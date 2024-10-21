CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2025 First-Quarter Financial Results

DULLES, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Friday, October 25, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2025 first-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

Live Webcast Option

Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.

Pre-registration is available for the event.

Conference Call Option

Domestic: 800-289-0438 | International: 323-794-2423

Participant Code: 1393878

Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2024, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 11.

About CFC

Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with more than $36 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.