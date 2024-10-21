North America Material Recovery Facilities Report 2024 - AI-based and Robotic Material Sorting and Separation, End-to-end Data Analytics Platforms for MRFs and Real-time Material Flow Analyzers

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Material Recovery Facilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes North America's material recovery facilities (MRFs). MRFs are integral to the well-organized circular economy, acting as the intermediary processing step between waste collection and reuse/recycling. This means they play a vital role in the solid waste management value chain by processing recyclable materials to sell to recyclers or manufacturers of new products.



The revenue forecast refers to the combined capital and operating expenditure (CAPEX and OPEX) of MRF operators across North America, with CAPEX share divided by new-build and refurbishment projects.



The report based the growth analysis on the 6P framework, comprising Policies, Products, Processes, People, Partnerships, and Platforms. The report also includes a detailed competitive analysis of major MRF operators, with examples of key growth accelerators and companies to watch. The study concludes by thoroughly analyzing the top three growth opportunities for the North American MRF market.

Key Growth Opportunities

AI-based and Robotic Material Sorting and Separation

End-to-end Data Analytics Platforms for MRFs

Real-time Material Flow Analyzers

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American Material Recovery Facilities Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions

The Role of MRFs in Circular Economy

Key Processes at MRFs

Key Players Along the MRF Value Chain

Growth Metrics

6P Framework Supports Sustainability and Circular Economy Across MRFs Based on the Policies2Platforms Approach

Objectives of Investments Across MRFs

Key Investment Focus of MRF Operators

Factors Impacting the Operational Efficiency of MRFs

MRF Solution Stacks Supporting Operational Efficiency

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Number of MRFs in the Top 10 States in the United States

Number of MRFs in the Top 5 Provinces in Canada

Number of MRFs in North America by Country

Material Processing and Recovery Volume Forecast

Role of MRFs Across Different Material Categories

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by CAPEX and OPEX

CAPEX Forecast by New-build and Refurbishment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Analysis and Companies to Watch

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Companies to Watch

