 USD London Stock Exchange 3LZP BMZ8DM5 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Alphabet Daily ETP Securities

XS2675292309

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LAL BMZ8DV4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LGE BMZ8DR0 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LAL BMZ8DQ9 USD London Stock Exchange 3LGP BMZ8DS1 GBX GraniteShares FAANG ETP Securities

XS2679084603

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus FANG BNT9FQ9 EUR Deutsche Boerse FNNG BNT9FR0 EUR London Stock Exchange FANE BNT9FP8 EUR London Stock Exchange FANG BNT9FM5 USD London Stock Exchange FANP BNT9FN6 GBX GraniteShares 1x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities

XS2679090162

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus SFNG BNT9VB6 EUR Deutsche Boerse FNNS BNT9V94 EUR London Stock Exchange SFNE BNT9V72 EUR London Stock Exchange SFNG BNT9V50 USD London Stock Exchange SFNP BNT9V61 GBX







ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker

SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Long FAANG Daily ETP Securities

XS2679091996

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3FNG BNT9VC7 EUR Deutsche Boerse FA3L BNT9VD8 EUR London Stock Exchange 3FNE BNT9VH2 EUR London Stock Exchange 3FNG BNT9VG1 USD London Stock Exchange 3FNP BNT9VJ4 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short FAANG Daily ETP Securities

XS2684011211

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SFG BP6LNR9 EUR Deutsche Boerse FA3S BP6LNZ7 EUR London Stock Exchange 3S1E BP6LNM4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SFG BP6LNK2 USD London Stock Exchange 3S1P BP6LNL3 GBX GraniteShares GAFAM ETP Securities

XS2684011641

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus GFAM BQBBD48 EUR Deutsche Boerse GFAM BQBBD60 EUR London Stock Exchange GFME BQBBD37 EUR London Stock Exchange GFAM BQBBD15 USD London Stock Exchange GFMP BQBBD26 GBX GraniteShares 1x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities

XS2684011997

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus SGFM BQBBDC6 EUR Deutsche Boerse GF1S BQBBDG0 EUR London Stock Exchange SGME BQBBDB5 EUR London Stock Exchange SGFM BQBBD82 USD London Stock Exchange SGMP BQBBD93 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long GAFAM Daily ETP Securities

XS2693059839

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3GFM BKPLWM3 EUR Deutsche Boerse GF3L BKPLWN4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3GME BKPLWJ0 EUR London Stock Exchange 3GFM BKPLWH8 USD London Stock Exchange 3GMP BKPLWK1 GBX







ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Short GAFAM Daily ETP Securities

XS2693061819

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SGF BKPLX53 EUR Deutsche Boerse GF3S BKPMLX0 EUR London Stock Exchange 3S2E BKPLWQ7 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SGF BKPLWP6 USD London Stock Exchange 3S2P BKPLWS9 GBX GraniteShares FATANG ETP Securities

XS2693061900

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus FTNG BMBXTG0 EUR Deutsche Boerse FATN BNTYJR3 EUR London Stock Exchange FTNE BKPMM04 EUR London Stock Exchange FTNG BKPMLY1 USD London Stock Exchange FTNP BKPMM15 GBX GraniteShares 1x Short FATANG Daily ETP Securities

XS2696137772

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus SFTG BMX7LC0 EUR Deutsche Boerse 1SFT BMX7LD1 EUR London Stock Exchange SFTE BMX7L75 EUR London Stock Exchange SFTG BMX7L64 USD London Stock Exchange SFTP BMX7L86 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities

XS2696138077

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3FTG BMX7LM0 EUR Deutsche Boerse 3FTG BMX7LN1 EUR London Stock Exchange 3FTE BMX7LJ7 EUR London Stock Exchange 3FTG BMX7LH5 USD London Stock Exchange 3FTP BMX7LK8 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long FATANG Daily ETP Securities

XS2696138150

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SFT BMX7LX1 EUR Deutsche Boerse FT3S BMX7LY2 EUR London Stock Exchange 3S3E BMX7LT7 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SFT BMX7LR5 USD London Stock Exchange 3S3P BMX7LV9 GBX







ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Short Microsoft Daily ETP Securities

XS2722160707

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SMS BNDSDF7 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SME BNDSDB3 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SMS BNDSD79 USD London Stock Exchange 3SMP BNDSDC4 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Apple Daily ETP Securities

XS2722161424

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LAP BNDSDK2 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LAE BNDSDG8 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LAP BNDSD80 USD London Stock Exchange 3LWP BNDSDH9 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities

XS2734938835

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LNV BNDQT19 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LVE BNDQT08 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LNV BNDQSX4 USD London Stock Exchange 3LVP BNDQSZ6 GBX GraniteShares 3x Short Palantir Daily ETP Securities

XS2836484787

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SPA BQGD0P9 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SPA BQGD0M6 USD London Stock Exchange SPL3 BQGD0N7 GBP GraniteShares 3x Short AMD Daily ETP Securities

XS2838543457

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SAM BSMMMP8 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SMD BSMMMQ9 USD London Stock Exchange SAM3 BSMMMR0 GBP GraniteShares 3x Short Moderna Daily ETP Securities

XS2838543614

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SMO BSMMN11 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SMO BSMMN22 USD London Stock Exchange SOL3 BSMMN33 GBP GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP Securities

XS2842095676

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3SNV BS4DNQ7 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SVE BS4DNP6 EUR London Stock Exchange 3SNV BS4DNM3 USD London Stock Exchange 3SVP BS4DNN4 GBX GraniteShares 3x Long Palantir Daily ETP Securities

XS2856105833

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LPA BMY3FV4 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LPA BRXCWT4 USD London Stock Exchange PAL3 BRXCWV6 GBP

ETP Securities



ISIN Listing venues Ticker SEDOL Trading currency GraniteShares 3x Long Netflix Daily ETP Securities

XS2856106302

Borsa Italiana - ETF Plus 3LNF BMY3FW5 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LNE BRXCWX8 EUR London Stock Exchange 3LNF BRXCWW7 USD London Stock Exchange 3LNP BRXCWZ0 GBX