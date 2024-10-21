Japan Pet Food Market Forecast & Company Analysis 2024-2032, Featuring Mars, GEX Corporation, Royal Canin, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Unicharm, Inaba-Petfood, Maruha Nichiro and Nippon Pet Food

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Pet Food Market & Forecast 2024-2032, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Pet Food Market is forecast to reach US$ 6.28 billion by 2032, up from US$ 4.24 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 4.46% between 2024 and 2032.

Some of the major drivers driving the market are the shifting attitudes toward pet ownership and the growing awareness among pet owners; other causes include the development of organic variations and the increasing popularity of pet-related material on social media.







Rise in disposable income



The rise in disposable income in Japan is rapidly driving the pet food industry. Households in Japan are seeing increases in disposable income as the country's economy improves, which translates into more purchasing power. This increase in income enables pet owners to devote more funds to upscale and superior pet supplies. Particularly, as disposable incomes increase, there is a discernible movement in spending toward gourmet and specialty pet meals that meet certain dietary requirements and provide improved nutritional advantages. Customers are more ready to spend their money on natural, organic, and nutritionally balanced goods that guarantee their pets will live longer and healthier lives.

The rising popularity of functional pet meals, which are made to target particular health issues including weight control, digestive health, and joint support, is another indication of this trend. Additionally, the rise in disposable wealth has resulted in a rise in the cost of inventive and practical pet food packaging, like single-serve amounts and resealable bags.



Product innovation boosts industry growth



In the Japanese pet food industry, product innovation is a major growth engine that drives demand for a wide range of cutting-edge pet nutrition products. There is a rising demand for cutting-edge pet food products that address particular health requirements and preferences as consumer expectations change. This involves creating customized diets with cutting-edge components that improve pet health and wellbeing, like probiotics, superfoods, and premium proteins. The rise of functional foods, which aim to treat a range of health conditions like joint support, digestive health, and skin care, indicates a move toward more specialized nutrition.

In addition, packaging innovations such as resealable pouches, single-serving portions, eco-friendly materials, and others improve convenience and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Innovation is also fueling the trend toward premium and gourmet pet foods, with goods providing distinctive tastes, textures, and ingredients that satisfy pets' nutritional requirements and preferences.



Additionally, technology-driven solutions that offer customized nutrition programs based on unique pet profiles are starting to emerge, such as subscription services and personalized pet diets. These developments not only satisfy the increasingly exacting needs of astute pet owners, but they also set companies apart in a crowded industry, greatly aiding in the market's growth.



Tokyo Pet Food Market



The tendency of pet humanization and the high rates of pet ownership in the city are major factors driving up the cost of specialty and premium pet meals. The urban lifestyle also encourages the need for inventive and practical packaging, like single-serve forms and resealable pouches. This trend is also supported by rising disposable money, which enables pet owners to give their pets' health first priority and use cutting-edge nutritional solutions.

In addition, Tokyo's market is witnessing ongoing product innovation, with companies providing special ingredients and functional foods catered to certain health requirements. Tokyo's pet food business is expanding and becoming more diverse due to these factors as well as rising pet wellness awareness.



Japan Pet Food Company Analysis



The key players in Japan's pet food industry are Mars, Gex, Royal Canin, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Unicharm, Inaba-Petfood, Maruha Nichiro and Nippon Pet Food.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Japan





