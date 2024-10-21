Thyseed Makes Its U.S. Brand Debut, Marking a New Chapter in Global Outreach

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 5th, Thyseed launched its entry into the U.S. market with a unique Mommy & Me concert in Los Angeles. The event provided local mothers a spectacular audiovisual experience, offering a groundbreaking opportunity to engage with the Thyseed brand.



Approximately 30 mothers and their children attended, creating a lively and memorable atmosphere. While enjoying the musical performances, attendees were introduced to Thyseed's range of products and brand philosophy, gaining insights into infant feeding and caregiving.

This event signifies a pivotal milestone in Thyseed's broader global strategy. The brand plans to initiate a comprehensive marketing campaign across the U.S. in the near future, marking the beginning of a long-term effort to engage with local communities and fulfill Thyseed's ongoing commitment to supporting and caring for mothers during the feeding process. Thyseed aims to nurture success in this key market by directly engaging with the needs and preferences of U.S. consumers.

To further convey the brand's values and mission, Thyseed is producing a mini documentary titled "Her Moments: Easy Feeding, Lasting Peace," set for release in the near future. The video portrays the experiences of three mothers, focusing on the challenges of parenthood and demonstrating how Thyseed's high-quality products and professional support alleviate the pressures of feeding and caregiving, emphasizing the brand's dedication to mothers.

Since its inception, Thyseed has remained committed to its guiding principle of "design from love," providing premium feeding products for infants and young children. Following the launch of the Thyseed Transition Bottle series in 2016, the brand has gained the trust of over 2 million mothers worldwide. Having secured over 90 research and development patents, Thyseed has established prominence in mother and baby products and continues to lead through innovation.

As global demographic trends and rising consumer demand continue to drive growth, the market for mother and baby products presents significant opportunities. Thyseed is poised to capitalize on these developments by focusing on the various stages of infant growth, enhancing product quality, and delivering a superior brand experience to pioneer new ground and add value to the industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: Thyseed (USA)

Contact Person: Shuang Hao - Overseas Marketing Manager

Email: haoshuang@thyseed.com

Website: www.thyseed.com