North America Material Recovery Facilities Report 2024 - AI-based and Robotic Material Sorting and Separation, End-to-end Data Analytics Platforms for MRFs and Real-time Material Flow Analyzers

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Material Recovery Facilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes North America's material recovery facilities (MRFs). MRFs are integral to the well-organized circular economy, acting as the intermediary processing step between waste collection and reuse/recycling. This means they play a vital role in the solid waste management value chain by processing recyclable materials to sell to recyclers or manufacturers of new products.
The revenue forecast refers to the combined capital and operating expenditure (CAPEX and OPEX) of MRF operators across North America, with CAPEX share divided by new-build and refurbishment projects.
The report based the growth analysis on the 6P framework, comprising Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms. The report also includes a detailed competitive analysis of major MRF operators, with examples of key growth accelerators and companies to watch. The study concludes by thoroughly analyzing the top three growth opportunities for the North American MRF market.
Key Growth Opportunities
- AI-based and Robotic Material Sorting and Separation
- End-to-end Data Analytics Platforms for MRFs
- Real-time Material Flow Analyzers
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Material Recovery Facilities Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- The Role of MRFs in Circular Economy
- Key Processes at MRFs
- Key Players Along the MRF Value Chain
- Growth Metrics
- 6P Framework Supports Sustainability and Circular Economy Across MRFs Based on the Policies2Platforms Approach
- Objectives of Investments Across MRFs
- Key Investment Focus of MRF Operators
- Factors Impacting the Operational Efficiency of MRFs
- MRF Solution Stacks Supporting Operational Efficiency
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Number of MRFs in the Top 10 States in the United States
- Number of MRFs in the Top 5 Provinces in Canada
- Number of MRFs in North America by Country
- Material Processing and Recovery Volume Forecast
- Role of MRFs Across Different Material Categories
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by CAPEX and OPEX
- CAPEX Forecast by New-build and Refurbishment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Competitive Analysis and Companies to Watch
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Companies to Watch
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x64eft
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.